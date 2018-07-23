Cycling

Six Indians denied visas for World Junior Track Cycling Championships in Switzerland

Cyclists Bilal Ahmad Dar, Gurpreet Singh, Naman Kapil, Venkappa Shivappa, and coaches Amar Singh and Manoj Sahu had their visas rejected.

by 
CFI

The visas of six members of the junior Indian cycling team who were to travel to Switzerland for the World Junior Track Cycling Championships 2018 next month have been rejected because their purpose of stay was not clear to the Swiss embassy.

The Indian contingent headed for the championships, scheduled to be held in Aigle from August 15-19, was supposed to have 12 members. Six members of this contingent, including three men, two women and head coach RK Sharma are training in Germany.

The other six – cyclists Bilal Ahmad Dar, Gurpreet Singh, Naman Kapil, Venkappa Shivappa, and coaches Amar Singh and Manoj Sahu – were denied their visas for the event on “flimsy grounds”, according to Cycling Federation of India’s joint-secretary VN Singh.

“We were asked to collect our passports via a message that we received on Friday,” said Singh. “Today, when we went to do the same, we found out that our visas had been rejected.”

He added, “We have submitted all our documents and attached the invitation letter from the organising committee, which clearly states our purpose of going to Switzerland to compete in these prestigious championships. Yet, we received feedback on our visa applications that the purpose of stay is not clear.”

The Swiss embassy rejected the visas because the “justification for purpose and conditions for intended stay wasn’t provided”, the “info submitted regarding the same wasn’t reliable”, and the “intention to leave territory of [European Union] Member States before visa expiry couldn’t be ascertained”.

The Cycling Federation of India has already notified the world governing body of the sport, UCI, about this matter and plans to write to the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports as well. The Indian federation is now hoping that the Sports Ministry will take the matter up with the Ministry of External Affairs, said Singh.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

A musical remix, a delectable dish and a taxi makeover

What do these three works of art have in common?

What connects Raghav Sachar, Ranveer Brar and Taxi Fabric? On the surface, nothing at all. Sachar is known for his genius musical abilities, Brar a chef loved for demystifying food while the essence of Taxi Fabric goes way beyond its name. All three operate, and thrive, in unconnected domains. Upon looking closer, though, a common thread emerges between their work so far - an unmistakable streak of creativity.

Raghav Sachar is a singer, composer and film scorer who was featured in a National Geographic series, My Brilliant Brain, for his prodigious musical abilities - he can effortlessly switch between male and female vocals and play over 30 musical instruments! His adaptations of old Bollywood songs, shot in a multi-screen format, have been especially well received on the Internet.

Ranveer Brar is a well-known chef who is working to expand the idea of food. He has appeared in culinary shows as diverse as Masterchef India, Great Indian Rasoi, Thank God It’s Fryday and Food Tripping. Brar’s work in food media isn’t merely instructional, he seeks to deep dive into food - to the very science of it and its endless aesthetic possibilities. Brar is also a phenomenal food stylist who approaches food presentation as no less than an art, and himself as no less than a food artiste.

Taxi Fabric is a startup that turns taxi seat covers into canvases for artists. Through Taxi Fabric, artists have found a medium to unleash their creativity and activism onto Mumbai’s roads – the iconic kaali peelis. If you get lucky on a Mumbai street, you may hop into a world of Mumbai’s chawls, surrealist Persian architecture, Chandni Chowk and more in your short taxi ride.

The latest projects from these three creatives have a connection too - the same muse, presented by Flipkart. The muse inspired Raghav Sachar to recreate one of his own songs ‘Baahon Mein Tu Aaja’. Watch his new version of the song below.

Chef Ranveer Brar, meanwhile, dipped into his food styling instinct to create a beautiful dish. You can watch his piece of culinary art below.

Taxi Fabric brought on board Arun Chanchal, a graphic designer who describes his aesthetic as geometric surrealism. Watch the stunning result of their collaboration below.

Flipkart revealed the #ExtraordinaryBeauty that launched a musical remix, a delectable dish and a taxi makeover on 20th July. Watch the reveal below.

Honor 9N is the latest in Honor’s range of beautiful, yet highly functional, phones. There’s a lot that makes Honor 9N a worthy muse - it boasts 2.5D curved glass design with 12-layer nano coating process. It, moreover, offers full-screen display thanks to its notch design. Honor 9N will be launched in India as a Flipkart exclusive on 24th July, 2018. To know more about the phone, click here. Stay tuned for the launch, here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Flipkart and not by the Scroll editorial team.