Delhi boys and Bengaluru girls to represent India at Junior NBA World Championship

The National Basketball Association (NBA) announced the winners of Reliance Foundation Jr. NBA National Finals. The two youth teams, Delhi (boys) and Bengaluru (girls), will represent India in the upcoming Jr. NBA World Championship on August 7 at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex near Orlando, Fla.

In the first final of the day, Bengaluru (girls) team beat Chennai (girls) 41-38. The second finals saw Delhi (boys) beating Kolkata (boys) 81-71. The two sides received their winner’s trophy from Los Angeles Lakers’ Brook Lopez.

The Reliance Foundation Jr. NBA National Finals brought together eight boys and eight girls teams composed of the top 10 players from each Reliance Foundation Jr. NBA city Tournament in Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kerala, Kolkata, Mumbai and Punjab.

India Girls Roster: Vedaa Anand, Shreya Ashok, Nuha Asif Masood, Shreya Bose, Sunishka Karnik, Diya Kothari, Meghana Manjunatha, Moumita Mishra, Hamsa Nanjudaiah, Smriti Vemula

Coach: Prasanna Venkatesh

Asst. Coach: Sonal Nambiar

India boys roster: Sehajbir Singh Bedi, Bhavik Garg, Jeevanshu Khatri, Nikhil Kumar, Dinesh Pal, Yatish Sakhuja, Abhishek Singh, Arpit Singla, Laivish Vats, Sachin Yadav

Coach: Siddharth Dalal

Asst.Coach: Devojyoti Karmarkar

About the Jr World Championship

The National Basketball Association (NBA) announced the rosters of the 32 teams that will compete at the Jr. NBA World Championship for the top 13- and 14-year-old boys and girls teams from around the world. The competition will take place Aug. 7-12 at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort near Orlando.

Three-time NBA Champion and Jr. NBA World Championship Global Ambassador Dwyane Wade, 2018 NBA All-Star Andre Drummond, eight-time NBA All-Star Vince Carter, Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez, 2018 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame inductee Grant Hill and WNBA Legends Tamika Catchings, Swin Cash and Jennifer Azzi will join the 317 boys and girls from 35 countries at the first Jr. NBA World Championship.

The inaugural event will bring together the top 32 boys and girls teams (16 US and 16 international) that advanced from regional competitions earlier this year. The 16 international teams (eight boys and eight girls teams) represent Africa & Middle East, Asia Pacific, Canada, China, Europe, India, Mexico and South America.

“After several months of highly competitive regional competitions around the world, we are excited to bring together a field of 32 teams that not only excel on the court, but also represent the Jr. NBA’s core values of teamwork, respect, determination and community,” said Kathy Behrens, NBA President, Social Responsibility and Player Programs. “We are looking forward to an exciting week of on- and off-court activities that will provide these young players with once-in-a-lifetime experience.”

“The Jr. NBA World Championship is more than a basketball competition; it’s a global stage for some of the top youth players from around the world to showcase their talent, have fun and learn from one another,” said Wade. “I am excited to watch these young stars leave it all on the court and compete for the first Jr. NBA World Championship title.”