Badminton

Nozomi Okuhara mixes it up to defeat PV Sindhu in straight games in the final of Thailand Open

The world champion won the match 21-15, 21-18 in 50 minutes.

by 

It was touted as a blockbuster final and while there were shades of it, the brilliance of Nozomi Okuhara ensured that the Thailand Open summit clash on Sunday against PV Sindhu was, for large parts, a one-sided affair.

After the opening exchanges, it seemed as if the crowd in Bangkok was in for yet another slugfest between these two shuttlers, like the one-hour-50-minute-long world championship final last year. At 2-2 in the first game, Sindhu and Okuhara engaged in a gripping 37-shot rally that ended in favour of the Japanese.

The rally, however, seemed to take something out of Sindhu as she conceded five points in a row and allowed Okuhara to open up a gap, which the Japanese managed to maintain till the end of the game. Sindhu tried her best to attack, unleashing powerful smashes from the faster side of the court, but Okuhara had an answer for almost everything that was thrown at her as she won the first game easily 21-15.

Moving to the slower side of the court for the second game, Sindhu used it to her advantage initially as she got her smashes placed spot on, knowing that the shuttle would not go long. The world No 3 opened up a 5-1 lead to begin the second game. However, a few unforced errors from the Indian allowed Okuhara to claw back to 6-6.

Sindhu still managed to take a slender 11-9 lead into the break of the second game, and looked determined to force the match into a decider. However, this is when Okuhara showed a side of her game that caught Sindhu quite by surprise, as the Japanese began to attack and finish points off quickly.

Another epic rally ensued as the second game inched towards its end, with both players going hammer and tongs at each other. But the world champion proved to be at a notch higher than the Olympic silver medallist on the day, as Okuhara wrapped up the match in straight games.

The defeat meant that Sindhu will head to the world championships in Nanjing later this month without winning a single title this season so far. This was the third final she has lost in this year, after the India Open and the Commonwealth Games.

Other results

Mixed doubles: Hafiz Faizal/Gloria Emmanuelle Widjaja beat Chris Adcock/Gabrielle Adcock 21-12, 21-12.

Men’s doubles: Takeshi Kamura/Keigo Sonoda beat Hiroyuki Endo/Yuta Watanabe 21-17, 21-19.

Women’s doubles: Greysia Polii/Apriyani Rahayu beat Misaki Matsutomo/Ayaka Takahashi 21-13, 21-10.

Men’s singles: Kanta Tsuneyama beat Tommy Sugiarto 21-16, 13-21, 21-9.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Get ready for an 80-hour shopping marathon

Here are some tips that’ll help you take the lead.

Shutterstock

Starting 16th July at 4:00pm, Flipkart will be hosting its Big Shopping Days sale over 3 days (till 19th July). This mega online shopping event is just what a sale should be, promising not just the best discounts but also buying options such as no cost EMIs, buyback guarantee and product exchanges. A shopping festival this big, packed with deals that you can’t get yourself to refuse, can get overwhelming. So don’t worry, we’re here to tell you why Big Shopping Days is the only sale you need, with these helpful hints and highlights.

Samsung Galaxy On Nxt (64 GB)

A host of entertainment options, latest security features and a 13 MP rear camera that has mastered light come packed in sleek metal unibody. The sale offers an almost 40% discount on the price. Moreover, there is a buyback guarantee which is part of the deal.

Original price: Rs. 17,900

Big Shopping Days price: Rs. 10,900

Samsung 32 inches HD Ready LED TV

Another blockbuster deal in the sale catalogue is this audio and visual delight. Apart from a discount of 41%, the deal promises no-cost EMIs up to 12 months.

Original price: Rs. 28,890

Big Shopping Days price: Rs. 10,900

Intel Core I3 equipped laptops

These laptops will make a thoughtful college send-off gift or any gift for that matter. Since the festive season is around the corner, you might want to make use of this sale to bring your A-game to family festivities.

Original price: Rs. 25,590

Big Shopping Days price: Rs. 21,900

Fashion

If you’ve been planning a mid-year wardrobe refresh, Flipkart’s got you covered. The Big Shopping Days offer 50% to 80% discount on men’s clothing. You can pick from a host of top brands including Adidas and Wrangler.

With more sale hours, Flipkart’s Big Shopping Days sale ensures we can spend more time perusing and purchasing these deals. Apart from the above-mentioned products, you can expect up to 80% discount across categories including mobiles, appliances, electronics, fashion, beauty, home and furniture.

Features like blockbuster deals that are refreshed every 8 hours along with a price crash, rush hour deals from 4-6 PM on the starting day and first-time product discounts makes this a shopping experience that will have you exclaiming “Sale ho to aisi! (warna na ho)”

Set your reminders and mark your calendar, Flipkart’s Big Shopping Days starts 16th July, 4 PM and end on 19th July. To participate in 80 hours of shopping madness, click here.

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Flipkart and not by the Scroll editorial team.