Premier League

Will Sarri be good enough? Chelsea, Abramovich and a revolving door of managers

The 59-year-old former Napoli head coach becomes Roman Abramovich’s ninth full-time manager in his 15 years.

by 
Reuters

Chelsea finally got their man on Saturday with Maurizio Sarri succeeding Antonio Conte as manager on a three-year deal after the conclusion of protracted negotiations over compensation.

The 59-year-old former Napoli head coach becomes Roman Abramovich’s ninth full-time manager in his 15 years as owner (with interim bosses that rises to 13) less than 24 hours after Conte parted company with the club he led to a league title and the FA Cup in his two years there.

Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia said: “We are delighted to welcome Maurizio and are looking forward to him bringing his football philosophy to Chelsea.”

Napoli are believed to have held out for at least £4.5million ($5.9million, 5million euros) in compensation whilst according to reports Sarri will be paid £5.7million a year.

He had remained under contract with them even after they appointed Carlo Ancelotti as his successor

Sarri, a chain-smoking former banker, said he would be starting his new job “and meeting the players” on Monday ahead of Chelsea’ pre-season Australia tour.

“I hope we can provide some entertaining football for our fans, and that we will be competing for trophies at the end of the season, which is what this club deserves,” he said.

Winning trophies didn’t save Conte being shown the Stamford Bridge exit door and he didn’t even get a chance to say farewell to the players once he had been officially notified by chairman Bruce Buck on Thursday afternoon as they had left the training ground.

His days were numbered after he fell out with the board and senior players with Brazilian star Willian pointedly placing three emojis over Conte in the photo of the squad and the backroom staff after winning the FA Cup in a social media posting.

Chelsea believe they have got in Sarri an astute tactician who produces sides playing exciting football with his three years at Napoli harvesting two second-placed finishes in Serie A.

Indeed his style of football gained him the rare tribute of having it termed “Sarri-ball”.

Attacking approach and dynamism

Sarri was also credited with nurturing young talent, although there were gripes that he wasn’t one for rotating the squad – a habit he may have to change with the more frenetic programme in England – leaving several players drained and others not happy the were left kicking their heels.

He also as the Chelsea players will discover has his superstitions, Napoli’s Belgian forward Dries Mertens noted how they trained on the one training pitch until they lost a game and then changed to another.

However, Granovskaia, a close confidant of Abramovich’s, said that even though the unconventional Sarri is yet to win a trophy his style of play will prove a crowd pleaser at the very least.

“Maurizio’s Napoli side played some of the most exciting football in Europe, impressing with their attacking approach and dynamism, and his coaching methods significantly improved the players at his disposal,” noted Granovskaia.

She added: “He has plenty of experience in Serie A and the Champions League and we know he is relishing the chance to work in the Premier League.”

Sarri will have a familiar face alongside him after Chelsea, hours after confirming his arrival, announced they had signed Italy midfielder Jorginho from Napoli on a five-year contract.

The 26-year-old had been linked with a move to English champions Manchester City but has now reunited with Sarri at Stamford Bridge.

Granovskaia said that in Jorginho Chelsea had signed one of “the most coveted midfielders in Europe”, adding: “He has demonstrated his quality working under Maurizio Sarri and we are convinced his signing will help bring further success to Stamford Bridge.”

CSKA Moscow’s Russian playmaker Aleksandr Golovin and Italian defender Daniele Rugani from Juventus, the side that edged Napoli in the Serie A title race, are also believed to be targets.

Chelsea finally put an end to Conte’s two year reign on Friday with an extremely terse statement of less than 70 words reflecting how much their relations had deteriorated.

Conte’s win percentage 65.1% is the best of any of Chelsea’s managers in the Premier League era but the failure to secure Champions League football, was the perfect excuse for a board he had alienated through his dismissive treatment of Spanish striker Diego Costa and carping constantly that the top players weren’t being replaced by those of similar quality.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Get ready for an 80-hour shopping marathon

Here are some tips that’ll help you take the lead.

Shutterstock

Starting 16th July at 4:00pm, Flipkart will be hosting its Big Shopping Days sale over 3 days (till 19th July). This mega online shopping event is just what a sale should be, promising not just the best discounts but also buying options such as no cost EMIs, buyback guarantee and product exchanges. A shopping festival this big, packed with deals that you can’t get yourself to refuse, can get overwhelming. So don’t worry, we’re here to tell you why Big Shopping Days is the only sale you need, with these helpful hints and highlights.

Samsung Galaxy On Nxt (64 GB)

A host of entertainment options, latest security features and a 13 MP rear camera that has mastered light come packed in sleek metal unibody. The sale offers an almost 40% discount on the price. Moreover, there is a buyback guarantee which is part of the deal.

Original price: Rs. 17,900

Big Shopping Days price: Rs. 10,900

Samsung 32 inches HD Ready LED TV

Another blockbuster deal in the sale catalogue is this audio and visual delight. Apart from a discount of 41%, the deal promises no-cost EMIs up to 12 months.

Original price: Rs. 28,890

Big Shopping Days price: Rs. 10,900

Intel Core I3 equipped laptops

These laptops will make a thoughtful college send-off gift or any gift for that matter. Since the festive season is around the corner, you might want to make use of this sale to bring your A-game to family festivities.

Original price: Rs. 25,590

Big Shopping Days price: Rs. 21,900

Fashion

If you’ve been planning a mid-year wardrobe refresh, Flipkart’s got you covered. The Big Shopping Days offer 50% to 80% discount on men’s clothing. You can pick from a host of top brands including Adidas and Wrangler.

With more sale hours, Flipkart’s Big Shopping Days sale ensures we can spend more time perusing and purchasing these deals. Apart from the above-mentioned products, you can expect up to 80% discount across categories including mobiles, appliances, electronics, fashion, beauty, home and furniture.

Features like blockbuster deals that are refreshed every 8 hours along with a price crash, rush hour deals from 4-6 PM on the starting day and first-time product discounts makes this a shopping experience that will have you exclaiming “Sale ho to aisi! (warna na ho)”

Set your reminders and mark your calendar, Flipkart’s Big Shopping Days starts 16th July, 4 PM and end on 19th July. To participate in 80 hours of shopping madness, click here.

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Flipkart and not by the Scroll editorial team.