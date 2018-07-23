India in England 2018

Bowlers toil, top order struggles as India’s warm-up match against Essex ends in rain

Dhawan departed without scoring for the second time in the match while Pujara perished after scoring 23 off 35 balls.

by 
File image | ISHARA S. KODIKARA/AFP

India failed to bowl out county side Essex in 94 overs before Shikhar Dhawan and Cheteshwar Pujara suffered another batting failure on the final day of the one-off practice game, leaving the visitors with plenty to ponder ahead of the first Test.

Essex, resuming day three at 237 for five, went on to frustrate the Indians for 36 overs before declaring at 359 for eight, 36 short of the visitors’ effort in the first innings.

The play on the final day was called off one and a half hours before the scheduled 6 pm local time due to rain, with India reaching 89 for two in 21.2 overs. The game ended rather abruptly, thanks to the first spell of rain in Chelmsford in two months.

The away team would have been heading to Birmingham, the venue of the first Test, in a much better space if two of its key batsmen, Dhawan and Pujara had gotten some runs under their belt. However, it was not to be as Dhawan departed without scoring for the second time in the match while Pujara perished after scoring 23 off 35 balls.

Lokesh Rahul, who was among the runs in the first innings alongside skipper Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik, Murali Vijay and Hardik Pandya, was sent out to open on Friday alongside the struggling Dhawan.

The stylish right-hander made a strong case for selection in the series opener with an unbeaten 36 off 64 balls, following his 58 in the first innings.

It remains to be seen whether the team management sticks to the left-right combination of Dhawan and Vijay or brings in Rahul at the top. Pujara is also not a certain starter and if he is overlooked, Rahul can also bat at his number three position.

After the bowlers were made to work hard by Essex, India got off to another poor start in their second innings, with Dhawan bowled for a three-ball duck in the second over. He was unable to comprehend Matt Quinn’s (1-5) swing and fell for a pair in this game having faced only four balls.

Pujara improved on his first innings’ showing before falling to Paul Walter. Looking comfortable to a great extent, Pujara put on 36 runs for the second wicket with Rahul (who was dropped on 8 at second slip).

But just as he was beginning to drop anchor and have a good session or two, a low catch ended his stay at the crease with Varun Chopra making no mistake at short mid-wicket.

Needing some batting time under his belt, Ajinkya Rahane then walked to the crease and saw India safely to tea.

Perhaps the biggest news of the day, however, came in the pre-lunch session when R Ashwin (0-21) bowled five overs. He overcame the minor finger injury sustained in the nets on Thursday and took the field for a first time in three days, much to the relief of the team management.

Ashwin bowled with decent control on a slow wicket not yet affording turn, and looked the best out of three spinners on display. Kuldeep Yadav (0-24) had also bowled in the morning session, his first outing in this game as well.

But Walter (75 runs, 123 balls, 13 fours, 1 six) got stuck into him, hitting three fours and a six in two overs, as he attacked the wrist spinner. It was surprising that the spinners bowled only 11 out of 94 overs India sent down in the Essex innings with Ravindra Jadeja (0-17) not bowling on this final day.

India’s pacers all had a good workout on day three as well, with Hardik Pandya (0-54) and Ishant Sharma (3-59) sharing the second new ball. The latter struggled to find his line for the second day running, while Shardul Thakur (1-58) put in some vital horse work.

Mohammed Shami (0-68) generated enough momentum to get into reckoning, should India choose to go in with only two full-time pacers in the first Test, given how Pandya bowled well enough in both innings.

As such, the stand out bowler for India in this game was Umesh Yadav who took 4-35 in 18 overs and always found enough movement to trouble the Essex batsmen. He has made a stern case to be included for the Birmingham Test, but there are far more important questions regarding the batting order and spin combination to be answered.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

A musical remix, a delectable dish and a taxi makeover

What do these three works of art have in common?

What connects Raghav Sachar, Ranveer Brar and Taxi Fabric? On the surface, nothing at all. Sachar is known for his genius musical abilities, Brar a chef loved for demystifying food while the essence of Taxi Fabric goes way beyond its name. All three operate, and thrive, in unconnected domains. Upon looking closer, though, a common thread emerges between their work so far - an unmistakable streak of creativity.

Raghav Sachar is a singer, composer and film scorer who was featured in a National Geographic series, My Brilliant Brain, for his prodigious musical abilities - he can effortlessly switch between male and female vocals and play over 30 musical instruments! His adaptations of old Bollywood songs, shot in a multi-screen format, have been especially well received on the Internet.

Ranveer Brar is a well-known chef who is working to expand the idea of food. He has appeared in culinary shows as diverse as Masterchef India, Great Indian Rasoi, Thank God It’s Fryday and Food Tripping. Brar’s work in food media isn’t merely instructional, he seeks to deep dive into food - to the very science of it and its endless aesthetic possibilities. Brar is also a phenomenal food stylist who approaches food presentation as no less than an art, and himself as no less than a food artiste.

Taxi Fabric is a startup that turns taxi seat covers into canvases for artists. Through Taxi Fabric, artists have found a medium to unleash their creativity and activism onto Mumbai’s roads – the iconic kaali peelis. If you get lucky on a Mumbai street, you may hop into a world of Mumbai’s chawls, surrealist Persian architecture, Chandni Chowk and more in your short taxi ride.

The latest projects from these three creatives have a connection too - the same muse, presented by Flipkart. The muse inspired Raghav Sachar to recreate one of his own songs ‘Baahon Mein Tu Aaja’. Watch his new version of the song below.

Chef Ranveer Brar, meanwhile, dipped into his food styling instinct to create a beautiful dish. You can watch his piece of culinary art below.

Taxi Fabric brought on board Arun Chanchal, a graphic designer who describes his aesthetic as geometric surrealism. Watch the stunning result of their collaboration below.

Flipkart revealed the #ExtraordinaryBeauty that launched a musical remix, a delectable dish and a taxi makeover on 20th July. Watch the reveal below.

Honor 9N is the latest in Honor’s range of beautiful, yet highly functional, phones. There’s a lot that makes Honor 9N a worthy muse - it boasts 2.5D curved glass design with 12-layer nano coating process. It, moreover, offers full-screen display thanks to its notch design. Honor 9N will be launched in India as a Flipkart exclusive on 24th July, 2018. To know more about the phone, click here. Stay tuned for the launch, here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Flipkart and not by the Scroll editorial team.