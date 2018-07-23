Bengaluru FC to face Barcelona B, Villarreal B in pre-season friendlies

Indian Super League runners-up Bengaluru FC would kick off their pre-season with a fortnight-long tour of Spain in which they will also play matches against the reserve sides of La Liga giants FC Barcelona and Villarreal, the club announced on Friday.

The two-time I-League champions will also be training at the Masia La Grava facility in Valencia and would play a series of friendly games against 2015 AFC Champions League runners-up Shabab Al Ahli Dubai FC and Spanish Segunda B side, Atletico Saguntino ahead of their two-legged Inter-Zone clash against Turkmenistan’s Altyn Asyr FC later next month.

This will be the second phase of the pre-season for Carles Cuadrat’s men after completing a 10-day camp at the club’s residential facility in Bellary.

Masía La Grava boasts of two full sized natural turfs apart from multiple artificial turfs and has played host to various European clubs like Athletic de Bilbao, Sevilla FC, Real Sociedad, Shakhtar Donetsk, Zenit St. Petersburg, Dinamo Zagreb, Sparta Prague, Shanghai Shenhua and the Qatar National Team for their pre-season tours as well as hosting numerous coaching camps.

While in Spain, Bengaluru FC will be playing friendlies against Segunda División B side Atlético Saguntino at the same facility, followed by a clash against UAE Pro-League side Shabab Al Ahli Dubai FC in Alicante. The Blues will then take on reserve sides of La Liga giants Villarreal CF and FC Barcelona in away games during the second half of their stay, with the game against the Catalans to be played at the 15,000-plus seater Mini Estadi in Barcelona.

“We are really looking forward to what promises to be a very valuable pre-season tour in Spain. What’s key is the quality of opposition that we will be coming up against. Barcelona B and Villarreal B are massive clubs who work very well with their youth. It’s where players like Xavi, Iniesta and Santi Cazorla have come through. Equally tough will be our game against Shabab Al Ahli who were runners-up to Guangzhou Evergrande in the 2015 AFC Champions League final,” said Cuadrat on the prospect of facing quality opponents ahead of the big game in the AFC Cup.

Interestingly, it will be the first time ex-Barca B playmaker Dimas Delgado faces his former side since the 3-1 loss in January 2015 while playing for Recreativo De Huelva in the Segunda Division.

The squad will return back to Bengaluru on August 15 ahead of their first leg clash against Altyn Asyr on August 22 at the Kanteerava Stadium followed by the return leg on August 29 in Turkmenistan.

At the start of the 2017-18 season, the Blues trained at Pinatar Arena in Murcia for ten days while playing friendly games against Segunda B sides UCAM Murcia CF, FC Cartagena and UAE’s Baniyas S&R.