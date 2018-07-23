Asian Games 2018

Been there, done that: Swimmers Virdhawal and Sandeep aim for podium finish again at Asian Games

The Asian Games bronze-medal winning duo speak about their moments of glory, the present squad, their coach Nihar Ameen and more.

by 
Sandeep Sejwal / Virdhawal Khade

For several reasons, India has, hitherto, not been able to produce a swimmer who could constantly challenge their peers at the biggest of stages. And, because of this, every major medal an Indian swimmer wins is an occasion to celebrate, an achievement to be cherished. Two such accomplishers – Virdhawal Khade and Sandeep Sejwal – will be hoping and striving to relive their moments of glory next month at the Asian Games in Jakarta.

Virdhawal, 26, created history in the 2010 edition of the Games in Guangzhou when he clinched a bronze medal in 50m butterfly.

Sandeep, 29, who also participated in the Games, was spurred by his younger compatriot’s achievement and emulated the feat (won a bronze in 50m breastroke) in the next edition of the event in Incheon, four years later.

Virdhawal, in June, beat Olympic champion Joseph Schooling at the Singapore National Swimming Championships to win the 100m freestyle gold medal. In the same event, Sandeep clinched the 50m breastroke gold. Now, eight years after their first Asian Games, the in form duo are getting ready to spearhead a young Indian swimming squad at Jakarta in August.

The two swimmers spoke to Scroll about their bronze-medal winning experience, the present squad, their coach Nihar Ameen and more.

Excerpts:-

Can you recount the time you won a medal at the Asian Games?

Sandeep: My first Asian Games was in 2010, where Virdhawal won a bronze medal and I didn’t even make it to the top-8. So, Virdhawal winning a medal was a motivation for me. I thought if he can do it, another swimmer from the country can do it as well. I started training seriously after that. My only target was to finish in the top-3 in the next Asian Games. And, it took a lot of effort because there wasn’t a lot of facilities that time, the infrastructure was poor… But I have completely forgotten how I felt during the Games then. I know there was a lot of celebration after the games. But during the games, I was completely focused on the task at hand.

Virdhawal: Winning a medal at the Asian Games, of course, is very special for me. But back then, I was feeling more upset that I could win only one bronze. It took a long time for me to sink in that I have achieved something big at the international stage. Only after I came back from the Games, I realised it was a historic feat.

What are the differences between your first Asian Games and now?

Sandeep: It’s a lot different now. Earlier, we used to complain about the facilities. We didn’t get to train in proper infrastructure. Now with the Padukone-Dravid Centre for Sports Excellence, blaming the infrastructure is out of the way. We have got very good facilities, support staff. We have our own strength and conditioning coach, own physio. Things are a lot better now. Also, I am older now. And that has a big impact on swimming. Of course, you get more experienced. But the recovery process slows down. So, we need to focus on that more than I ever did. But yes, it’s a lot different and I am swimming faster than I ever did.

Virdhawal: I don’t remember what my mindset was eight years ago. Definitely, the target was to win a medal or two for India. Right now, I am very focused because I know what it takes to perform at that level. In 2010, I was 19 or 20 and didn’t really have that maturity. Right now, I have grown up and have a lot more self-control about the things I eat and the way I train. I feel I am better prepared than eight years ago. I also have a better support system now than I did back then.

Does your previous medal help you in any way for the upcoming Asian Games?

Sandeep: There’s a lot of freedom now that I have already won a medal. Of course, other people will expect a medal since I have won it before. But I am focusing only on what I have to do. Since I have won a medal before, I have got nothing else to lose. I don’t have that pressure. It gives me the opportunity to go out and just enjoy and, in the process, if I win one more medal, that’ll be great and if I don’t, I won’t have any regrets.

Virdhawal: Of course, it definitely helps. It helps to improve your self-belief. I was able to do it eight years ago. I have consistently performed quite well for India, winning quite a few medals. So, it reminds me that I am capable of doing it. I think if you compare [the pressure of winning a medal] between a a young swimmer and me, the pressure on me would be lesser.

