Coutinho or Hazard? Kane or Lukaku? Select your best XI from the Fifa World Cup

The World Cup is over. The tournament that started in pretty extraordinary fashion with Russia winning 5-0 against Saudi Arabia ended with a six-goal end-to-end finale between France and Croatia. After 64 matches and 169 goals, France were crowned the World Champions for the second time in their history while Croatia won millions of hearts around the world for their dream run.

As we try and recover from a month of pulsating football, the obvious question to ask is: who would make it the dream XI based on the performances in Russia?

Now, who would have thought before the tournament began that none among Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo or Neymar would have been obvious choices in the best XI of the World Cup? But, that’s how things turned out to be.

So, if you had to pick the best XI of the tournament, what would it be? Wear your selector hats on and make your picks. Decide your formation beforehand and make sure you pick only XI players according to that. It could be a 4-2-3-1, a 3-4-3 or a 3-5-2 but do not select two defenders and eleven forwards, please! As much as we’d all love to a line-up like that in our dreams, let’s stick to a feasible playing XI. Get cracking...

(Note: Only players who made it to the knockout stages are considered in the list provided. Sorry Germany fans!)

Results of the survey will be collated and published along with The Field’s Best XI of the World Cup on Tuesday.