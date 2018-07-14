Wimbledon, women’s final as it happened: Angelique Kerber beats Serena Williams in straight sets
This is Kerber’s third Grand Slam title to add to her Australian Open and US Open triumphs in 2016.
Just 10 months after giving birth, Serena Williams has the chance to her incredible comeback in the Wimbledon final. But in her way is the resilient Angelique Kerber, who had finished runner up back in 2016. Will the script change in 2018?
Update: It has. Kerber lifts her third Grand Slam with a 6-3, 6-3 win.
Live updates
A touching moment to end a power-packed day on Centre Court after one-and-half matches. And they both walked away winners...
After losing at the same stage to Serena in 2016, Kerber has come a full circle two years later. This is her third Grand Slam title to add to her Australian Open and US Open triumphs in 2016. At her first win in Melbourne, it was Serena on the other end, she beat Karolina Pliskova in New York.
And now she becomes only the second woman to beat Serena in two Grand Slam finals. After the dip she suffered in 2017, this has been a wonderful comeback under new coach Wim Fisette.
Unforced errors
Williams 24; Kerber 5
In the end, this is the number that decided the title. Kerber kept hitting clean, Serena kept making errors. It was just not her day after playing at a very good level throughout the last two weeks. Her serve didn’t have the power nor were her ground stroke winners working. But credit to Kerber, she kept making her run side-to-side and inducing errors. The 11th seed had done her homework well and knew how to finally end Serena’s streak on grass.
Kerber, just as emotional, congratulates Serena and talks about how big this win is.
“First I have to say Serena, you’re a great person and a champion. Coming back, you’re such an inspiration for everyone. I’m sure you will have your next grand slam title soon, so congrats for coming back. I knew I had to play my best tennis against Serena. It’s my second chance [in the final]. I’m the next German after Steffi to win, it’s amazing.”
A very emotional Serena says it has been her incredible tournament and is looking forward to competing. She has lost many Major finals, but to see her break down shows how much this means, a return after all that has happened. She praises Kerber as well, as both women are in tears.
“I have so much to look forward to. I’m literally just getting started. I’m just me, and that’s all I can be. To all the moms out there, I was playing for you today, and I tried. But Angelique played really well, she played out her mind.”
A look at the numbers
Angelique Kerber beats Serena Williams 6-3, 6-3 to win Wimbledon in 65 minutes!
Kerber serving for the title
Superb serve for the first point, but the second point is what gives you the moment of the day: Serena misses a straightforward winner at the net and just kneels down in despair. She has just dropped the trophy and she knows it... 30-0
A long, gruelling, 20-shot rally follows, you can hear Serena in every point. And she gets the point as Kerber misses at the net.Classic stuff. 30-15.
Serena then hangs on by her fingernails with a gritty return to level at 30-30.
Kerber then grazes the baseline to bring up championship point. 40-30
And as we have seen so often in this relatively short game, Serena commits an unforced error at the net.
Kerber has won her third Grand Slam title and her first at Wimbledon!
Clutch serving from Serena!
First point: Ace. Serena’s third of the match.
Second point: A return gone long off a fiery serve.
Third point: Another ace. game point.
Fourth point. Second serve but return gone long again and Serena lives to fight another game.
Kerber holds and Serena will serve to stay in the match!
Kerber is unfazed by the moment and holds for 5-2, a crucial holds. She’s a game away from her 3rd Grand Slam.
Serena, a vetearn of nerve-wracking moments, will have to serve to stay in the match.
Kerber gets the decisive break!
Kerber, the returner, does it again. A gruelling rally later, Kerber has forced another error from Serena. It’s a battle of stamina and it has just not been Serena’s day on that front.
And then she brings up two break points - potentially title-deciding - with a superb down the line winner after Serena had gone the other side. Serena saves the first but Kerber cracks a lethal forehand winner to break and lead 4-2.
Unforced error count at 6-3, 3-2:
Serena: 19
Kerber: 4
Kerber holds to lead 6-3, 3-2
Deuce on Kerber’s serve, this has been a rare tonight!
A cracking winner of the line from Serena and it looks like this is the decisive game. Serena botches two backhands, and looks dejected as she gives up the chance to get a break. Kerber has yet to face a break point this match. Telling stat.
Kerber leads 6-3, 2-2
Serena holds with a mix of good serves and volley smashes. She has won 10 points at the net so far, to Kerber’s 2. But the tactic is by o means fol-proof as she is hitting the net too often for comfort. A long shot from Kerber that looked like it would bring up deuce goes long and we are level it at 2-2.
Kerber is making Serena run all over and the effort is visible. Remember, it is just her fourth tournament back after childbirth and emergency surgery.
Kerber leads 6-3, 2-1
This was an intense game! A full-blooded forehand sent back inches away from Kerber’s head shows the zone Serena is in. Kerber is not too amused with that but keeps defending, keeps pushing for the error and holds at 30. This could have been the game a charged-up Serena got her toe back in, but the German keeps her cool and serves it out.
