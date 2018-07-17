Indian Under-16 team come from two goals down to hold Bangkok Glass U-17 to a 2-2 draw

The Indian Under-16 national team came from two goals down to play out a 2-2 draw against U-17 Bangkok Glass FC on Tuesday. Trailing for most of the match, India equalised in the last ten minutes of the match and scored twice, courtesy of strikes by Ricky (83’) and Ravi (86’), to finish the match on a high.

Coming on the back of a 0-2 win over Buriram United U-17, the Indians were slow off the blocks and the opponents capitalised on that. As early as the 3rd minute, the opponents tested the Indian custodian and once again hovered around the Indian box in the 11th minute when a free-kick was thwarted by the Indian wall.

In the 21st minute, Bangkok Glass FC took the lead and doubled it shortly after in the 24th minute as the scoreline read 2-0. Stunned, the Indian team looked to minimise the deficit and in the 30th minute Harpreet’s rasping header missed the goal by inches.

Four minutes later, Bhuvnesh failed to make the most out of a Ridge D’Mello cross. The half-time scoreline read 2-0 in the opponents’ favour.

Changing over, the Indian U-16s pressed and in the 54th minute, the opposition custodian saved Vikram Pratap Singh’s shot as the colts kept the attacking momentum.

In the 64th minute, Shabas found Ridge D’Mello in the box but the latter’s shot was saved by the opposition goalkeeper. A minute later, Givson’s shot earned the same treatment.

The visitors had the best opportunity of the match in the 74th minute when Vikram Pratap Singh’s shot hit the woodwork from close range after Rohit Danu’s attempt was thwarted by the opposition custodian.

In the 83rd minute, Ricky found the net for the Indian U-16s and reduced the deficit as the scoreline read 2-1. Three minutes later, Ravi found the net for India and equalized as the scoreline read 2-2.

With attacking momentum on their side, the Indian team pressed for the decisive goal, but with time running out could not manage it. The full-time scoreline read 2-2.

The Indian U-16 team faces the Thailand U-16s next on July 20.