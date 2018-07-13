Kerber’s sensational first Wimbledon triumph and supermom Serena: Twitter celebrates two champions

It wasn’t as shocking to see Angelique Kerber beating Serena Williams to win her first Wimbledon title at the Centre Court on Saturday as it was to see the manner she did it in – in straight sets (6-3, 6-3). In doing so, Kerber became the first German woman since Steffi Graf (1996) to win a title at the All England Club.

Kerber extended her Grand Slam collection to three titles, having won the Australian Open and the US Open in 2016.

In the same year, Kerber had lost the final at Wimbledon 5-7, 3-6 to Serena. This, hence, was a chance to avenge that loss. But once she accomplished the task, the German revealed her respect for her opponent, who’s one Grand Slam win away from equalling Margaret Court’s all-time record of 24 titles.

“I knew I had to play my best tennis against a champion like Serena,” Kerber said.

Serena, in her post-match speech, said that she lost to Kerber despite having tried her best.

“It’s obviously disappointing but I am just getting started,” said an emotional Williams after losing in the Wimbledon final for the first time since 2008. “For all you mums out there I was playing for you. I really tried.”

Her run to the final evoked admiration from peers and fans over the world.

I’m so proud of you @serenawilliams always inspiring and raising the bar higher for all! ❤️ — victoria azarenka (@vika7) July 14, 2018

i hope y’all can appreciate what serena has done for tennis, for black people, for kids, for women, for moms, for her community, the list is never-ending. — Jamie Hampton (@Jamie_Hampton) July 14, 2018

This amazing woman @serenawilliams has given birth to her little girl just one day before I gave birth to my girl 10 months ago. I am barely surviving to watch, and she is RUNNING and playing FINAL of a Grand Slam 🥇🏆 just to put things into perspective. 👏👏👏👏 — Jelena Djokovic (@JelenaRisticNDF) July 14, 2018

This emotional embrace after the match also won quite a few hearts on Twitter.

Beautiful embrace between Serena and Kerber. Great sportsmanship. pic.twitter.com/HlVJC7pkun — Jeff Donaldson (@jddtennis) July 14, 2018

Angelique Kerber: Serena you’re a great person and a champion, you’re coming and you’re such an inspiration for all of us, everybody watching. That’s amazing, and I’m sure you will have your next Grand Slam soon, I’m really, really sure.



[📸: Getty] pic.twitter.com/4UyqXrcxUr — Reem Abulleil (@ReemAbulleil) July 14, 2018

But of course, on the day it mattered the most, Kerber was at her best and dismantled the seven-time champion. She was hailed for pulling off this incredible feat.

Angelique Kerber has played four slam finals and she brought her A+ game every single time. It doesn't get much more impressive than that. — Tumaini Carayol (@tumcarayol) July 14, 2018

Angie Kerber is the first woman this decade besides Serena to win 3 Grand Slams, which is one of the craziest stats around.

Perhaps only topped by the fact that Kerber has 3 Slams and 0 big titles outside them. #Wimbledon — Trenton Jocz (@TrentonJocz) July 14, 2018

Angelique Kerber joins Venus Williams as the only players to defeat Serena Williams twice in a Grand Slam final. pic.twitter.com/PYx5to225h — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) July 14, 2018

Five unforced errors for Angie Kerber today...wow... You will not lose many matches with that stat #Wimbledon — Randy Walker (@TennisPublisher) July 14, 2018

Kerber, at age 30, has now won three of the four Grand Slam singles titles: Australian Open, Wimbledon and U.S. Open. Only missing the French now — Christopher Clarey (@christophclarey) July 14, 2018