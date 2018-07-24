Indian Tennis

Indian tennis round-up: Karman notches up first WTA tour win, Prajnesh exits Atlanta Open

All the action of Indian tennis players from over the world.

by 
Karman Kaur Thandi | Facebook/KarmanKaurThandi

India’s No 2 singles player Karman Kaur Thandi clinched her first win on the WTA tour on Tuesday when she beat China’s Lu Jiajing (ranked 57 places higher) in the first round of the JiangXi Open in Nanchang, China.

Karman prevailed 6-3, 3-6, 7-5 in a two-hour-42-minute clash and is set to face sixth seed Zheng Saisai in the second round. Her compatriot Ankita Raina had lost in straight sets to second seed Qiang Wang of China on Monday.

Karman, partnering Sabina Sharipova, will play her first round match in doubles against the Chinese pair of Xinyu Jiang and Qianhui Tang.

At the ITF Futures in Taipei, India’s campaign in the doubles event came to an end after Ashmitha Easwaramurthi and Mihika Yadav lost their first round matches. Ashmitha, however, qualified for the main draw of the singles event with a 7-5, 6-1 win over Japan’s Eimi Friant.

Among the men, Prajnesh Gunneswaran lost to Slovakia’s Lukáš Lacko 2-6, 2-6 in the first round of Atlanta Open (an ATP 250 series tournament). But countryman Purav Raja won his first round doubles match, partnering Great Britain’s Ken Skupski. The Indo-British duo beat Lithuania’s Ričardas Berankis and Tunisia’s Malek Jaziri 6-4, 6-3.

Women

TOURNAMENT RESULTS
WTA International (Jiangxi Open) * Karman Kaur Thandi beat Lu Jiajing (China) 6-3, 3-6, 7-5 in the first round.



ITF Futures Taipei (USD 15K) 		* Ashmitha Easwaramurthi and Charmaine Shi Yi Seah (Singapore) lost to Sakura Hondo (Japan) and Jiakang Li (China) 6-7(6), 6-1, [6-10] in the first round. 

*Mihika Yadav and Midori Yamamoto (Japan) lost to Kuan Yi Lee (Chinese Taipei) Chao-Yi Wang (Chinese Taipei) 6-4, 2-6, [2-10] in the first round.

In the qualifying rounds at:-

ITF Futures Taipei (USD 15K): Mihika Yadav [2] lost to Michiru Furuya (Japan) 6-7(1), 0-6 in the final round; Ashmitha Easwaramurthi beat Eimi Friant (Japan) 7-5, 6-1 in the final round.

Men

TOURNAMENT RESULTS



Atlanta Open (ATP 250 series) 		* Prajnesh Gunneswaran lost to Lukáš Lacko (Slovakia) 2-6, 2-6 in the first round.

DOUBLES

* Purav Raja and Ken Skupski (Great Britain) beat Ričardas Berankis (Lithuania) and Malek Jaziri (Tunisia) 6-4, 6-3 in the round of 16.







ITF F1 Futures Indonesia (USD 15K)
* SD Prajwal Dev lost 3-6, 3-6 to Jeremy Beale (Australia) [5] in the first round.

* Aryan Goveas [4] beat Aoran Wang (China) 6-3, 7-5 in the first round.

* Jayesh Pungliya lost to Fitriadi M Rifqi (Indonesia) 7-6(5), 3-6, 4-6 in the first round. 

* Mohit Mayur Jayaprakash lost to Gabriel Petit (France) [3] 3-6, 3-6 in the first round. 

DOUBLES

* SD Prajwal Dev and Mohit Mayur Jayaprakash lost to Michael Look (Australia) and Matthew Romios (Australia) 6-7(6), 2-6 in the first round.

(Note: Countries of players mentioned unless Indian)

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

A musical remix, a delectable dish and a taxi makeover

What do these three works of art have in common?

What connects Raghav Sachar, Ranveer Brar and Taxi Fabric? On the surface, nothing at all. Sachar is known for his genius musical abilities, Brar a chef loved for demystifying food while the essence of Taxi Fabric goes way beyond its name. All three operate, and thrive, in unconnected domains. Upon looking closer, though, a common thread emerges between their work so far - an unmistakable streak of creativity.

Raghav Sachar is a singer, composer and film scorer who was featured in a National Geographic series, My Brilliant Brain, for his prodigious musical abilities - he can effortlessly switch between male and female vocals and play over 30 musical instruments! His adaptations of old Bollywood songs, shot in a multi-screen format, have been especially well received on the Internet.

Ranveer Brar is a well-known chef who is working to expand the idea of food. He has appeared in culinary shows as diverse as Masterchef India, Great Indian Rasoi, Thank God It’s Fryday and Food Tripping. Brar’s work in food media isn’t merely instructional, he seeks to deep dive into food - to the very science of it and its endless aesthetic possibilities. Brar is also a phenomenal food stylist who approaches food presentation as no less than an art, and himself as no less than a food artiste.

Taxi Fabric is a startup that turns taxi seat covers into canvases for artists. Through Taxi Fabric, artists have found a medium to unleash their creativity and activism onto Mumbai’s roads – the iconic kaali peelis. If you get lucky on a Mumbai street, you may hop into a world of Mumbai’s chawls, surrealist Persian architecture, Chandni Chowk and more in your short taxi ride.

The latest projects from these three creatives have a connection too - the same muse, presented by Flipkart. The muse inspired Raghav Sachar to recreate one of his own songs ‘Baahon Mein Tu Aaja’. Watch his new version of the song below.

Chef Ranveer Brar, meanwhile, dipped into his food styling instinct to create a beautiful dish. You can watch his piece of culinary art below.

Taxi Fabric brought on board Arun Chanchal, a graphic designer who describes his aesthetic as geometric surrealism. Watch the stunning result of their collaboration below.

Flipkart revealed the #ExtraordinaryBeauty that launched a musical remix, a delectable dish and a taxi makeover on 20th July. Watch the reveal below.

Honor 9N is the latest in Honor’s range of beautiful, yet highly functional, phones. There’s a lot that makes Honor 9N a worthy muse - it boasts 2.5D curved glass design with 12-layer nano coating process. It, moreover, offers full-screen display thanks to its notch design. Honor 9N will be launched in India as a Flipkart exclusive on 24th July, 2018. To know more about the phone, click here. Stay tuned for the launch, here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Flipkart and not by the Scroll editorial team.