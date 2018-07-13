Premier League

Manchester United defender Daley Blind returns to Ajax in four-year deal

The 28-year-old Dutch international made 141 appearances for United.

by 
Manchester United

Daley Blind has returned to former club Ajax from Manchester United, telling his Twitter followers on Tuesday it was “time to go home”. Blind has signed a four-year deal with the Amsterdam club, having left Ajax for United in a £14 million deal ($18 million, 16 million euros) four years ago.

Ajax said they would pay a transfer fee of 16 million euros for the return of the defensive midfielder and full-back, with add-ons that could see the fee rise to 20.5 million euros. The 28-year-old Dutch international made 141 appearances for United, but his opportunities had become increasingly limited under manager Jose Mourinho and he played only seven Premier League matches for the Old Trafford club last season.

“I want to say how proud I am to be a part of the Manchester United family,” Blind wrote on Twitter. “To play for the biggest club in the world with such a history meant a lot to me. I had 4 great years with 4 trophy’s (sic)! I want to thank you for all the love and support I received and still get. I will never forget some of the special games and moments, I will miss you ‘The Theatre of Dreams’! But now it’s time to go home.”

Blind is the first senior player to leave United in this pre-season, although former England midfielder Michael Carrick had already announced his retirement prior to taking up a post with Mourinho’s backroom staff.

United wrote on their Twitter feed: “We can confirm @BlindDaley has left #MUFC to join Ajax. Thanks for everything, Daley, all the best for the future.”

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Get ready for an 80-hour shopping marathon

Here are some tips that’ll help you take the lead.

Shutterstock

Starting 16th July at 4:00pm, Flipkart will be hosting its Big Shopping Days sale over 3 days (till 19th July). This mega online shopping event is just what a sale should be, promising not just the best discounts but also buying options such as no cost EMIs, buyback guarantee and product exchanges. A shopping festival this big, packed with deals that you can’t get yourself to refuse, can get overwhelming. So don’t worry, we’re here to tell you why Big Shopping Days is the only sale you need, with these helpful hints and highlights.

Samsung Galaxy On Nxt (64 GB)

A host of entertainment options, latest security features and a 13 MP rear camera that has mastered light come packed in sleek metal unibody. The sale offers an almost 40% discount on the price. Moreover, there is a buyback guarantee which is part of the deal.

Original price: Rs. 17,900

Big Shopping Days price: Rs. 10,900

Samsung 32 inches HD Ready LED TV

Another blockbuster deal in the sale catalogue is this audio and visual delight. Apart from a discount of 41%, the deal promises no-cost EMIs up to 12 months.

Original price: Rs. 28,890

Big Shopping Days price: Rs. 10,900

Intel Core I3 equipped laptops

These laptops will make a thoughtful college send-off gift or any gift for that matter. Since the festive season is around the corner, you might want to make use of this sale to bring your A-game to family festivities.

Original price: Rs. 25,590

Big Shopping Days price: Rs. 21,900

Fashion

If you’ve been planning a mid-year wardrobe refresh, Flipkart’s got you covered. The Big Shopping Days offer 50% to 80% discount on men’s clothing. You can pick from a host of top brands including Adidas and Wrangler.

With more sale hours, Flipkart’s Big Shopping Days sale ensures we can spend more time perusing and purchasing these deals. Apart from the above-mentioned products, you can expect up to 80% discount across categories including mobiles, appliances, electronics, fashion, beauty, home and furniture.

Features like blockbuster deals that are refreshed every 8 hours along with a price crash, rush hour deals from 4-6 PM on the starting day and first-time product discounts makes this a shopping experience that will have you exclaiming “Sale ho to aisi! (warna na ho)”

Set your reminders and mark your calendar, Flipkart’s Big Shopping Days starts 16th July, 4 PM and end on 19th July. To participate in 80 hours of shopping madness, click here.

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Flipkart and not by the Scroll editorial team.