International Cricket

First Test: Dimuth Karunaratne’s unbeaten 158 lifts Sri Lanka on tough opening day against Proteas

In response to Sri Lanka’s 287, South Africa were in trouble at four for one at stumps.

by 
File image | Dinuka Liyanawatte/Reuters

Opener Dimuth Karunaratne hit an unbeaten 158 to lift Sri Lanka to 287 all out against South Africa on day one of the first Test in Galle on Thursday.

Fast bowler Kagiso Rabada claimed four wickets to reduce Sri Lanka to 176-8 but Karunaratne gave the total respect with his 222-ball knock after the hosts elected to bat first.

The left-handed Karunaratne, who registered his eighth century in his 50th Test, built crucial partnerships including a 63-run 10th wicket stand with Lakshan Sandakan, who made 25.

In response South Africa were in trouble at four for one at stumps after veteran spinner Rangana Herath got Aiden Markram out for nought.

Dean Elgar, on four, and nightwatchman Keshav Maharaj were at the crease at close of play on a tough day’s cricket that saw rain in the afternoon and an extended final session.

The day belonged to Karunaratne who stood tall during his marathon stand after Rabada and then left-arm wrist spinner Tabraiz Shamsi tore into the Sri Lankan middle-order. Dale Steyn, making his comeback after an injury during the Test series against England, picked up one wicket in 13 overs.

Rabada, who was also coming back after an injury, returned figures of 4-50, while Shamsi took three wickets on a seemingly turning sub-continent pitch.

Rabada had made the first breakthrough for South Africa, dismissing Danushka Gunathilaka with a delivery that rose sharply and got the batsman caught behind for 26.

He then struck twice in his sixth over of the day, removing Angelo Mathews, for one, and Roshen Silva, for nought, shortly after lunch.

Those two wickets came towards the start of Sri Lanka’s middle-order, when they lost six wickets for 61 runs, slipping from a relatively comfortable 115-2.

But Karunaratne rarely attempted to counter attack, preferring instead to steadily build his innings, which featured 13 fours and an impressive six off Steyn in the first session.

He completed his ton with a boundary off Shamsi and then moved to 150 for the fourth time in his Test career.

South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis was forced to rotate his regular bowling options as Karunaratne played sensible cricket with the tail enders.

Stand-in-captain Suranga Lakmal also fought with Karunaratne during their 48-run ninth wicket stand that frustrated the bowling side.

Sri Lanka’s regular captain Dinesh Chandimal is suspended for the two-match series, after pleading guilty to breaching the spirit of cricket during the team’s Test tour of West Indies last month.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Want your customers to commit? Build a foundation of trust and honesty

Brand reality and brand values have never been more important for the bottom line.

On a typical Saturday morning, roaming the isles of your regular grocery store, you pick up a bottle of, let’s say, fresh juice from the refrigerated section. Without a second look, you place it in the shopping cart, like you do every week, making that particular cold-pressed juice an essential part of your diet. That confidence in a product comes from knowing exactly how it’s made and what it’s made up of. In other words, that confidence comes from a transparent brand.

Several brands across industries have initiated transparency programs that give consumers depth of information, from brand communication and product description to production methods and company policies. For instance, Maiyet, a New-York based luxury brand, weaves stories about its collaboration with artisans in Varanasi, India and shares them with its loyal customers through its communication channels. Waleda, a 93-year old beauty firm, shares information on its commitment to fair trade, wages guidelines and a list of environmental standards on its website. These brands were featured as the top 10 brands in Refinery29’s transparency awards that looked at various transparency criteria - like sharing information with employees and the public and consistently improving transparency practices.

An example closer to home can be seen in MAGGI. The brand has shared the entire production process of MAGGI Masala Noodles, from making the noodles to sourcing ingredients for the tastemaker, in a two-part video series. The first video, shot in the Tahliwal Nestle factory in Himachal Pradesh, breaks down the production process of the noodles, covering details such as how the grains are sourced, how they are kneaded into dough and then cut into thin noodles. The second video focuses entirely on the fresh ingredients that go into making the MAGGI masala tastemaker. This is a crucial step taken by the brand to increase its transparency.

So, why are brands trying to be more transparent? As customers make more informed purchase decisions, they increasingly want to know more about the brands they buy. According to HBR, “by giving people a window into its workings, a company can show it has a sound process it’s adhering to. It can avoid asking customers to have faith in a black box. The greater the transparency, in other words, the greater the trust.” This trust gained from consumers can also have an impact on the bottom-line. As per this study in brand transparency, up to 94% of customers surveyed were more likely to be loyal to a brand that offers transparency, while 73% said that they are willing to pay more for a product that offers complete transparency.

People’s distrust in companies has grown in line with the rise of social media, rating and review sites and the online market. The demand for transparency was further escalated by a few events that had a global impact. The Rana Plaza tragedy in 2013 exposed the ugly truth behind the fast-fashion industry. 5 years hence, big fashion brands have pledged to adopt good industry practices and be transparent by publishing their supplier list and the type of products made in the facility. More recently, a slew of large data scams brought the world’s attention to the misuse of personal information shared on social media accounts. The resulting outrage pushed social media behemoths to share transparency reports with the public at regular intervals.

Moreover, an entire generation of evolved, sophisticated and discerning consumers, known as gen Y or more popularly as millennials, pushed companies to realise the importance of building trust through transparency. Millennials, being digital natives, don’t go by the traditional path to purchase but consider various other aspects before making a decision. Kira Karapetian, VP of marketing for Label Insight, in an article written for Forbes points out that “when millennials make purchasing decisions, they’re considering more than the traditional drivers of taste, price and convenience.” She goes on to explain the millennial tenets of self, society and planet: “how is the food I’m buying enhancing the quality of life for my family and myself?” and “how are brands adding good to the world in which we live.”

Like in any relationship, building trust can take years. By adopting transparent communication and practices, brands can deepen their connection with their customers, building brand loyalty and love. Despite its presence across Indian homes, dorm rooms and even the highest mountain peaks, MAGGI has entrusted its loyal consumers with information about their production, packaging and ingredients, showing them that the reality of the brand matches its promise. The brand teamed up with the Highway On My Plate duo, Rocky and Mayur, for the videos that give us a how-it’s-made glimpse of our favourite MAGGI.

Play
Play

To know more about MAGGI, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of MAGGI and not by the Scroll editorial team.