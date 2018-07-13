India in England 2018

If he is fit, he will play: England to stick with Stokes for first India Test despite court trial

Stokes’s trial is set to start on August 6 -- the day after the scheduled August 1-5 first Test at Birmingham’s Edgbaston ground is due to end.

by 
Glyn Kirk/AFP

England will have no qualms about selecting Ben Stokes for next month’s first Test against India, even though the match could finish just a day before the all-rounder’s trial for affray begins.

Stokes was charged by prosecutors back in January following an incident outside a Bristol nightclub in September last year.

He has since pleaded not guilty to the charge, with his trial set to start on August 6 – the day after the scheduled August 1-5 first Test at Birmingham’s Edgbaston ground is due to end.

Given the trial is expected to last between five to seven days, Stokes, a dynamic middle-order batsman and lively seamer who is also one of England’s best fielders, could well miss the second Test of a five-match series that starts at Lord’s on August 9.

But Joe Root, England’s Test captain, had no doubt about Stokes being in the right frame of mind to play at Edgbaston despite a looming court appearance.

“We are going to pick our best team and make sure we go into that series with the strongest squad,” Root said.

“If Ben’s fit to play, he’ll be up for selection. He loves playing cricket, he loves being out there – you can see when he’s on a cricket field he’s fully engaged with what’s going on.

“He wants the ball all the time. He wants to be involved in what’s happening and I’m sure that will be exactly the same throughout that game.”

Root was speaking after both he and Stokes played in the England side that beat India by eight wickets in the third one-day international at Headingley on Tuesday to seal a 2-1 series win.

Star batsman Root scored exactly 100 not out on his Yorkshire home ground, his second successive century after his unbeaten 113 during England’s 86-run series-levelling win at Lord’s.

His latest hundred saw Root become England’s outright most prolific century-maker in ODI cricket, with 13 hundreds from 110 innings at this level, surpassing by one the record he had shared previously with Marcus Trescothick.

Root, however, was far from satisfied, saying: “It’s not a big thing, I don’t think.

“It’s obviously nice but I feel I’ve got a lot more to give this ODI team for hopefully a long time,” he added.

“Hopefully, there’s quite a few more (hundreds) left.”

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Get ready for an 80-hour shopping marathon

Here are some tips that’ll help you take the lead.

Shutterstock

Starting 16th July at 4:00pm, Flipkart will be hosting its Big Shopping Days sale over 3 days (till 19th July). This mega online shopping event is just what a sale should be, promising not just the best discounts but also buying options such as no cost EMIs, buyback guarantee and product exchanges. A shopping festival this big, packed with deals that you can’t get yourself to refuse, can get overwhelming. So don’t worry, we’re here to tell you why Big Shopping Days is the only sale you need, with these helpful hints and highlights.

Samsung Galaxy On Nxt (64 GB)

A host of entertainment options, latest security features and a 13 MP rear camera that has mastered light come packed in sleek metal unibody. The sale offers an almost 40% discount on the price. Moreover, there is a buyback guarantee which is part of the deal.

Original price: Rs. 17,900

Big Shopping Days price: Rs. 10,900

Samsung 32 inches HD Ready LED TV

Another blockbuster deal in the sale catalogue is this audio and visual delight. Apart from a discount of 41%, the deal promises no-cost EMIs up to 12 months.

Original price: Rs. 28,890

Big Shopping Days price: Rs. 10,900

Intel Core I3 equipped laptops

These laptops will make a thoughtful college send-off gift or any gift for that matter. Since the festive season is around the corner, you might want to make use of this sale to bring your A-game to family festivities.

Original price: Rs. 25,590

Big Shopping Days price: Rs. 21,900

Fashion

If you’ve been planning a mid-year wardrobe refresh, Flipkart’s got you covered. The Big Shopping Days offer 50% to 80% discount on men’s clothing. You can pick from a host of top brands including Adidas and Wrangler.

With more sale hours, Flipkart’s Big Shopping Days sale ensures we can spend more time perusing and purchasing these deals. Apart from the above-mentioned products, you can expect up to 80% discount across categories including mobiles, appliances, electronics, fashion, beauty, home and furniture.

Features like blockbuster deals that are refreshed every 8 hours along with a price crash, rush hour deals from 4-6 PM on the starting day and first-time product discounts makes this a shopping experience that will have you exclaiming “Sale ho to aisi! (warna na ho)”

Set your reminders and mark your calendar, Flipkart’s Big Shopping Days starts 16th July, 4 PM and end on 19th July. To participate in 80 hours of shopping madness, click here.

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Flipkart and not by the Scroll editorial team.