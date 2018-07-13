Excitement, drama, tragedy, injustice, comedy: Twitter reacts to a thrilling #WorldCupFinal

France won the World Cup for the second time in their history after beating Croatia 4-2 in an incredible final in Moscow on Sunday that featured goals from Paul Pogba and Kylian Mbappe as well as a controversial VAR-awarded penalty.

In a match that had a bit of everything, Mario Mandzukic scored the first ever own goal in a World Cup final to put France in front at the Luzhniki Stadium, only for Ivan Perisic to equalise.

However, Antoine Griezmann’s penalty put France back in front after Perisic’s handball was penalised with the aid of the video assistant referee, before Pogba and Mbappe both scored in the second half.

The first team to score four times in a final since Brazil in 1970, the French could even afford to see Mandzukic pull a goal back following a ridiculous goalkeeping mistake by Hugo Lloris.

It was only expected that such a manic match would keep Twitter buzzing through the night.

It all started with Mandzukic, like most people expected, getting on the scoresheet - albeit at the wrong end.

1 - Mario Mandzukic is the first ever player to score an own goal in a World Cup final. Misfortune.#WorldCupFinal #WorldCup #FRA #CRO pic.twitter.com/rAAi0WJalq — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 15, 2018

12 - There have now been 12 own goals scored at the 2018 World Cup, double the tally of the previous highest in a World Cup tournament: six in 1998. Gifts.#WorldCupFinal #WorldCup #CRO #FRA pic.twitter.com/uavtA8c1CU — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 15, 2018

France have scored from a set piece. Or as the French call it, Le Set Piece de Resistance. #WorldCup — Tareque Laskar (@tarequelaskar) July 15, 2018

For all of Croatia’s pressing & good football, France score via a setplay. Mandzukic’s goal got them here, Mandzukic’s own goal has put them behind in the final. — Rehan Ulhaq (@Rehan_ulhaq) July 15, 2018

Own goal has been waiting patiently, plotting, letting everyone forget the role its played through this tournament, and came back in the Final to reclaim its throne — Zito (@_Zeets) July 15, 2018

Croatia had come-from-behind to win their previous three knockout games. Could they do it again?

#CRO be like, one goal down so now we can begin this match — Sidvee (@sidvee) July 15, 2018

And Perisic duly obliged...

Superb goal from Perisic. Slight deflection but definitely not the 2nd own goal ever to be scored in a World Cup final. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) July 15, 2018

So #wimbledon2018 done. One-sided. But Croatia are ensuring this is going to be an excellent final #FifaWorldCup2018 — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) July 15, 2018

Aye haye haye. Persic!!! Deschamps, that’s what happens when you keep sitting deep with the kind of talent you have, the opposition will keep coming at u & get their opportunity. — Rehan Ulhaq (@Rehan_ulhaq) July 15, 2018

Perisic what have you just done?! Unbelievable strike in a #WorldCup final!!! — Spencer FC (@SpencerOwen) July 15, 2018

So the World Cup Final started with an own goal and a screamer, it was only fair VAR made its appearance soon...

VAR got the penalty call right. Unfortunate that VAR couldn’t review the dive that led to France’s first goal. — Grant Wahl (@GrantWahl) July 15, 2018

Let's go back to the VAR dweebs to see if it still has to be a deliberate handball for a penalty... #WorldCupFinal pic.twitter.com/kPkI8DU1Fn — Paddy Power (@paddypower) July 15, 2018

That's a penalty. I have spoken. #WorldCup — Alexi Lalas (@AlexiLalas) July 15, 2018

Noooooooo!!!! Can’t give that. Jeez VAR. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) July 15, 2018

The referee made that decision ... Don’t blame technology ... that is a human judgment which lets be honest is an complete & utter bonkers one ... #WorldCup — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) July 15, 2018

Is kahani me emotion hai....tragedy hai...drama hai #WorldCupFinal #Sholay — Digvijay Singh Deo (@DiggySinghDeo) July 15, 2018

And when half-time came, it was time to catch our collective breath...

1930 - The only team to win a World Cup final having been trailing at half-time was Uruguay against Argentina, in the first ever showpiece in 1930. History.#WorldCupFinal #WorldCup #FRA #CRO pic.twitter.com/dfllwOSZFy — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 15, 2018

Half Time score:

Croatia: 1

France: Referee + Croatia#WorldCupFinal — Bhuvan Bam (@Bhuvan_Bam) July 15, 2018

A team with one shot on goal has scored twice. The best striker of the other team puts it in his own net while another scores a goal, and then concedes a penalty. That kind of a #WorldCupFinal #FRACRO — Mihir Vasavda (@mihirsv) July 15, 2018

In what has go to down one as one of the tweets of the night...

... walk into a VAR: https://t.co/q8gH7aqOV3 — Barça News and Negativity (@cynicule) July 15, 2018

When the second half began, there was an invasion of the pitch, which was later revealed to be a protest...