What are your thoughts on your team this time?

Sandeep: Everyone thinks swimming is an individual sport. But it’s a great team sport. We train for six to seven hours in the pool and it can get lonely. So, when you have teammates, who are also trying to do the same thing, to win a medal for your country, it is an extra motivation. We have always had a young team. This is the best team that I have been a part of. And, this is perhaps the fastest team that is going to the Asian Games.

Virdhawal: It’s comparable to the young squad that we took to Asian Games in 2010. Aaron (D’Souza), Sandeep and myself, we were quite young back then. We showed a lot of promise. And, Sandeep won a medal in 2014. And, the youngsters now are definitely performing very well at the age group level. But we still need to see how well they can transition to the senior level and how they can handle the pressure.

Talk about your coach Nihar Ameen.

Sandeep: He is the guy who helped me grow from a junior national medal winner to a Asian Games medal winner. Everything I have achieved is because of him. And, he’s got great expertise being a coach for more than 35 years. And we are both fine-tuning on the aspects that could have been better in 2014.

Virdhawal: I have been training under him since 2005. He’s been my coach for 13 years now. We work very well together. Earlier, he was just my coach. Now, we are friends. I can tell him whatever I feel that needs to be done. He can similarly tell me whatever he thinks. It’s become more mutual now. And, that has definitely helped me get back to where I am now.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

A musical remix, a delectable dish and a taxi makeover

What do these three works of art have in common?

What connects Raghav Sachar, Ranveer Brar and Taxi Fabric? On the surface, nothing at all. Sachar is known for his genius musical abilities, Brar a chef loved for demystifying food while the essence of Taxi Fabric goes way beyond its name. All three operate, and thrive, in unconnected domains. Upon looking closer, though, a common thread emerges between their work so far - an unmistakable streak of creativity.

Raghav Sachar is a singer, composer and film scorer who was featured in a National Geographic series, My Brilliant Brain, for his prodigious musical abilities - he can effortlessly switch between male and female vocals and play over 30 musical instruments! His adaptations of old Bollywood songs, shot in a multi-screen format, have been especially well received on the Internet.

Ranveer Brar is a well-known chef who is working to expand the idea of food. He has appeared in culinary shows as diverse as Masterchef India, Great Indian Rasoi, Thank God It’s Fryday and Food Tripping. Brar’s work in food media isn’t merely instructional, he seeks to deep dive into food - to the very science of it and its endless aesthetic possibilities. Brar is also a phenomenal food stylist who approaches food presentation as no less than an art, and himself as no less than a food artiste.

Taxi Fabric is a startup that turns taxi seat covers into canvases for artists. Through Taxi Fabric, artists have found a medium to unleash their creativity and activism onto Mumbai’s roads – the iconic kaali peelis. If you get lucky on a Mumbai street, you may hop into a world of Mumbai’s chawls, surrealist Persian architecture, Chandni Chowk and more in your short taxi ride.

The latest projects from these three creatives have a connection too - the same muse, presented by Flipkart. The muse inspired Raghav Sachar to recreate one of his own songs ‘Baahon Mein Tu Aaja’. Watch his new version of the song below.

Chef Ranveer Brar, meanwhile, dipped into his food styling instinct to create a beautiful dish. You can watch his piece of culinary art below.

Taxi Fabric brought on board Arun Chanchal, a graphic designer who describes his aesthetic as geometric surrealism. Watch the stunning result of their collaboration below.

Flipkart revealed the #ExtraordinaryBeauty that launched a musical remix, a delectable dish and a taxi makeover on 20th July. Watch the reveal below.

Honor 9N is the latest in Honor’s range of beautiful, yet highly functional, phones. There’s a lot that makes Honor 9N a worthy muse - it boasts 2.5D curved glass design with 12-layer nano coating process. It, moreover, offers full-screen display thanks to its notch design. Honor 9N will be launched in India as a Flipkart exclusive on 24th July, 2018. To know more about the phone, click here. Stay tuned for the launch, here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Flipkart and not by the Scroll editorial team.