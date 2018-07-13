Kerber’s sensational first Wimbledon triumph and supermom Serena: Twitter celebrates two champions

It wasn’t as shocking to see Angelique Kerber beating Serena Williams to win her first Wimbledon title at the Centre Court on Saturday as it was to see the manner she did it in – in straight sets (6-3, 6-3). In doing so, Kerber became the first German woman since Steffi Graf (1996) to win a title at the All England Club.
Kerber extended her Grand Slam collection to three titles, having won the Australian Open and the US Open in 2016.
In the same year, Kerber had lost the final at Wimbledon 5-7, 3-6 to Serena. This, hence, was a chance to avenge that loss. But once she accomplished the task, the German revealed her respect for her opponent, who’s one Grand Slam win away from equalling Margaret Court’s all-time record of 24 titles.
“I knew I had to play my best tennis against a champion like Serena,” Kerber said.
Serena, in her post-match speech, said that she lost to Kerber despite having tried her best.
“It’s obviously disappointing but I am just getting started,” said an emotional Williams after losing in the Wimbledon final for the first time since 2008. “For all you mums out there I was playing for you. I really tried.”
Her run to the final evoked admiration from peers and fans over the world.
This emotional embrace after the match also won quite a few hearts on Twitter.
But of course, on the day it mattered the most, Kerber was at her best and dismantled the seven-time champion. She was hailed for pulling off this incredible feat.