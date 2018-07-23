Indian Football

Bengaluru FC to face Barcelona B, Villarreal B in pre-season friendlies

Blues to train at Valencia-based facility during two-week camp in August

by 
JSW media

Indian Super League runners-up Bengaluru FC would kick off their pre-season with a fortnight-long tour of Spain in which they will also play matches against the reserve sides of La Liga giants FC Barcelona and Villarreal, the club announced on Friday.

The two-time I-League champions will also be training at the Masia La Grava facility in Valencia and would play a series of friendly games against 2015 AFC Champions League runners-up Shabab Al Ahli Dubai FC and Spanish Segunda B side, Atletico Saguntino ahead of their two-legged Inter-Zone clash against Turkmenistan’s Altyn Asyr FC later next month.

This will be the second phase of the pre-season for Carles Cuadrat’s men after completing a 10-day camp at the club’s residential facility in Bellary.

Masía La Grava boasts of two full sized natural turfs apart from multiple artificial turfs and has played host to various European clubs like Athletic de Bilbao, Sevilla FC, Real Sociedad, Shakhtar Donetsk, Zenit St. Petersburg, Dinamo Zagreb, Sparta Prague, Shanghai Shenhua and the Qatar National Team for their pre-season tours as well as hosting numerous coaching camps.

While in Spain, Bengaluru FC will be playing friendlies against Segunda División B side Atlético Saguntino at the same facility, followed by a clash against UAE Pro-League side Shabab Al Ahli Dubai FC in Alicante. The Blues will then take on reserve sides of La Liga giants Villarreal CF and FC Barcelona in away games during the second half of their stay, with the game against the Catalans to be played at the 15,000-plus seater Mini Estadi in Barcelona.

“We are really looking forward to what promises to be a very valuable pre-season tour in Spain. What’s key is the quality of opposition that we will be coming up against. Barcelona B and Villarreal B are massive clubs who work very well with their youth. It’s where players like Xavi, Iniesta and Santi Cazorla have come through. Equally tough will be our game against Shabab Al Ahli who were runners-up to Guangzhou Evergrande in the 2015 AFC Champions League final,” said Cuadrat on the prospect of facing quality opponents ahead of the big game in the AFC Cup.

Interestingly, it will be the first time ex-Barca B playmaker Dimas Delgado faces his former side since the 3-1 loss in January 2015 while playing for Recreativo De Huelva in the Segunda Division.

The squad will return back to Bengaluru on August 15 ahead of their first leg clash against Altyn Asyr on August 22 at the Kanteerava Stadium followed by the return leg on August 29 in Turkmenistan.

At the start of the 2017-18 season, the Blues trained at Pinatar Arena in Murcia for ten days while playing friendly games against Segunda B sides UCAM Murcia CF, FC Cartagena and UAE’s Baniyas S&R.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

A musical remix, a delectable dish and a taxi makeover

What do these three works of art have in common?

What connects Raghav Sachar, Ranveer Brar and Taxi Fabric? On the surface, nothing at all. Sachar is known for his genius musical abilities, Brar a chef loved for demystifying food while the essence of Taxi Fabric goes way beyond its name. All three operate, and thrive, in unconnected domains. Upon looking closer, though, a common thread emerges between their work so far - an unmistakable streak of creativity.

Raghav Sachar is a singer, composer and film scorer who was featured in a National Geographic series, My Brilliant Brain, for his prodigious musical abilities - he can effortlessly switch between male and female vocals and play over 30 musical instruments! His adaptations of old Bollywood songs, shot in a multi-screen format, have been especially well received on the Internet.

Ranveer Brar is a well-known chef who is working to expand the idea of food. He has appeared in culinary shows as diverse as Masterchef India, Great Indian Rasoi, Thank God It’s Fryday and Food Tripping. Brar’s work in food media isn’t merely instructional, he seeks to deep dive into food - to the very science of it and its endless aesthetic possibilities. Brar is also a phenomenal food stylist who approaches food presentation as no less than an art, and himself as no less than a food artiste.

Taxi Fabric is a startup that turns taxi seat covers into canvases for artists. Through Taxi Fabric, artists have found a medium to unleash their creativity and activism onto Mumbai’s roads – the iconic kaali peelis. If you get lucky on a Mumbai street, you may hop into a world of Mumbai’s chawls, surrealist Persian architecture, Chandni Chowk and more in your short taxi ride.

The latest projects from these three creatives have a connection too - the same muse, presented by Flipkart. The muse inspired Raghav Sachar to recreate one of his own songs ‘Baahon Mein Tu Aaja’. Watch his new version of the song below.

Chef Ranveer Brar, meanwhile, dipped into his food styling instinct to create a beautiful dish. You can watch his piece of culinary art below.

Taxi Fabric brought on board Arun Chanchal, a graphic designer who describes his aesthetic as geometric surrealism. Watch the stunning result of their collaboration below.

Flipkart revealed the #ExtraordinaryBeauty that launched a musical remix, a delectable dish and a taxi makeover on 20th July. Watch the reveal below.

Honor 9N is the latest in Honor’s range of beautiful, yet highly functional, phones. There’s a lot that makes Honor 9N a worthy muse - it boasts 2.5D curved glass design with 12-layer nano coating process. It, moreover, offers full-screen display thanks to its notch design. Honor 9N will be launched in India as a Flipkart exclusive on 24th July, 2018. To know more about the phone, click here. Stay tuned for the launch, here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Flipkart and not by the Scroll editorial team.