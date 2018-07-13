Chelsea on Friday confirmed the sacking of manager Antonio Conte after a fifth-placed finish in the Premier League last season, which failed to secure the club a spot in the Champions League.

The Italian had led the London-based club to a Premier League and FA Cup double in his first season as manager last year but could not replicate the highs in 2017-’18.

Chelsea had also won a record 30 out of 38 matches in the Premier League in 2016-’17, including a club-record 13 consecutive wins. However, the six-time champions but could manage only 21 Premier League wins last season, as the club missed out on a Champions League spot. Chelsea did, however, win the FA Cup last season, beating Manchester United 1-0 in the final.

“We wish Antonio every success in his future career,” the club said in a short statement on its website.

According to reports in the British media, Maurizio Sarri, a former banker, is the favourite to succeed his compatriot after impressing as manager of Serie A side Napoli.

Corrections and clarifications: An earlier version of this report stated that Chelsea had a trophy-less season in 2017-’18. This is not true and the error has been rectified.