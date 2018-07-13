FIFA World Cup

Excitement, drama, tragedy, injustice, comedy: Twitter reacts to a thrilling #WorldCupFinal

In a match that had a bit of everything, France emerged winners by a 4-2 scoreline.

by 
Reuters

France won the World Cup for the second time in their history after beating Croatia 4-2 in an incredible final in Moscow on Sunday that featured goals from Paul Pogba and Kylian Mbappe as well as a controversial VAR-awarded penalty.

In a match that had a bit of everything, Mario Mandzukic scored the first ever own goal in a World Cup final to put France in front at the Luzhniki Stadium, only for Ivan Perisic to equalise.

However, Antoine Griezmann’s penalty put France back in front after Perisic’s handball was penalised with the aid of the video assistant referee, before Pogba and Mbappe both scored in the second half.

The first team to score four times in a final since Brazil in 1970, the French could even afford to see Mandzukic pull a goal back following a ridiculous goalkeeping mistake by Hugo Lloris.

It was only expected that such a manic match would keep Twitter buzzing through the night.

It all started with Mandzukic, like most people expected, getting on the scoresheet - albeit at the wrong end.

Croatia had come-from-behind to win their previous three knockout games. Could they do it again?

And Perisic duly obliged...

So the World Cup Final started with an own goal and a screamer, it was only fair VAR made its appearance soon...

And when half-time came, it was time to catch our collective breath...

In what has go to down one as one of the tweets of the night...

When the second half began, there was an invasion of the pitch, which was later revealed to be a protest...

As Croatia were doing all the running but France remained the lead, there was some criticism for Les Bleus...

But that was soon set to change as Mbappe and Pogba decided to make the stage their own...

Just like he does to a football pitch, Mbappe then set Twitter on fire...

Lloris, the France captain, then decided to add some comedy to the night...

But as the match started winding down...

And finally, to sum it all up...

And the World Cup did, technically, go home after all.

What a match, what a tournament. Russia 2018, you shall be missed!

(With AFP inputs)

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here.
