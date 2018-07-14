Live

England vs India, 2nd ODI, live: Kuldeep removes openers to hand visitors the upper hand

The visitors dominated England in all departments in the first ODI.

by 
AFP

India will aim to seal the three-match series with another win.

Live updates

After 20 overs, ENG 121/2 (Root 24*, Morgan 18*). The duo has now added 35* runs for the third wicket.

After 19 overs, ENG 118/2 (Root 21*, Morgan 18*)
Root and Morgan have pieced together useful stand for the third wicket. Keeping Kuldeep at bay.

After 16 overs, ENG 101/2.
100 up for England. England manages to get three boundaries off Umesh. Some relief after the Kuldeep burst.

After 15 overs, ENG 88/2.
WICKET! Kuldeep removes Roy. The batsman looks for a slog sweep but hits it straight to Umesh at the midwicket fence.
Roy c Umesh b Kuldeep 40 (42b 4x4 1x6)

ENG 82/1 after 13 overs.
Root joins Roy in the middle. The former needs to get his act together. Has been dismissed for single-digit scores through the limited overs series so far.

After 11 overs, ENG 71/1.
WICKET! Kuldeep hands India the breakthrough in his first over. Bairstow looks to sweep. It comes off his pads onto his glove and hits the stumps.
Bairstow b Kuldeep 38 (31b 5x4 1x6)

After 10 overs, England 69/0 (Roy 30*, Bairstow 38*).

After 9 overs, ENG 60/0.
Chahal comes into the attack. Starts off with a quiet over. Concedes just four runs as Roy Bairstow see him off watchfully.

After 8 overs, ENG 56/0 (Roy 24*, Bairstow 31*)
50 up for England! This is the seventh fifty run stand between Roy and Bairstow in the last nine innings. They have batted really well to keep India’s bowlers at bay.

After 7 overs, ENG 49/0 (Roy 18*, Bairstow 30*)
6-1-4-4-1-1. Roy and Bairstow go after Hardik. The openers have set themselves up well for an offensive.

After 6 overs, ENG 32/0
First major shout from the Indians As Roy steps out of the crease but plays across the line. Kaul gets the ball to jag back in and raps with batsman on the pads. The umpire turns down the appeal. There’s no review.

After 5 overs, ENG 27/0.
Hardik comes into the attack. The openers are watchful. He concedes just four runs in his opening over.

After 4 overs, ENG 23/0 (Roy 6*, Bairstow 17*)
Kaul adjusts his length. Bowls it a bit full and gets Bairstow and Roy to play a few false shots. A quiet over. Just two tuns come off it.

After 3 overs, ENG 21/0.
Pacers struggling to find much juice from the Lord’s track. England’s openers going about their task with ease so far. Bairstow smashes Umeshl for the first six of the innings.

After 2 overs, ENG 12/0.
Bairstow makes optimum use of the short boundaries. Dispatches Kaul for two boundaries as England get going.

After 1 over, ENG 4/0.
Roy gets England off the mark with a boundary. Umesh comes back strong and finds the outside edge off the next delivery. The ball, though, falls short of Dhoni behind the stumps.

England win the toss and will bat first.

England XI: J Roy, J Bairstow, J Root, E Morgan, J Buttler, B Stokes, M Ali, D Willey, L Plunkett, A Rashid, M Wood.
India XI: RG Sharma, S Dhawan, V Kohli, L Rahul, S Raina, MS Dhoni, H Pandya, S Kaul, U Yadav, K Yadav, Y Chahal.

“The new ball always does things early up, so hopefully our pacers can deliver. Kuldeep and Chahal are doing a great job in the middle order, but pace will be the key.” – India skipper Virat Kohli.

England to field an unchanged side.
India too will not make any changes.

Pitch Report: Some grass on the wicket but largely dry. Batsmen should have a field day.

Preview
After a convincing victory in the first One-Day International (ODI), India will aim to seal the three-match series with another win when they face hosts England in the second ODI at Lords Cricket ground in London on Saturday. The visitors dominated England, the No 1 ODI side, in all departments of the game and took a crucial 1-0 lead in the series.

The stars of the match were Kuldeep Yadav and Rohit Sharma – the former ripped through the hosts’ batting line-up while the latter whacked their bowlers all around the park.