6-3, 1-1
A charged-up Serena has raced to a hold at 30. She is moving better now, her game at the net has seen some nice volleys, drawing Kerber in.
Kerber leads 6-3, 1-0
Easy hold to start the second. The German looks much calmer and collected, quite like her 2016 self.
Here’s how the first set played out. Serena had more winners but a lot for errors as well.
She will have to work on returning quick against the German.
Kerber wins first set 6-3
Kerber breaks Serena for the third time in the first to take the lead.
She goes 30-0 up on Serena’s serve after the American nets another shot, but gets her own back with superb forehand winner. Another rally and Kerber hits it over Serena at the service line to bring up set point, which is challenged and called out. Another set point and this time, she converts as Serena sends another shot to the net.It is her 14th unforced error of the set.
Serena to serve to stay in the set at 5-3
Serena hangs on to 30-30 but more unforced errors from the American’s ground stokes means Kerber has once again consolidates her break and Serena will now serve to stay in the set.
Kerber breaks to lead 4-3
Pressure on Serena’s serve again as Kerber gets triple breakpoints. First she sends Serena to the net with a juicy drop but the American can’t return the volley and then she serves back-to-back double-faults. She saves the first with an overhead smash, but she she is caught on the third when her forehand sails long. Kerber in the lead again.
Level at 3-3
Kerber starts with a forehand winner and then engages in a rally that she finishes with a deft, forehand sent the other way. She then send in a crisp backhand down the line and holds.Superb defence from the German, bending low on return.
Serena lead 3-2
After the shaky start, Serena is roaring on serve. A crushing crosscourt forehand winner, followed up with her first ace, another forehand winner and another ace. She leads after five games in.
Serena breaks back for 2-2
Serena goes 30-0 up on Kerber’s serve cashing on errors and gets three breakpoints. A little pressure on return and Kerber nets a simple volley. Another error – sending one long – sees the first set go back on serve. Excellent response from Serena
Kerber leads 2-1
Serena keeping the points short and races to 40-15, but Kerber is returning everything back and making her play the extra ball to induce errors. She holds for now with a forehand winner.
Kerber leads 2-0
A simple hold will do to consolidate that big break. Couple of more unforced errors from Serena has given Kerber the perfect start.
Serena broken in the very first game!
Serena serves first and gets the first two point early and easy with errors, but Kerber gets her first point when Serena hits wide and another couple of errors gives Kerber the breakpoint in the very first game of the match. A long rally ensures but Kerber knows how to play those very well, and Serena hits her forehand into the net.
The best returner this tournament has drawn early blood, breaking the best server of the tournament.
It’s 4.15 PM in London. Serena and Kerber are on court. Ready, set, go!
The roof is opening on Centre Court (it was shut because the earlier match was carried on from last night) and we will have sunshine and Serena-Kerber on court soon. The American leads their head-to-head 6-2 but the German has the rare experience of beating Serena at a Grand Slam final, back at the Australian Open in 2016.
And after the 5 hour 15 minute long men’s semi-final between Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal, we are finally set for the women’s singles final.
Djokovic played a a terrific game in the fifth set to win 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (9), 3-6, 10-8 and will play Kevin Anderson in the final.
Serena’s 7
A refresher course in Serena’s seven Wimbledon titles, from 2002 to 2016.
2002: beat Venus 7-6, 6-3
2003: beat Venus 4-6, 6-4, 6-2
2009: beat Venus 7-6, 6-2
2010: beat Zvonareva 6-3, 6-2
2012: beat Radwanska 6-1, 5-7, 6-2
2015: beat Muguruza 6-4, 6-4
2016: beat Kerber 7-5, 6-3
Read: On a comeback run of her own, Kerber has the tools to spoil Serena’s Wimbledon tale
Angelique Kerber is the poster girl for late bloomers everywhere. The oldest woman to take top spot for the first time, is back in a Grand Slam final for the first time since 2016 US Open and looking to add to her tally of 2 Majors.
More importantly, Kerber has beaten Serena at her prime in a Grand Slam final, back at the 2016 Australian Open.
Williams is playing only her fourth tournament since the arrival of baby daughter Olympia in September and is now just one win away from her eighth Wimbledon title. That would make her the first mother to lift the Venus Rosewater Dish since Evonne Goolagong in 1980. Serena can also equal Margaret Court’s record of 24 Grand Slam singles titles if she beats Kerber.
Hello and welcome to the women’s singles final at Wimbledon. Serena Williams, the 25th seed, takes on Angelique Kerber, the 11th seed in a repeat of the 2016 summit clash. The women’s final, delayed due to the extended Rafael Nadal vs Novak Djokovic semi-final, is set to be a cracker.
Can the German reverse the 2016 defeat or will Serena complete her incredible comeback with an eighth Wimbledon and 24th Grand Slam title?