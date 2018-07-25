India in England 2018

Data check: Patience could be key to Virat Kohli’s success with the red ball in England

Only few Indian cricketers have managed to notch up consistent performances on tour in England.

by  & 
Sumaya Hisham /Reuters

As India begin their campaign in the five-Test series against England, the focus will be on Virat Kohli, who is seeking redemption after a poor outing during his trip to the Old Blighty in whites.

India’s fate could well rely on the India skipper who comes into the tour having already impressed during his side’s Test series against South Africa. He was India’s standout performer on that tour.

In fact, Kohli has been one of India’s shining lights in the past few years. His performance with the bat has literally proved to be the difference.

On the 2014 tour of England, Kohli managed to score just 134 runs in 10 innings at an average of just 13.40. His highest score during that entire series was just 39. India lost that series 3-1 with most of their batsmen struggling to put up much of a fight.

Four years since, the team is back in England facing another five-Test challenge. Kohli is India’s best batsman by a fair distance. The expectations are sky high, but he enters the competition with a weight of expectations on his shoulders. If the South Africa series has revealed anything, it is the fact that India are reliant on Kohli to do the heavy lifting when conditions are adverse.

English conditions are fickle and are known to change dramatically. Patience is key in such a scenario. In the past, only a few have delivered a noteworthy performance across the series.

Among the current crop, the players to have delivered some performance of note in England have been Dinesh Karthik and Murali Vijay. The former during the 2007 series and latter during the last tour.

Kohli will look to emulate Dilip Vengsarkar in this regard. The former middle-order batsman’s heroics during the 1986 tour have become a part of Indian cricket’s folklore. Not only was he the top-scorer for India on the tour, but his batting effort steered India to a series win.

Individual performances, though, haven’t always translated into series victories.

So far, India’s most consistent performers in England have been Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Sunil Gavaskar and Sourav Ganguly. India, though, did not go onto win those series.

It was in fact a collective effort that saw India snap the 21-year drought in 2007, when the team beat England 1-0.

However since then, India have come back from the tour of England empty handed.

In the past two years, though, it is Kohli who has taken the lead when it has come to batting performances. The likes of Cheteshwar Pujara, Shikhar Dhawan and Ajinkya Rahane have chipped in, but they haven’t been as consistent as Kohli.

The key for Kohli and his teammates would be to bat with patience. Numbers reveal that batsmen who have bided their time and gone about nullifying the bowling have done well in England.

The likes of Dravid and Tendulkar had seldom adopted an aggressive approach when it came to Tests in England.

For Kohli, though, it is easier said than done. He’s known to bat with intensity. His career strike-rate of 58.26 is quite impressive. For him to reign in his natural instinct would be difficult. However, it is this same stance that brought him success in South Africa, and there’s no way state for sure that it won’t work again in England.

Here are the top 15 performances by tour. With the exception of Ganguly, all are historically patient players.

Series Year Player Matches Runs
2002 R Dravid 4 602
1979 S Gavaskar 4 542
2011 R Dravid 4 461
1996 SR Tendulkar 3 428
1990 M Azharuddin 3 426
2014  M Vijay  5 402
2002 S Tendulkar  4 401
1986  D Vengsarkar 360
2002 S Ganguly 4 351
2014  MS Dhoni 5 349
1979 GR Viswanath 4 341
1990 R Shastri 3 336
1952 VS Hazare 4 333
1996 S Ganguly 2 315
2014 A Rahane 5 299
Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Daily survival can be accomplished on a budget

By knowing what you need, when you need it and where to find it.

Creating and managing a fully-functional adult life can get overwhelming. If the planning isn’t intimidating enough, the budgeting is especially stressful with the rising prices of daily essentials. A separate survival fund is not what is required, though. The bulk of survival in the 21st century is based on your product smarts. Knowing what you need when you need it is more than half the battle won.

Needs vary according to different life situations. For instance, in their first tryst with homemaking, young tenants struggle for survival. They need to cultivate a relationship with products they never cared to use at home. Floor cleaners, bathroom cleaners and dish soaps are essential; monitor their usage with discipline. Then there are personal utensils, to be safeguarded with a vengeance. Let’s not forget mosquito, rodent and cockroach repellents to keep hefty, unwanted medical bills away. For those shifting into a hostel for the first time, making an initial inventory covering even the most underrated things (basic kitchen implements, first aid kit, clothes hangers, cloth clips etc.) will help reduce self-made crises.

Glowing new parents, meanwhile, face acute, urgent needs. Drowning in best wishes and cute gifts, they tend to face an immediate drought of baby supplies. Figuring out a steady, reliable supply of diapers and baby shampoos, soaps, powders and creams can take a slight edge off of parenting for exhausted new parents.

Then there are the experts, the long-time homemakers. Though proficient, they can be more efficient with regards to their family’s nutrition needs with some organisation. A well-laid out kitchen command centre will help plan out their shopping and other chores for the coming day, week and month. Weekly meal plans, for example, will not only ensure all family members eat right, but will also cut down on indecision in the supermarket aisle and the subsequent wasteful spending. Jot down fruits and vegetables, dried fruits and nuts and health beverages for growing kids. Snack Stations are a saviour for moms with perpetually hungry li’l ones, keeping your refrigerator strategically stocked with healthy snacks options that can cater to tastes of all family members.

Once the key needs are identified, the remainder of the daily survival battle is fought on supermarket aisles. Collecting deals, tracking sales days and supermarket hopping have been the holy grail of budget shopping. Some supermarkets, though, are more proactive in presenting value for money on items of daily need. The video below captures the experiences of shoppers who have managed savings just by their choice of supermarket.

Play

Big Bazaar offers the easiest route to budget shopping with its lowest price guarantee on 1500+ daily essentials across all its stores. This offer covers all frequently bought items such as ghee, sugar, edible oil, detergent, toilet cleaners, soaps, shampoos, toothpaste, health drinks, tea, biscuits and much, much more. Moreover, the ‘Har Din Lowest Price’ guarantee is not limited to a few sales days and will be applicable all year round. To know more about Har Din Lowest Price at Big Bazaar, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Big Bazaar and not by the Scroll editorial team.