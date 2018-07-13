Arjun Tendulkar finishes with figures of 1/33 on India U-19 debut

Arjun Tendulkar, son of batting legend Sachin Tendulkar on Tuesday made his much-anticipated international debut against Sri Lanka U-19 in the Nondescripts ground in Colombo.

The 18-year-old announced his arrival in the international arena with a wicket in his first 12 balls for India U-19, who finished in a strong position at the end of day one of the first youth Test.

The India U-19 side then rode on four-wicket hauls from Harsh Tyagi and Ayush Badoni to wrap up Sri Lanka’s first innings for 244. At the close of play, the visitors finished at 92/1.

The focus was on Arjun’s debut and his 12th delivery, trapped Sri Lanka U-19 opener Kamil Mishara. The left-arm pacer Tendulkar bowled an inswinging length delivery and the left-handed Mishara failed to read the line of the ball and got out for 9. Arjun is a left-arm pacer and a handy lower-order batsman.

He was part of Mumbai’s Under-19 squad in the Cooch Behar Trophy last season where he picked up two five-wicket hauls and a four-wicket haul. He returned with 18 wickets overall with an average of 25.22 for Mumbai. Both his five-wicket hauls included the wickets of the opposition’s top four batsmen.

Arjun’s all-round abilities also caught the eye during Cricket Club of India’s tour to Australia last year.

Arjun didn’t strike again in the innings and returned with figures of 1/33 in 11 overs. For the Lankans, Pasindu Sooriyabandara top-scored with 69, while Nishan Madushka, Nipun Dananjaya and ST Mendis got out for identical scores of 39.

India are scheduled to play two Youth Test matches and five ODIs. The second Youth Test will begin from July 24 in Hambantota while the ODIs begin from July 30 in Colombo and will be played till August 10.

(With PTI inputs)