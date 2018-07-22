Birthday boy Shubhakar Sharma played an even-par round of 71 to finish the third round of the 147th Open Championships at Carnoustie, Scotland, in tied 56th position.

Sharma, who had become the youngest Indian to qualify for any Golf Major on Friday, began with a birdie on the second hole but was pegged back with consecutive bogeys on the 9th and 10th hole.

He, however, stormed back with successive birdies on the 14th and 15th holes before a missed putt on the par-3 16th, saw him end with an even par score to end with an aggregate of 2-over 144 after 54 holes.

So far so good, guys.

I feel truly humbled, happy and blessed for all the good will msgs that I am getting since making the cut @TheOpen yesterday and on my birthday today. Thank you.

I will give my best going forward, too. Let the game begin ! — Shubhankar Sharma (@shubhankargolf) July 21, 2018

“I was hitting it good in the first six holes. I hit it pretty close. I was just hoping to make one more in the first six holes. The conditions were very good today. There was no wind at all compared to the first two days. I think I just didn’t make enough putts. It’s all part of the game.

“I am very happy with the way I finished. Could’ve been better if I made that birdie putt on the last but it’s alright. It’s pretty tough to read the greens. There are some very subtle slopes out there which are tough to see,” he said after the end of third round.

Sharma maintained that playing on the weekend of The Open was one of the best birthday present for him and he could finish with a good round if he got his putting sorted.

“I have shot low rounds in the final round before. I think I just need to get the feel in my putting. If I can start dropping putts, I should be able to cap a low round. I just need that feel,@ he added.