Indian tennis round-up: Karman notches up first WTA tour win, Prajnesh exits Atlanta Open

India’s No 2 singles player Karman Kaur Thandi clinched her first win on the WTA tour on Tuesday when she beat China’s Lu Jiajing (ranked 57 places higher) in the first round of the JiangXi Open in Nanchang, China.
Karman prevailed 6-3, 3-6, 7-5 in a two-hour-42-minute clash and is set to face sixth seed Zheng Saisai in the second round. Her compatriot Ankita Raina had lost in straight sets to second seed Qiang Wang of China on Monday.
Karman, partnering Sabina Sharipova, will play her first round match in doubles against the Chinese pair of Xinyu Jiang and Qianhui Tang.
At the ITF Futures in Taipei, India’s campaign in the doubles event came to an end after Ashmitha Easwaramurthi and Mihika Yadav lost their first round matches. Ashmitha, however, qualified for the main draw of the singles event with a 7-5, 6-1 win over Japan’s Eimi Friant.
Among the men, Prajnesh Gunneswaran lost to Slovakia’s Lukáš Lacko 2-6, 2-6 in the first round of Atlanta Open (an ATP 250 series tournament). But countryman Purav Raja won his first round doubles match, partnering Great Britain’s Ken Skupski. The Indo-British duo beat Lithuania’s Ričardas Berankis and Tunisia’s Malek Jaziri 6-4, 6-3.
Women
|TOURNAMENT
|RESULTS
|WTA International (Jiangxi Open)
|* Karman Kaur Thandi beat Lu Jiajing (China) 6-3, 3-6, 7-5 in the first round.
|
ITF Futures Taipei (USD 15K)
| * Ashmitha Easwaramurthi and Charmaine Shi Yi Seah (Singapore) lost to Sakura Hondo (Japan) and Jiakang Li (China) 6-7(6), 6-1, [6-10] in the first round.
*Mihika Yadav and Midori Yamamoto (Japan) lost to Kuan Yi Lee (Chinese Taipei) Chao-Yi Wang (Chinese Taipei) 6-4, 2-6, [2-10] in the first round.
In the qualifying rounds at:-
ITF Futures Taipei (USD 15K): Mihika Yadav [2] lost to Michiru Furuya (Japan) 6-7(1), 0-6 in the final round; Ashmitha Easwaramurthi beat Eimi Friant (Japan) 7-5, 6-1 in the final round.
Men
|TOURNAMENT
|RESULTS
|
Atlanta Open (ATP 250 series)
| * Prajnesh Gunneswaran lost to Lukáš Lacko (Slovakia) 2-6, 2-6 in the first round.
DOUBLES
* Purav Raja and Ken Skupski (Great Britain) beat Ričardas Berankis (Lithuania) and Malek Jaziri (Tunisia) 6-4, 6-3 in the round of 16.
|
ITF F1 Futures Indonesia (USD 15K)
|
* SD Prajwal Dev lost 3-6, 3-6 to Jeremy Beale (Australia) [5] in the first round.
* Aryan Goveas [4] beat Aoran Wang (China) 6-3, 7-5 in the first round.
* Jayesh Pungliya lost to Fitriadi M Rifqi (Indonesia) 7-6(5), 3-6, 4-6 in the first round.
* Mohit Mayur Jayaprakash lost to Gabriel Petit (France) [3] 3-6, 3-6 in the first round.
DOUBLES
* SD Prajwal Dev and Mohit Mayur Jayaprakash lost to Michael Look (Australia) and Matthew Romios (Australia) 6-7(6), 2-6 in the first round.
(Note: Countries of players mentioned unless Indian)