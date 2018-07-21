Muhammad Anas bettered his own 400m national record while winning gold with a time of 45.24 seconds in an event at Czech Republic on Saturday.

His earlier national mark is 45.31 seconds which he clocked while finishing fourth at the Gold Coast CWG.

Anas, who is training near Prague along with other quartermilers as part of preparation for the upcoming Asian Games, set the new mark at an event at Velka Cena Nove Mesto nad Metuji.

Anas now also holds the next 3 fastest times - 45.32 seconds, 45.35, and 45.40.

In the women’s event, MR Poovamma won gold with a timing of 53.01 seconds. There were only five women, who competed in the event.