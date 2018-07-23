hockey world cup

Women’s hockey World Cup: Germany beat Argentina 3-2 as England draw against US

With the win, Germany cement their place at the top of Pool C, with Argentina in second place.

by 
Reuters

In a fiery clash, Germany beat higher-ranked Argentina in a closely fought encounter 3-2 in their women’s World Cup clash on Wednesday. Germany, who are ranked sixth, had beaten South Africa 4-1 in their opening encounter. Argentina came into the match with a 6-2 demolition of Spain.

Germany came out all guns blazing as Hannah Gablac slotted home the first goal in the fifth minute. It was advantage Germany until Argentina’s Florenica Habif scored the equalizer in the 14th minute.

However, four minutes into the second quarter, Germany took the lead again with Charlotte Stapenhorst netting the goal. The third goal was a belter of a shot from Stapenhorst, who took the ball wide into the Argentina circle and unleashed a shot that flew into the goal at head height. Argentina was 3-1 down and looking for the second goal. Maria Ortiz chipped in with the second goal as the ball went past German goalkeeper Julia Ciupka.

The remainder of the game may have remained scoreless with Germany coming out on top.

“I think that was a great game of hockey tonight,” was German captain Janne Muller-Wieland’s verdict on the game. “It was so exciting to play in front of that crowd and I think the British really appreciate a good sporting spectacle.”

With the win, Germany cement their place at the top of Pool C, with Argentina in second place on three points, ahead of Spain and South Africa, who both lost their first matches.

England held

The second match of the day involved second ranked England taking on seventh ranked United States. Both teams played out a 1-1 draw which means that Pool B remains wide open, with Ireland leading the way on three points, with England on two points and India and USA on one point apiece.

Alex Danson was able to muster a smile as the crowd and players acknowledged her 200th cap for England. The opening half was a cagey affair with both sides trying to break in their opponent’s defence but the first half remained goalless. United State player Michelle Vitesse sparked an attack that saw Maddie Hinch pull off a tremendous save in the England goal.

Possibly the moment of the World Cup, from a host nation perspective, took place in the 34th minute when Alex Danson weaved her way through the USA defence and slotted the ball home to give England the lead. However, USA are not a team to ever give up and, in the shape of teenager Erin Matson they scored the equalizer.

“That was tough,” said England’s Laura Unsworth. “I think we limited USA to just a few chances, in fact I only really remember the shot that led to the goal. Two very fit teams were going at each other which will always result in a tight game.”

Unsworth also reflected on the moment Danson scored her goal. “It was a very special moment, on the occasion of her 200th cap. Everyone gets goosebumps when the crowds get behind us and when Alex scored that was just another level.”

Matson said, “We have played in front of big crowds but nothing like that. Our team is good at embracing that and running with the energy and I personally love a loud crowd. It did go a bit silent after I scored. Our way to think about things is to move on and take it one game at a time. We didn’t play to our strengths in the first game so tonight it was about playing for us and not worrying about what we need to do about the other team. Without the pass from Gonz (Melissa Gonzalez) I wouldn’t have scored. She held the ball and fed it at the perfect moment. It happens quite a bit in practice and I am confident on my reverse.”

