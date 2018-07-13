FIFA World Cup

‘Can’t wait to bring the Cup back home’: Griezmann ecstatic after World Cup victory

The Atletico Madrid forward gave France a crucial 2-1 lead before half-time, netting a controversial penalty.

by 
Reuters

Antoine Griezmann said he cannot wait to bring the World Cup home after helping France win the competition for a second time by beating Croatia 4-2 on Sunday. “I don’t know where I am... I’m very happy, it was a very difficult match, Croatia played a great game,” he told French TV channel TF1 just ahead of the trophy presentation. “We can’t wait to lift the cup and bring it back to France.”

The Atletico Madrid forward gave France a crucial 2-1 lead before half-time, netting a controversial penalty that was awarded for an Ivan Perisic handball after a video assistant review, the first-ever in a World Cup final.

“I thought about doing a ‘Panenka’ like (Zinedine) Zidane (in the 2006 final), but in the end I opened up my foot,” Griezmann said, before adding he would “sleep” with the World Cup tonight.

The 27-year-old ended the tournament with four goals as France won the title for the first time on foreign soil after their victory as hosts in 1998. However, Griezmann played down the suggestion this French generation will be remembered as his in the same way Zidane spearheaded the 1998 triumph and Michel Platini was associated with winning the European Championship in 1984.

“I always put the collective first,” added Griezmann. “This team will go down in the history of French football even if we don’t realise it yet.”

Griezmann also led Atletico to the Europa League title in the season just ended but played down talk he could become the first player in a decade to depose Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi to win the Ballon d’Or. “The Ballon d’Or is up to the people who vote, we’ll see what happens. I still have a European Super Cup to play in and hopefully win with my club. For now it’s more about enjoying ourselves, having a good time with our families and going on holiday.”

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Get ready for an 80-hour shopping marathon

Here are some tips that’ll help you take the lead.

Shutterstock

Starting 16th July at 4:00pm, Flipkart will be hosting its Big Shopping Days sale over 3 days (till 19th July). This mega online shopping event is just what a sale should be, promising not just the best discounts but also buying options such as no cost EMIs, buyback guarantee and product exchanges. A shopping festival this big, packed with deals that you can’t get yourself to refuse, can get overwhelming. So don’t worry, we’re here to tell you why Big Shopping Days is the only sale you need, with these helpful hints and highlights.

Samsung Galaxy On Nxt (64 GB)

A host of entertainment options, latest security features and a 13 MP rear camera that has mastered light come packed in sleek metal unibody. The sale offers an almost 40% discount on the price. Moreover, there is a buyback guarantee which is part of the deal.

Original price: Rs. 17,900

Big Shopping Days price: Rs. 10,900

Samsung 32 inches HD Ready LED TV

Another blockbuster deal in the sale catalogue is this audio and visual delight. Apart from a discount of 41%, the deal promises no-cost EMIs up to 12 months.

Original price: Rs. 28,890

Big Shopping Days price: Rs. 10,900

Intel Core I3 equipped laptops

These laptops will make a thoughtful college send-off gift or any gift for that matter. Since the festive season is around the corner, you might want to make use of this sale to bring your A-game to family festivities.

Original price: Rs. 25,590

Big Shopping Days price: Rs. 21,900

Fashion

If you’ve been planning a mid-year wardrobe refresh, Flipkart’s got you covered. The Big Shopping Days offer 50% to 80% discount on men’s clothing. You can pick from a host of top brands including Adidas and Wrangler.

With more sale hours, Flipkart’s Big Shopping Days sale ensures we can spend more time perusing and purchasing these deals. Apart from the above-mentioned products, you can expect up to 80% discount across categories including mobiles, appliances, electronics, fashion, beauty, home and furniture.

Features like blockbuster deals that are refreshed every 8 hours along with a price crash, rush hour deals from 4-6 PM on the starting day and first-time product discounts makes this a shopping experience that will have you exclaiming “Sale ho to aisi! (warna na ho)”

Set your reminders and mark your calendar, Flipkart’s Big Shopping Days starts 16th July, 4 PM and end on 19th July. To participate in 80 hours of shopping madness, click here.

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Flipkart and not by the Scroll editorial team.