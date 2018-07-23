international football

4,000 albums, two million stickers: Gianni Bellini lays claim to world’s largest football collection

Italian Bellini has another 400,000 yet to be stuck into albums.

by 
AFP

Newspapers recalling decades of sporting glory line the walls, cupboards overflow with stickers of footballing legends and on a desk, pristine packets lie tantalisingly waiting to be opened: welcome to the home of Gianni Bellini, the man with a claim to the biggest football sticker album collection in the world.

Bellini boasts 4,000 complete albums filled with some two million stickers and another 400,000 yet to stick in.

“Every day after I’ve finished work and picked up my grandson from school, I spend at least 4 to 6 hours working on them,” Bellini tells AFP.

The 54-year-old typographer lives in the small town of San Felice sul Panaro around 30 kilometres (18 miles) from Modena – the heartland of renowned sticker maker Panini.

He began his collection around age 13, before taking a small break a few years later, “more interested in girls” than stickers, he admits.

But soon after getting married aged 19, Bellini picked up where he left off, and published ads in newspapers around the world looking for fellow collectors to exchange albums with.

“I received 600-700 letters a month, it was the start of correspondences and friendships, many of which I still have today,” he laughs.

And his wife Giovanna, who is also a football fan, doesn’t mind her husband’s diehard hobby.

“I support him and I’m happy too. That way he’s always at home, where I can keep an eye on him, he doesn’t go to the bar,” she jokes.

Every day, Bellini checks for new products online and keeps up with his some three hundred correspondents.

“I send about 5,000 emails a year,” he says, pouring over a large diary where everything is logged.

His entire collection is also archived on his computer.

“It’s an amazing feeling to finally have the album in your hands,” says Bellini as he opens a fresh packet from Mexico.

“But once that emotion is over, you’re already thinking about the next album.”

Hidden treasure

Bellini spends 4,000 to 5,000 euros a year on his albums which are stored carefully at a temperature of 23 degrees.

Nothing is for sale because “the real collector buys, exchanges, but does not sell,” he says.

Bellini’s most prized album is that of the 1970 World Cup in Mexico: “Panini’s first international album,” he says proudly.

On the other hand, the thought of the 1986 Egyptian championship album still makes him shudder: the album got lost when he sent it to be translated and he only found another copy 20 years later.

For Bellini, the albums are also a record of shifts in modern culture because “over the years, you see the changing hairstyles, shirts etc.”

The Panini factory in Modena has become almost a second home for him and he buys albums and stickers directly from there.

Although Italian publisher represents only around half of his collection – there are other manufacturers, such as Topps which holds the rights to the Champions League – Bellini insists that Panini is “the best.”

He also regularly holds exhibits of his collection and is involved in a project to open a museum in Chiasso, Switzerland, expected to be inaugurated in mid-2019.

Bellini hopes that his seven-year-old grandson will share his passion, but he’ll have to earn his stripes.

“He must understand that he must buy a package, exchange the pictures he is missing with his friends... Opening a package is like finding some treasure, you never know if you’ll find the image that you’re missing, that’s what’s beautiful.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

A musical remix, a delectable dish and a taxi makeover

What do these three works of art have in common?

What connects Raghav Sachar, Ranveer Brar and Taxi Fabric? On the surface, nothing at all. Sachar is known for his genius musical abilities, Brar a chef loved for demystifying food while the essence of Taxi Fabric goes way beyond its name. All three operate, and thrive, in unconnected domains. Upon looking closer, though, a common thread emerges between their work so far - an unmistakable streak of creativity.

Raghav Sachar is a singer, composer and film scorer who was featured in a National Geographic series, My Brilliant Brain, for his prodigious musical abilities - he can effortlessly switch between male and female vocals and play over 30 musical instruments! His adaptations of old Bollywood songs, shot in a multi-screen format, have been especially well received on the Internet.

Ranveer Brar is a well-known chef who is working to expand the idea of food. He has appeared in culinary shows as diverse as Masterchef India, Great Indian Rasoi, Thank God It’s Fryday and Food Tripping. Brar’s work in food media isn’t merely instructional, he seeks to deep dive into food - to the very science of it and its endless aesthetic possibilities. Brar is also a phenomenal food stylist who approaches food presentation as no less than an art, and himself as no less than a food artiste.

Taxi Fabric is a startup that turns taxi seat covers into canvases for artists. Through Taxi Fabric, artists have found a medium to unleash their creativity and activism onto Mumbai’s roads – the iconic kaali peelis. If you get lucky on a Mumbai street, you may hop into a world of Mumbai’s chawls, surrealist Persian architecture, Chandni Chowk and more in your short taxi ride.

The latest projects from these three creatives have a connection too - the same muse, presented by Flipkart. The muse inspired Raghav Sachar to recreate one of his own songs ‘Baahon Mein Tu Aaja’. Watch his new version of the song below.

Chef Ranveer Brar, meanwhile, dipped into his food styling instinct to create a beautiful dish. You can watch his piece of culinary art below.

Taxi Fabric brought on board Arun Chanchal, a graphic designer who describes his aesthetic as geometric surrealism. Watch the stunning result of their collaboration below.

Flipkart revealed the #ExtraordinaryBeauty that launched a musical remix, a delectable dish and a taxi makeover on 20th July. Watch the reveal below.

Honor 9N is the latest in Honor’s range of beautiful, yet highly functional, phones. There’s a lot that makes Honor 9N a worthy muse - it boasts 2.5D curved glass design with 12-layer nano coating process. It, moreover, offers full-screen display thanks to its notch design. Honor 9N will be launched in India as a Flipkart exclusive on 24th July, 2018. To know more about the phone, click here. Stay tuned for the launch, here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Flipkart and not by the Scroll editorial team.