basketball

Basketball: Fiba suspends 15 players following mass brawl between Australia and Philippines

The crew were also suspended and the two teams were handed a $360,000 total fine.

by 
Australia vs Philippines | TED ALJIBE/AFP

Basketball’s governing body FIBA on Thursday handed down hefty fines and suspensions over an ugly on-court melee in Manila between the Philippine and Australian national teams during a World Cup qualifier.

Thirteen players and two coaches were suspended for unsportsmanlike behaviour and a total of $360,000 in fines issued, with most of the sanctions against the Philippine hosts of the July 2 match.

The crew officiating the game, which degenerated into wild punches and flying kicks before stunned spectators, were also suspended from competition.

Shocking footage showed chaotic scenes, including a white-shirted attacker who appeared to slam a chair onto an Australian player as he was set upon by up to a dozen people. “FIBA wishes to emphasise that it condemns any form of violence, both on and off the court,” it said in a statement. “Respect, sportsmanship and professionalism are expected from players, coaches, officials.”

What was already a bad-tempered game erupted in the third quarter when Philippine player Roger Pogoy knocked Australia’s Chris Goulding to the ground and Aussie Daniel Kickert retaliated by flattening Pogoy with a flying elbow.

‘Did not incite incident’

In Thursday’s ruling, Ten Gilas Pilipinas players were suspended, including a five-game stretch for Pogoy and two of his teammates over the violence hashtagged #basketbrawl as footage and condemnation went viral.

Switzerland-based FIBA hit the Philippines basketball federation SBP with a fine of 250,000 Swiss Francs ($250,000) and another 10,000 Francs against against head coach Vincent Reyes, who was accused of urging his players to fight. “In a way I think FIBA has been quite fair in the process,” SBP head Al Panlilio told journalists in Manila. “Honestly, it (the punishment) could have been much worse.”

The violence in Manila, which made international headlines, left the Australian team fearing for their safety, and they sought embassy help to fast-track their departure from the Philippines.

Only three players from the Boomers side were suspended, with the heaviest sanction of five games out handed to Kickert. Basketball Australia, the national federation, got a 100,000 Swiss Franc ($99,800) fine.

Basketball Australia Chief Executive Officer Anthony Moore welcomed “FIBA’s finding in its report that no discriminatory or racist language was used by Australian Boomers players, nor did it incite the incident as has been alleged.”

He told journalists in Melbourne the federation was unlikely to appeal the sanctions but would consider it at their meeting on Friday. In the wake of the brawl, both teams apologised to fans for bringing the game into “disrepute” with the fight, which resulted in 13 player ejections.

Though the game eventually resumed with just three men on the Philippines team, it was soon abandoned at 89-53 to Australia after two more home players fouled out.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Get ready for an 80-hour shopping marathon

Here are some tips that’ll help you take the lead.

Shutterstock

Starting 16th July at 4:00pm, Flipkart will be hosting its Big Shopping Days sale over 3 days (till 19th July). This mega online shopping event is just what a sale should be, promising not just the best discounts but also buying options such as no cost EMIs, buyback guarantee and product exchanges. A shopping festival this big, packed with deals that you can’t get yourself to refuse, can get overwhelming. So don’t worry, we’re here to tell you why Big Shopping Days is the only sale you need, with these helpful hints and highlights.

Samsung Galaxy On Nxt (64 GB)

A host of entertainment options, latest security features and a 13 MP rear camera that has mastered light come packed in sleek metal unibody. The sale offers an almost 40% discount on the price. Moreover, there is a buyback guarantee which is part of the deal.

Original price: Rs. 17,900

Big Shopping Days price: Rs. 10,900

Samsung 32 inches HD Ready LED TV

Another blockbuster deal in the sale catalogue is this audio and visual delight. Apart from a discount of 41%, the deal promises no-cost EMIs up to 12 months.

Original price: Rs. 28,890

Big Shopping Days price: Rs. 10,900

Intel Core I3 equipped laptops

These laptops will make a thoughtful college send-off gift or any gift for that matter. Since the festive season is around the corner, you might want to make use of this sale to bring your A-game to family festivities.

Original price: Rs. 25,590

Big Shopping Days price: Rs. 21,900

Fashion

If you’ve been planning a mid-year wardrobe refresh, Flipkart’s got you covered. The Big Shopping Days offer 50% to 80% discount on men’s clothing. You can pick from a host of top brands including Adidas and Wrangler.

With more sale hours, Flipkart’s Big Shopping Days sale ensures we can spend more time perusing and purchasing these deals. Apart from the above-mentioned products, you can expect up to 80% discount across categories including mobiles, appliances, electronics, fashion, beauty, home and furniture.

Features like blockbuster deals that are refreshed every 8 hours along with a price crash, rush hour deals from 4-6 PM on the starting day and first-time product discounts makes this a shopping experience that will have you exclaiming “Sale ho to aisi! (warna na ho)”

Set your reminders and mark your calendar, Flipkart’s Big Shopping Days starts 16th July, 4 PM and end on 19th July. To participate in 80 hours of shopping madness, click here.

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Flipkart and not by the Scroll editorial team.