England recall leg-spinner Adil Rashid in 13-man squad for 1st Test against India

England recalled Adil Rashid to their 13-man squad announced on Thursday for next week’s first Test against India even though the Yorkshire leg-spinner has opted out of playing first-class County Championship cricket this season.
If he plays in Edgbaston on August 1, Rashid will be playing in the five-day format for the first time since the fifth Test against India at Chennai in December 2016. Rashid has impressed in the one-dayers in the summer, taking 20 wickets at 23.95 in England’s series victories over Australia and India, and there have been calls for the England and Wales Cricket to include him. Interestingly, Rashid has never played at home in Tests.
Commenting on the selection of the squad, England and Wales Cricket Board selector Ed Smith said: “Clearly, the one-off circumstances around Adil’s return to the Test squad are unusual. However, the selection panel was unanimous in believing that Adil should be selected in England’s squad.”
“The selection panel felt that Chris Woakes needed a little more time to regain full form. We are keen to avoid rushing him back from injury too soon. Chris will combine playing for Warwickshire in T20s alongside building up red ball fitness and workload with the England coaches.”
All-rounder Moeen Ali also makes a comeback after missing the Pakistan Tests and Essex pacer Jamie Porter earned his first call-up following a sterling county season. “Moeen Ali has taken his strong bowling form from England’s ODI team into the county championship, where he picked up eight wickets in a fine display against Somerset this week. Moeen is recalled to the squad having missed out on selection against Pakistan.”