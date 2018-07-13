‘I have made many memories’: Antonio Conte opens up after Chelsea sacking

Despite Chelsea issuing a terse 52-word statement following the sacking of Antonio Conte last week, the 48-year-old wished the club and its well. Conte’s compatriot Maurizio Sarri was appointed as the new manager of the Blues, becoming the ninth permanent manger in owner Roman Abramovich’s reign.

Conte, 48, issued a statement through England’s League Managers’ Association. Conte was sacked on Friday, just 55 days after guiding Chelsea to FA Cup glory at Wembley in his final match in charge of the London club.

But there was no trace of bitterness in his LMA statement, with Conte insisting: “I would like to thank all of my friends at Chelsea Football Club for their hard work and support over the past two seasons which enabled us to win the Premier League and FA Cup together.

“It was fantastic for me to be able to share my emotions, passion and enthusiasm throughout two unforgettable seasons with these amazing Chelsea supporters, who will always stay in my heart. I hope Chelsea will continue to be successful and I wish everyone well for next season.”

He added: “I have made many memories during my time with Chelsea, which I will take with me into my next challenge.”

Conte won the 2016-’17 Premier League title with Chelsea in his first season as coach and signed an improved contract, but not an extension to the deal which was due to expire in June 2019.

Sarri’s first game in charge of Chelsea is set to be their pre-season friendly against Perth Glory in Western Australia on July 23. The 59-year-old is the ninth full-time manager of Chelsea since Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich bought the club 15 years ago.