What nonsense. Is there anything the Russians won’t invade? — Mostly Offline Send Email Instead (@sidin) July 15, 2018

You spend a fortune getting a ticket for the #WorldCupFinal and then invade the pitch and miss the rest of the game 🤷🏻‍♂️🤷🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/tp1X9i2Dfe — The F2 (@TheF2) July 15, 2018

This #WorldCupFinal has had everything so far:

- Own goals

- People bleeding from the neck

- FANS ON THE FIELD pic.twitter.com/eSOjrDXa1L — SB Nation (@SBNation) July 15, 2018

No shortage of excitement in the #WorldCupFinal @AP reporting Pussy Riot responsible for four people storming the pitch. Croatia not giving up without a fight. 4-2 to France with more to come — Dan Rather (@DanRather) July 15, 2018

As Croatia were doing all the running but France remained the lead, there was some criticism for Les Bleus...

Have to admire tiny France, here with no fans, somehow hanging on with just half a team of world class attacking players to call on — Barney Ronay (@barneyronay) July 15, 2018

But that was soon set to change as Mbappe and Pogba decided to make the stage their own...

Super pogba finish. But what about mbappe’s bolt-like run to get to that ball! Furious pace — Sidvee (@sidvee) July 15, 2018

Paul Pogba scores a pearler after the purest of passes to Mbappe. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) July 15, 2018

My French colleagues in the Wimbledon press room are REALLY thankful that Djokovic and Anderson are not playing a fourth set at the moment — Christopher Clarey (@christophclarey) July 15, 2018

Just like he does to a football pitch, Mbappe then set Twitter on fire...

He may not get it, but I don’t think you could argue if Kylian Mbappe were to win the Golden Ball for best player of the tournament. Even suggesting that he could win it is extraordinary at his age. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) July 15, 2018

Mbappe becomes the first teenager to score in a World Cup final since Pele in 1958. Superstar. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) July 15, 2018

Mbappe mmmagnificent...... — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) July 15, 2018

Teenagers to score in a #WorldCupFinal



* Pele

* Kylian Mbappe



That is all. pic.twitter.com/Cy3RvGOoV7 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) July 15, 2018

Lloris, the France captain, then decided to add some comedy to the night...

5 – Mario Mandzukic has become just the 5th player to score in both World Cup and European Cup/Champions League finals, after Ferenc Puskas, Zoltan Czibor, Gerd Muller & Zinedine Zidane. Platform.#WorldCupFinal #WorldCup #FRA #CRO pic.twitter.com/jc7TNR7YRG — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 15, 2018

Lloris Karius — JB™️ (@gunnerpunner) July 15, 2018

This final is drunk #WorldCup — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) July 15, 2018

Two constants in the Champions League and World Cup finals



Lovren

Goalkeeping howlers — Aakriti (@Aakriti1) July 15, 2018

🧤 David De Gea & Loris Karius: “You won’t see a bigger mistake than ours in 2018”.



🇫🇷 Hugo Lloris: “Hold my beer”. pic.twitter.com/0mTrJCoKFP — SPORF (@Sporf) July 15, 2018

OH NO IT TURNS OUT HE WAS A...



SLOW LLORIS https://t.co/PIwcbtknVi — Geoff Lemon Sport (@GeoffLemonSport) July 15, 2018

But as the match started winding down...

Well done France 🇫🇷, Croatia hold your heads up high. What a World Cup it was. — David Warner (@davidwarner31) July 15, 2018

This #WorldCup is the best one I’ve ever seen! Not much competition to be honest, but plenty of goals & great games & to top it off an entertaining final!! #FRACROA #WorldCup2018 — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) July 15, 2018

A #WorldCupFinal that the world will remember! #France lifting the Football World Cup after 20 yrs & #Croatia won hearts across with their brilliant game throughout the tournament & making to the finals for the1st time. A match historic by every measure! ⚽🏆👏 #FrancevsCroatia — Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) July 15, 2018

This picture is going to haunt all of us in our sleep.#WorldCupFinal⁠ ⁠ pic.twitter.com/wNKcVWA37t — Dejzi🦋 (@FirdesaSvarqa) July 15, 2018

Trying to work out what to do now that the World Cup is over... pic.twitter.com/fqsSrY4ES0 — Footy Humour (@FootyHumour) July 15, 2018

And finally, to sum it all up...

In a lot ways, the final was a perfect representation of this tournament. Excitement, drama and unpredictability overriding the often lack of quality. — Somnath Sengupta (@baggiholic) July 15, 2018

This #WorldCupFinal has had tragedy, injustice and comedy. It’s not a match, it’s a novel. — Musa Okwonga (@Okwonga) July 15, 2018

And the World Cup did, technically, go home after all.

What a match, what a tournament. Russia 2018, you shall be missed!

(With AFP inputs)