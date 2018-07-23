Been there, done that: Swimmers Virdhawal and Sandeep aim for podium finish again at Asian Games

For several reasons, India has, hitherto, not been able to produce a swimmer who could constantly challenge their peers at the biggest of stages. And, because of this, every major medal an Indian swimmer wins is an occasion to celebrate, an achievement to be cherished. Two such accomplishers – Virdhawal Khade and Sandeep Sejwal – will be hoping and striving to relive their moments of glory next month at the Asian Games in Jakarta.

Virdhawal, 26, created history in the 2010 edition of the Games in Guangzhou when he clinched a bronze medal in 50m butterfly.

Sandeep, 29, who also participated in the Games, was spurred by his younger compatriot’s achievement and emulated the feat (won a bronze in 50m breastroke) in the next edition of the event in Incheon, four years later.

Virdhawal, in June, beat Olympic champion Joseph Schooling at the Singapore National Swimming Championships to win the 100m freestyle gold medal. In the same event, Sandeep clinched the 50m breastroke gold. Now, eight years after their first Asian Games, the in form duo are getting ready to spearhead a young Indian swimming squad at Jakarta in August.

The two swimmers spoke to Scroll about their bronze-medal winning experience, the present squad, their coach Nihar Ameen and more.

Excerpts:-

Can you recount the time you won a medal at the Asian Games?

Sandeep: My first Asian Games was in 2010, where Virdhawal won a bronze medal and I didn’t even make it to the top-8. So, Virdhawal winning a medal was a motivation for me. I thought if he can do it, another swimmer from the country can do it as well. I started training seriously after that. My only target was to finish in the top-3 in the next Asian Games. And, it took a lot of effort because there wasn’t a lot of facilities that time, the infrastructure was poor… But I have completely forgotten how I felt during the Games then. I know there was a lot of celebration after the games. But during the games, I was completely focused on the task at hand.

Virdhawal: Winning a medal at the Asian Games, of course, is very special for me. But back then, I was feeling more upset that I could win only one bronze. It took a long time for me to sink in that I have achieved something big at the international stage. Only after I came back from the Games, I realised it was a historic feat.

What are the differences between your first Asian Games and now?

Sandeep: It’s a lot different now. Earlier, we used to complain about the facilities. We didn’t get to train in proper infrastructure. Now with the Padukone-Dravid Centre for Sports Excellence, blaming the infrastructure is out of the way. We have got very good facilities, support staff. We have our own strength and conditioning coach, own physio. Things are a lot better now. Also, I am older now. And that has a big impact on swimming. Of course, you get more experienced. But the recovery process slows down. So, we need to focus on that more than I ever did. But yes, it’s a lot different and I am swimming faster than I ever did.

Virdhawal: I don’t remember what my mindset was eight years ago. Definitely, the target was to win a medal or two for India. Right now, I am very focused because I know what it takes to perform at that level. In 2010, I was 19 or 20 and didn’t really have that maturity. Right now, I have grown up and have a lot more self-control about the things I eat and the way I train. I feel I am better prepared than eight years ago. I also have a better support system now than I did back then.

Does your previous medal help you in any way for the upcoming Asian Games?

Sandeep: There’s a lot of freedom now that I have already won a medal. Of course, other people will expect a medal since I have won it before. But I am focusing only on what I have to do. Since I have won a medal before, I have got nothing else to lose. I don’t have that pressure. It gives me the opportunity to go out and just enjoy and, in the process, if I win one more medal, that’ll be great and if I don’t, I won’t have any regrets.

Virdhawal: Of course, it definitely helps. It helps to improve your self-belief. I was able to do it eight years ago. I have consistently performed quite well for India, winning quite a few medals. So, it reminds me that I am capable of doing it. I think if you compare [the pressure of winning a medal] between a a young swimmer and me, the pressure on me would be lesser.

What are your thoughts on your team this time?

Sandeep: Everyone thinks swimming is an individual sport. But it’s a great team sport. We train for six to seven hours in the pool and it can get lonely. So, when you have teammates, who are also trying to do the same thing, to win a medal for your country, it is an extra motivation. We have always had a young team. This is the best team that I have been a part of. And, this is perhaps the fastest team that is going to the Asian Games.

Virdhawal: It’s comparable to the young squad that we took to Asian Games in 2010. Aaron (D’Souza), Sandeep and myself, we were quite young back then. We showed a lot of promise. And, Sandeep won a medal in 2014. And, the youngsters now are definitely performing very well at the age group level. But we still need to see how well they can transition to the senior level and how they can handle the pressure.

Good race yesterday . Thanks to @Sports_PDCSE @abhinavbindratp @digpalranawat @squareoffsports for the constant support .

Gold in the 100 free with a 50.26 . Let's get to 48 together 😅🤞 time to get back to the grind #indianswimming #teamindia #dolphinaquatics pic.twitter.com/cSnWeq2XmU — Virdhawal Khade OLY (@virdhawalkhade) June 22, 2018

Talk about your coach Nihar Ameen.

Sandeep: He is the guy who helped me grow from a junior national medal winner to a Asian Games medal winner. Everything I have achieved is because of him. And, he’s got great expertise being a coach for more than 35 years. And we are both fine-tuning on the aspects that could have been better in 2014.

Virdhawal: I have been training under him since 2005. He’s been my coach for 13 years now. We work very well together. Earlier, he was just my coach. Now, we are friends. I can tell him whatever I feel that needs to be done. He can similarly tell me whatever he thinks. It’s become more mutual now. And, that has definitely helped me get back to where I am now.