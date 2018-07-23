Indian Super League (ISL) club FC Pune City signed India striker Robin Singh to strengthen their front line for the upcoming season on Monday. The 28-year-old striker, who plied his trade for ATK last season, will reunite with his former Delhi Dynamos teammate Marcelinho.

Singh said, “The squad is very talented with a great balance of both youth and experience with the whole club having a winning mentality wanting to achieve more everyday on and off the pitch.”

Singh, a Tata Football Academy product made his senior team debut with Kolkata giants East Bengal in 2010. The striker plied his trade for clubs like Bengaluru FC (2013-15), Delhi Dynamos (2015-16), FC Goa (2016-17) and ATK (2017-18). Since making his India debut in 2012, Robin has made 30 appearances for the national team.

FC Pune City CEO Gaurav Modwel said, “Robin is a proven performer with a wealth of experience in top flight football. His dominating aerial prowess and robust presence upfront will add more power to our frontline.”