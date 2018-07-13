‘Where is Rohit Sharma?’ Twitter abuzz with criticism (and jokes) over his exclusion from Test squad

Rohit Sharma was one of the notable exclusions from India’s Test squad for the first three Tests of their five-match series against England starting August 1.

India’s selection panel met in Leeds, the venue for England’s eight-wicket win in the third and deciding ODI at Headingley on Wednesday, to pick the Test squad.

The selectors had the option of bringing back an in-form Rohit into the side but they chose otherwise.

Young wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant was named in the 18-member squad, alongside Dinesh Karthik, who had played the team’s last Test against Afghanistan in the absence of an injured Wriddhiman Saha. Saha continues to be out nursing a thumb injury sustained during the IPL earlier this year.

Pacer Mohammad Shami, who was dropped from the one-off game against Afghanistan after failing the Yo-Yo test, has regained full fitness and has made his way back for the five-match series.

However, there is uncertainly over the participation of key pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the five-match series after he aggravated a “lower back condition” during the third ODI against England.

So Bhuvneshwar passed himself fit for the third odi and now finds himself doubtful for tests. Physio on holiday or he has no say? #INDvsENG tests — Rasesh Mandani (@rkmrasesh) July 18, 2018

Left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav has been included in an 18-man squad after impressing in recent limited overs matches.

India have tended to deploy the experienced pair of off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and left-arm orthodox Ravindra Jadeja as their specialist slow bowlers in recent Test matches, with the former getting the nod in South Africa.

Kuldeep took five wickets in the opening Twenty20 international and then returned superb figures of six for 25 – the best by any spinner against England in a one-day international – in an eight-wicket win in the opening ODI at Trent Bridge last week before the hosts bounced back to win a three-match contest 2-1.

Perhaps the biggest surprise in India's Test squad is the inclusion of both Ashwin and Jadeja — Amol Karhadkar (@karhacter) July 18, 2018

But Rohit Sharma’s exclusion still received the most attention on Twitter.

Fan of Rohit Sharma but honestly, not surprised that selectors have decided to look again at Karun Nair. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) July 18, 2018

Neither Rohit nor Raina included - leaving everyone zapped whether the Indian selectors have picked the Indian squad #EngvInd — Gaurav Sethi (@BoredCricket) July 18, 2018

Where is Rohit Sharma? Who will score the centuries now? Who will win the matches for India? https://t.co/LLFsHxFsGp — Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) July 18, 2018

Two minutes silence on Rohit Sharma fans for polluting the reply section may their soul RIP#ENGvIND https://t.co/KF7Ibe33FI — BrainFaden Smith (@brainfadesmith) July 18, 2018

Mark my words You are all going to miss rohit Sharma — Abhay Anil Wawre (@abhayab45) July 18, 2018

everyone has bad phase in cricket.that south Africa tour was certainly the worse tour for Rohit Sharma .but by recent performance he deserve to be in test squad. — Nikhil Yadav (@ny_nikhil) July 18, 2018

On this tour:



ROHIT in matches India won -



1st T20I: 32

3rd T20I: 100*

1st ODI: 137*



Avg: 269



ROHIT in matches India lost -



2nd T20I: 5

2nd ODI: 15

3rd ODI: 2



Avg: 7.33



Conclusion: INDIA won everytime ROHIT SHARMA performed and lost everytime he failed. #ENGvIND @ImRo45 — PK. (@_PK45_) July 17, 2018

Is it the end of Rohit Sharma in tests? If I was the captain/coach/selector, I'd never do that. He can be handy at 6, right now. India need a Rohit at 6. I don't know who'll be the Rohit in this tour. #ENGvIND — Jaanvi 🏏 (@ThatCricketBuff) July 18, 2018

Talking about back to back overseas tests Rohit sharma has played 2 tests against south africa in 2014 and 2 back to back tests against again south africa 2018...And last one ..2 tests against Australia..Where performance was decent.. — Kullu Kaali (@Kullukaali_) July 18, 2018

Dropping Rohit Sharma from the Test team has restored faith back in Indian selectors. He could've been taken if he'd been in cracking form in the ODI's, but being dropped for not hitting form on time is a great call. — Ripper (@Ace_Of_Pace) July 18, 2018

With inputs from PTI and AFP