England v India, 3rd ODI live updates: Tough going for India after Rohit Sharma departs early
Updates from the third and final ODI in Leeds.
Live updates
After 11 overs, India 38/1
Plunkett comes on as first change. Boundary for Dhawan to break the shackles, a little bit. A lovely cover drive that is greeted with loud cheers from the fans. Been tough going for Dhawan since he started with those two boundaries early on in one over.
Willey, interestingly, continues from the other end.
After 10 overs, India 32/1
Heart-in-the-mouth moment for Kohli at the start of the over. Full ball on the pads, Kohli is once again early into the shot and the flick, which he usually sends racing through the midwicket, is chipped over mid on – just about clears the fielder for four. Dhawan then is early into the cover drive as well, hits it uppishly and stopped well by Billings. Is the pitch a bit sticky?
What a powerplay for England though!
By the way, a milestone for Kohli...
After 9 overs, India 25/1
Another tight over by Wood. This time he goes around the wicket to Dhawan as he has struggled a tad bit to get a consistent length to the left hander, compared to the right handers. Just two from that over. This Indian innings is going nowhere at the moment.
After 8 overs, India 23/1
Dhawan hits a rasping cover drive, straight at the fielder. Kohli, then, walks forward to counter the angle and movement but ends up reaching out to play a cover drive. Beaten comfortably. Same delivery next up, lets it go. A mix up off the last ball as Dhawan is half way down the pitch with Kohli not knowing where the ball is. The left-hander is left scrambling to reach back, puts in a dive to save himself.
After 7 overs, 22/1
Wood continues to keep a tight line and length but started that over with a surprise bouncer to Kohli that he fended off awkwardly. A couple of singles and a two off the last ball by Kohli
After 6 overs, India 18/1
Virat Kohli walks in with India in a spot of bother, gets a boundary off the first ball – but that was a bit uppish. Square drives a wide ball and it just evades the fielder at point. Plays a text book off drive off the next ball, but straight to mid off.
WICKET! Rohit Sharma gone for 2 off 18 balls: The pressure pays off for England. Wood stifled Rohit, Willey gets the reward. This is a full ball angled away naturally, Rohit looks to chip it over the square leg fence, ends up finding the solitary fielder at deep square leg with great precision. Bit of a lazy chip that one, and an odd choice of shot given the field placement.
After 5 overs, India 12/0
That’s 11 dot balls in a row now. Wood bowls his second maiden of the day and it’s Rohit Sharma again. Very cautious approach by Rohit, especially. The conditions are a bit overcast. And though the ball didn’t move as much as it did in the previous over, it was excellent line and length by Wood.
After 4 overs, India 12/0
Willey’s turn to beat an Indian opener, this time Dhawan. Goes fuller in length than he did last over and gets appreciable movement. Dhawan beaten by a fair distance there. Willey follows that up with four more dot balls. Just the one single for Rohit Sharma to start that over, then. Watchful start by India.
After 3 overs, India 11/0
Dhawan, like has done a fair few times on this tour, gets going with an exquisite cover drive. Good length ball by Wood, driven on the up by Dhawan with disdain. Wood then goes for a bouncer but it’s a rank short ball, pulled to fine leg for another four. Dhawan, once again, looks in good touch.
After 2 overs, India 3/0
Dhawan gets India off the mark, with David Willey gifting him an overthrow. Rohit continues to take his time, playing out a couple of dot balls. Gets off the mark off the 9th ball he faces.
After 1 over, India 0/0
What a first over by Wood. Starts off with an away swinger that Rohit goes chasing. Should have been wide. Wood then follows that up with couple of terrific deliveries - going wide of the crease and getting the ball to straighten late. Beaten thrice, is Rohit Sharma! Terrific stuff early on by Wood.
05:00 pm: Alright, we are all set. Mark Wood starts off... Rohit and Dhawan in the middle.
04:55 pm: Plenty of chatter, as always, about Kohli’s team selection. That man loves to keep us guessing, doesn’t he? Wait, till the Tests begin.
04:45 pm: The middle order clearly continues to be a problem area for India... Dinesh Karthik in for KL Rahul is the big call though. Do you agree? A look at the playing XIs... Vince comes in for Roy.
India XI: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal
England XI: Jonny Bairstow, James Vince, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan(c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w), Moeen Ali, David Willey, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood
04:36 pm: CHANGES, CHANGES, CHANGES.
Kohli says he would have batted first anyway, expects it to turn in the second half. Bhuvi, Shardul replace Umesh, Sid Kaul... to give game time for the former. Rahul misses out, Dinesh Karthik comes in. Tactical move, says Kohli.
04:31 pm: TOSS TIME. Kohli calls heads, it’s a tail. England will bowl first.
04:30 pm: Jason Roy, the man in form, was supposed to have a late fitness test but looks like England will be without his services here...
04:28 pm: Mark Wood spoke about the Kuldeep Yadav test...
“I think the main thing is he keeps getting wickets in his first over. So I think that’s the key going into this game. If he gets a wicket in early overs his confidence is up. So if we can try to nullify that wicket-taking option that he’s got straight away, then hopefully we can shift the momentum against him to us,”
04:22 pm: Looks like Bhuvi is all set for his comeback... will be a boost for India, for sure. The old foe, death bowling, came back to haunt them in the second ODI.
04:15 pm: A look at the pitch early on... dry pitch, it looks like.
04:10 pm: Bhuvi, who has been missing since the second T20I, did bowl in the nets at Lord’s before the second ODI and is on the path to recovery. But it remains to be seen if he will be included in the side for the decider ahead of Kaul or Umesh Yadav.
The 27-year-old’s continued absence will mean that India have a long tail, putting more responsibility on the top and middle order.
04:05 pm: India haven’t lost a bilateral contest to England since 2011. Since a 0-3 loss seven years ago, India have enjoyed the upper-hand, winning 10 out of 17 matches.
Considering England’s ascendancy in white-ball cricket since 2015, the equation has balanced out over the last two encounters. India won the closely-fought home series 2-1 in January 2017, and now the current contest will finish with the same score-line, either way.
04:02 pm: The T20I series saw India win the first and third matches. Can they repeat that feat in ODIs? Smarting from their 86-run loss at the Lord’s after winning the first game in Nottingham by eight wickets, India have their task cut out. Victory in London confirmed England’s spot as the no 1 ODI side in the ICC Rankings. A win for India at Headlingley will only help close the gap.
04:00 pm: Hello all and welcome to The Field’s live blog of the third and final ODI between India and England. The first two ODIs were one-sided, with India thrashing England at Trent Bridge and the hosts returning the favour at Lord’s. At Headingley, Leeds will we see a closely fought decider? Let’s find out.