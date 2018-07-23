international football

Germany coach Joachim Loew claims he wasn’t informed in advance about Mesut Ozil’s retirement

Loew was on holiday in Sardinia when news of Ozil’s retirement broke on Sunday.

by 
Reuters

Mesut Ozil’s shock retirement from international football caught Germany head coach Joachim Loew by surprise, it emerged on Tuesday.

Loew was on holiday in Sardinia when news of Ozil’s retirement broke on Sunday and he only found out when the Arsenal midfielder posted statements on Twitter and Instagram.

“Neither the national coach nor I were informed in advance,” Loew’s agent Harun Arslan confirmed to German daily Bild.

Ozil, 29, dropped a bombshell by announcing his retirement from Germany duty and accused the president of the German FA, Reinhard Grindel, of racism.

“In the eyes of Grindel and his supporters, I am German when we win, but I am an immigrant when we lose,” Ozil wrote in his lengthy farewell statement.

Ozil, a 2014 World Cup winner was born in Gelsenkirchen but has strong Turkish roots.

The German Football Association (DFB) on Monday refuted Ozil’s allegations of racism, but the fiasco has damaged the governing body’s reputation in football-mad Germany.

A survey of 5,000 Germans by t-online.de showed 49.7% think Grindel should resign over the saga.

Ozil says he is quitting over the furore caused by his meeting with Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the eve of the World Cup as Grindel failed to back him amidst the criticism.

When Germany crashed out of the World Cup in Russia after the knock-out stage, Ozil was made a scapegoat by some pundits in a group of senior players who failed to perform.

He was dropped after the shock 1-0 defeat to Mexico, sitting out the last-gasp 2-1 win over Sweden, but was one of several stars who played poorly in the 2-0 defeat to South Korea which confirmed Germany’s early World Cup exit.

‘Opened the door’

The Arsenal midfielder is walking away after nine years as one of Loew’s most trusted players.

The news that he had no warning is surprising as Arslan has a co-operation agreement with Ozil’s advisor Erkut Sogut, who only warned the DFB that a statement would be released on Sunday.

After 23 goals and 40 assists in 92 appearances for Germany, the loss of Ozil is a blow to Loew, who deployed the Arsenal midfielder as his main playmaker.

Germany’s first game after the World Cup debacle is against newly-crowned world champions France in the new Nations League tournament on September 6 in Munich.

With Ozil gone, Loew will have to find his replacement with Paris Saint Germain’s Julian Draxler or Borussia Dortmund star Marco Reus as the leading candidates.

Leon Goretzka, 23, Lars Stindl, 29, and Thomas Mueller, 28, have also played well for Germany in the attacking midfield role.

“Mesut Abi (‘brother’ in Turkish), your technique on the ball has opened the door to the national team for players like me,” wrote Draxler on his Instagram account along with a picture of him and Ozil.

“Thank you for everything you’ve done for German football. You can be proud of your many achievements.”

However, others see Ozil’s retirement as no great loss for Germany.

“He has not put in performances that can help the national team over the last 18 months to two years, nor was he convincing at the World Cup in his two outings,” ex-Germany captain Lothar Matthaeus told Sky Sports.

“Now there is the chance for a younger, maybe even a better player” to come into the Germany side, Matthaeus added.

Erdogan meanwhile announced on Tuesday that he had contacted Ozil to praise his “patriotic” decision in standing down from the national team.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Daily survival can be accomplished on a budget

By knowing what you need, when you need it and where to find it.

Creating and managing a fully-functional adult life can get overwhelming. If the planning isn’t intimidating enough, the budgeting is especially stressful with the rising prices of daily essentials. A separate survival fund is not what is required, though. The bulk of survival in the 21st century is based on your product smarts. Knowing what you need when you need it is more than half the battle won.

Needs vary according to different life situations. For instance, in their first tryst with homemaking, young tenants struggle for survival. They need to cultivate a relationship with products they never cared to use at home. Floor cleaners, bathroom cleaners and dish soaps are essential; monitor their usage with discipline. Then there are personal utensils, to be safeguarded with a vengeance. Let’s not forget mosquito, rodent and cockroach repellents to keep hefty, unwanted medical bills away. For those shifting into a hostel for the first time, making an initial inventory covering even the most underrated things (basic kitchen implements, first aid kit, clothes hangers, cloth clips etc.) will help reduce self-made crises.

Glowing new parents, meanwhile, face acute, urgent needs. Drowning in best wishes and cute gifts, they tend to face an immediate drought of baby supplies. Figuring out a steady, reliable supply of diapers and baby shampoos, soaps, powders and creams can take a slight edge off of parenting for exhausted new parents.

Then there are the experts, the long-time homemakers. Though proficient, they can be more efficient with regards to their family’s nutrition needs with some organisation. A well-laid out kitchen command centre will help plan out their shopping and other chores for the coming day, week and month. Weekly meal plans, for example, will not only ensure all family members eat right, but will also cut down on indecision in the supermarket aisle and the subsequent wasteful spending. Jot down fruits and vegetables, dried fruits and nuts and health beverages for growing kids. Snack Stations are a saviour for moms with perpetually hungry li’l ones, keeping your refrigerator strategically stocked with healthy snacks options that can cater to tastes of all family members.

Once the key needs are identified, the remainder of the daily survival battle is fought on supermarket aisles. Collecting deals, tracking sales days and supermarket hopping have been the holy grail of budget shopping. Some supermarkets, though, are more proactive in presenting value for money on items of daily need. The video below captures the experiences of shoppers who have managed savings just by their choice of supermarket.

Play

Big Bazaar offers the easiest route to budget shopping with its lowest price guarantee on 1500+ daily essentials across all its stores. This offer covers all frequently bought items such as ghee, sugar, edible oil, detergent, toilet cleaners, soaps, shampoos, toothpaste, health drinks, tea, biscuits and much, much more. Moreover, the ‘Har Din Lowest Price’ guarantee is not limited to a few sales days and will be applicable all year round. To know more about Har Din Lowest Price at Big Bazaar, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Big Bazaar and not by the Scroll editorial team.