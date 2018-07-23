indian cricket

Enjoying the country helps in performing away: Bumrah’s mantra ahead of England Test series

The India pacer took 14 wickets in three Tests during his debut series against South Africa.

NOAH SEELAM/AFP

Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah says meticulous planning before an overseas tour is not just confined to cricket for him, as he also likes to explore the country he visits.

“You look to enjoy the country, you look to see the place. That is how you get to know about the culture of the place and you eventually start enjoying the country. It then reflects on your performance as well,” Bumrah, who will be available for selection from the second Test onwards, was quoted as saying by his Indian Premier League franchise Mumbai Indians.

“Whenever I go to a new country, I always plan in advance. Before visiting the country, I have a look at a few videos. What works over there. What the home team does over there. It is very important for long tours to enjoy the country and see the places. So that’s the basic thing that I look to follow,” he said.

Bumrah, a key bowler for India in limited-overs cricket, also did well in his debut Test series in South Africa, picking up 14 wickets in three games. Having suffered a thumb injury in the Twenty20 series against Ireland, Bumrah was unable to take part against England.

Recalling his Test debut in South Africans, the 24-year-old said: “I always wanted to play Test cricket. I was happy when I finally got to play it in South Africa. The start also went well. I always loved Test cricket and I rate it very highly. I enjoy playing each and every format but for me, Test cricket is at the paramount level because I feel everything is tested at that level.”

He is determined to prove himself in the longest format as well. “Hopefully, whenever I play more, I’ll be able to do well and gain more confidence. So that will reflect on other formats as well. I don’t have any personal goals. I take it one day at a time,” he added.

