International Cricket

West Indies’s World Cup hero Collis King deported from England due to visa issue

He has played for several cricket clubs in England and at 67, he still plays for Dunnington in Yorkshire and coaches the local players there.

by 
Screengrab

One of the 1979 World Cup heroes for West Indies, Collis King, has been deported from England – where he stays with his British wife – because of a technicality regarding his visa application, The Telegraph reported.

King, in the 1979 World Cup final, had rescued West Indies with a 138-run stand with Vivian Richards, helping his team win the trophy for the second time in a row. King’s international career – comprising nine Tests and 18 ODIs – came to a premature end after he left to South Africa as part of the rebel tours.

He then played for several cricket clubs in England across various leagues. At 67, he still plays for Dunnington in Yorkshire and coaches the local players there.

Now But King is stuck in Barbados because of Britain’s strict immigration laws. His Barbadian passport, according to the report, was confiscated by the Heathrow airport staff before boarding his flight back to the Caribbean – because he was deemed to be at risk of absconding.

“I felt like I was treated like a criminal,” he told The Telegraph from Barbados. “It has really shaken me that after all that time that I can’t stay. It really hit me for six.”

“I have been playing cricket in the UK for many years but I have always come back when my visa stated. I have never stayed longer than I was due to stay. If I had six months to play in the leagues, I would always come back on time. Never once in 44 years have I overstayed my time.

King had applied for a spousal visa last year, which would have given him the right to remain in the United Kingdom. But it was rejected and he was told that for a spousal visa he had to apply from his country of origin and was given 14 days to leave the UK.

He’d restarted the process after he returned to Barbados but after three months of waiting, he still doesn’t have a date for hearing.

“I was not born a British citizen but I have been going to Britain long enough to feel part of the English set-up. You cannot come to a country for so many years without loving the place. I have been coming and going, loving the country and that is the sad thing, really,” he said.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Get ready for an 80-hour shopping marathon

Here are some tips that’ll help you take the lead.

Shutterstock

Starting 16th July at 4:00pm, Flipkart will be hosting its Big Shopping Days sale over 3 days (till 19th July). This mega online shopping event is just what a sale should be, promising not just the best discounts but also buying options such as no cost EMIs, buyback guarantee and product exchanges. A shopping festival this big, packed with deals that you can’t get yourself to refuse, can get overwhelming. So don’t worry, we’re here to tell you why Big Shopping Days is the only sale you need, with these helpful hints and highlights.

Samsung Galaxy On Nxt (64 GB)

A host of entertainment options, latest security features and a 13 MP rear camera that has mastered light come packed in sleek metal unibody. The sale offers an almost 40% discount on the price. Moreover, there is a buyback guarantee which is part of the deal.

Original price: Rs. 17,900

Big Shopping Days price: Rs. 10,900

Samsung 32 inches HD Ready LED TV

Another blockbuster deal in the sale catalogue is this audio and visual delight. Apart from a discount of 41%, the deal promises no-cost EMIs up to 12 months.

Original price: Rs. 28,890

Big Shopping Days price: Rs. 10,900

Intel Core I3 equipped laptops

These laptops will make a thoughtful college send-off gift or any gift for that matter. Since the festive season is around the corner, you might want to make use of this sale to bring your A-game to family festivities.

Original price: Rs. 25,590

Big Shopping Days price: Rs. 21,900

Fashion

If you’ve been planning a mid-year wardrobe refresh, Flipkart’s got you covered. The Big Shopping Days offer 50% to 80% discount on men’s clothing. You can pick from a host of top brands including Adidas and Wrangler.

With more sale hours, Flipkart’s Big Shopping Days sale ensures we can spend more time perusing and purchasing these deals. Apart from the above-mentioned products, you can expect up to 80% discount across categories including mobiles, appliances, electronics, fashion, beauty, home and furniture.

Features like blockbuster deals that are refreshed every 8 hours along with a price crash, rush hour deals from 4-6 PM on the starting day and first-time product discounts makes this a shopping experience that will have you exclaiming “Sale ho to aisi! (warna na ho)”

Set your reminders and mark your calendar, Flipkart’s Big Shopping Days starts 16th July, 4 PM and end on 19th July. To participate in 80 hours of shopping madness, click here.

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Flipkart and not by the Scroll editorial team.