Hockey World Cup, Live, India v Ireland: Rani and Co struggle to create chances for equaliser

After a 1-1 draw against hosts England, India will look to get their first win of the tournament.

by 
India | FIH

A win against Ireland will propel India to top of pool B and brighten their chances of a direct entry into the quarter-final.

Live updates

Second quarter (8 minutes to go), India 0-1 Ireland: Gurjit Kaur takes a freehit from just below the half-line. She sends a throughball to Lalremsiami but the latter misses it and the ball goes away. No real threat created by India.

Second quarter (11 minutes to go), India 0-1 Ireland: Another penalty corner for Ireland. But this time India do well to save it. But Ireland have been in control of the game since they scored.

Second quarter (12 minutes to go), India 0-1 Ireland: Vandana Katariya flicks the ball in the air from the corner of the circle and the Ireland ‘keeper leaps and extends her stick to deflect the ball away and almost drags it in the top corner of the net. Oooh, that was an anxious moment for Ireland.

End of first quarter, India 0-1 Ireland: Coach Sjoerd Marijne involved in an animated chat with his players. Ireland have pulled away and scored the first goal to get themselves to a good position. They beat the higher-ranked USA in the last match. Despite ranked lower than India, the Irish women can’t be taken lightly. India need to equalise and do it soon.

First quarter (1minutes to go), India 0-1 Ireland: Another penalty corner for India but they miss. It’s almost time for the first quarter to end.

First quarter (3 minutes to go), India 0-1 Ireland: GOAL! Anna O’Flanagan puts Ireland ahead. It was off a brilliant deflection off a penalty corner. Shirley McCay struck it. And Anna worked with the limited space she had in the Indian defence. All it needed was one touch. Well deserved goal for Ireland.

First quarter (5 minutes to go), India 0-0 Ireland: An India free hit, an Ireland over head pass. Both teams are stealing the balls from each other. But haven’t come close to scoring in a long time. 50-50 possession.

First quarter (7 minutes to go), India 0-0 Ireland: Ireland playing quite a few long balls, they have most of the possession now. So far two shots on goal, one each by Ireland and India.

First quarter (10 minutes to go), India 0-0 Ireland: Indians have the ball. Bit of a dangerous move by them. They come close to the Irish net. But the goalkeeper kicks the ball away. Still 0-0 here.

First quarter (12 minutes to go), India 0-0 Ireland: India win their first penalty corner of the match, of the competition. Lilima with the injection, Gurjit takes it. But well defended by the Irish defenders.

06:25 pm We are just a few minutes away from the start. It’s a hot, humid day at the Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre. What is going to be India’s strategy?

India starting XI:-

06:15 pm Hello and welcome to the live coverage of India’s second match in the Hockey World Cup. The 1-1 draw against England evoked mixed response. As the higher ranked team and the hosts, England are considered one of the favourites to win the tournament. Hence, the draw, definitely, wasn’t a bad result. But it was a match that India could have won had they pressed harder. The team had a break of five days and would be aiming to get their first victory in the tournament.

