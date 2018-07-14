FIFA World Cup

World Cup third-place playoff, statistical preview: England eye second medal; Belgium, their first

Harry Kane has the chance to become just the second England player after Gary Lineker in 1986 to win the Golden Boot,

by 
AFP

England face Belgium in the World Cup third-place playoff on Saturday with the tournament’s top scorer Harry Kane eyeing the chance to add to his six goals in the meeting of the beaten semi-finalists.

Both teams will line up in Saint Petersburg with a sense of what might have been as France and Croatia prepare for Sunday’s final in Moscow’s Luzhniki Stadium, but they will want to leave Russia on a high.

Tottenham’s Kane has the chance to become just the second England player after Gary Lineker in 1986 to win the Golden Boot, joining luminaries such as Brazil’s Ronaldo, Germany’s Gerd Mueller and Portugal’s Eusebio.

Kane, 24, came into the tournament after another prolific season for Spurs and started with a bang, scoring two goals in his first match against Tunisia and a hat-trick against Panama.

But he failed to find the net against Croatia in Wednesday’s semi-final as England agonisingly let a 1-0 lead slip to lose 2-1.

Belgium’s Romelu Lukaku has four goals in Russia, with the French pair of Antoine Griezmann and Kylian Mbappe both on three.

England manager Gareth Southgate admitted the challenge of preparing for the bronze medal game has been tough, saying he would make changes.

“It won’t be exactly the same starting XI but ideally we want to make as few changes as possible,” he said. “We have the chance to win a medal at the World Cup, which only one other English team has ever done.”

For Belgium, a third-place finish would represent their best-ever performance at a World Cup, after they finished fourth in Mexico in 1986.

Despite boasting the attacking prowess of Lukaku, Kevin De Bruyne and Eden Hazard, Roberto Martinez’s men fell short in their semi-final against France, losing 1-0.

Here’s a look at the team’s World Cup records...

Belgium v England - Head-to-head

Matches played 22
Belgium wins 2
England wins 15
Draw 5
Goals scored by Belgium 26
Goals scored by England 70

More facts and figures ahead of the third-place playoff

  • The teams have already faced each other 22 times and England have much the better record with 15 victories to Belgium’s two, plus five draws. Their most recent engagement was in the group stage of this year’s global showpiece, which ended 1-0 in favour of Belgium following an Adnan Januzaj goal. 
  • The pair’s other previous engagements in the Fifa World Cup both went into extra time. In 1954 they fought out a 4-4 stalemate in Basel that remains the highest-scoring draw in the event’s history, together with Colombia-USSR in 1962. The next skirmish, in the Round of 16 in 1990, was only decided by a 119th-minute David Platt goal that clinched a 1-0 victory for the Three Lions. 
  • This is the second Play-Off for Third Place to involve Belgium, who lost 4-2 after extra time to France in 1986, in what remains the only third-place decider to have gone beyond regular time.
  • England are also playing their second Play-Off for Third Place, after losing the 1990 consolation match 2-1 to Italy.
  • This is the tenth all-European Third Place Play-Off, after those in 1934, 1958 and 1966, followed by every edition from 1982 to 1998 and the most recent one in 2006.
  • Belgium and England are contesting the World Cup’s 19th Third Place Play-Off, a match that was not played in the 1930 and 1950 editions. A total of 71 goals have been scored in this fixture, averaging 3.9 per game. The highest-scoring play-off was France-Germany FR in 1958, which ended 6-3.
  • The most frequent results in the third place playoff games are 3-2 and 2-1, which have each occurred four times, while the scoreline of 1-0 has been posted three times.
  • The highest scorer in a Third Place Play-Off is France’s Just Fontaine, who bagged four goals against Germany FR in 1958. 
  • The earliest goal in World Cup history was scored in a third-place decider in 2002, when Turkey’s Hakan Sukur found the net against Korea Republic after just 11 seconds.
  • Gareth Southgate played against Belgium in a friendly held in Sunderland in 1999, which England won 2-1. 

With AFP inputs

All stats courtesy: Fifa.com

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Get ready for an 80-hour shopping marathon

Here are some tips that’ll help you take the lead.

Shutterstock

Starting 16th July at 4:00pm, Flipkart will be hosting its Big Shopping Days sale over 3 days (till 19th July). This mega online shopping event is just what a sale should be, promising not just the best discounts but also buying options such as no cost EMIs, buyback guarantee and product exchanges. A shopping festival this big, packed with deals that you can’t get yourself to refuse, can get overwhelming. So don’t worry, we’re here to tell you why Big Shopping Days is the only sale you need, with these helpful hints and highlights.

Samsung Galaxy On Nxt (64 GB)

A host of entertainment options, latest security features and a 13 MP rear camera that has mastered light come packed in sleek metal unibody. The sale offers an almost 40% discount on the price. Moreover, there is a buyback guarantee which is part of the deal.

Original price: Rs. 17,900

Big Shopping Days price: Rs. 10,900

Samsung 32 inches HD Ready LED TV

Another blockbuster deal in the sale catalogue is this audio and visual delight. Apart from a discount of 41%, the deal promises no-cost EMIs up to 12 months.

Original price: Rs. 28,890

Big Shopping Days price: Rs. 10,900

Intel Core I3 equipped laptops

These laptops will make a thoughtful college send-off gift or any gift for that matter. Since the festive season is around the corner, you might want to make use of this sale to bring your A-game to family festivities.

Original price: Rs. 25,590

Big Shopping Days price: Rs. 21,900

Fashion

If you’ve been planning a mid-year wardrobe refresh, Flipkart’s got you covered. The Big Shopping Days offer 50% to 80% discount on men’s clothing. You can pick from a host of top brands including Adidas and Wrangler.

With more sale hours, Flipkart’s Big Shopping Days sale ensures we can spend more time perusing and purchasing these deals. Apart from the above-mentioned products, you can expect up to 80% discount across categories including mobiles, appliances, electronics, fashion, beauty, home and furniture.

Features like blockbuster deals that are refreshed every 8 hours along with a price crash, rush hour deals from 4-6 PM on the starting day and first-time product discounts makes this a shopping experience that will have you exclaiming “Sale ho to aisi! (warna na ho)”

Set your reminders and mark your calendar, Flipkart’s Big Shopping Days starts 16th July, 4 PM and end on 19th July. To participate in 80 hours of shopping madness, click here.

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Flipkart and not by the Scroll editorial team.