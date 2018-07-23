hockey world cup

Preview: Rani and Co need a draw against USA to stay alive in Hockey World Cup

India let England draw their first match despite taking an early lead. A spirited Irish side beat them 1-0 in the second.

by 
India | FIH

Following a 1-1 draw against hosts England and a shock 0-1 defeat to the lower-ranked Ireland, Rani Rampal and company need at least a draw against USA on Sunday to remain in the Hockey World Cup.

After settling for a draw against world No 2 England in the opening match despite grabbing an early lead, the Indian women weren’t at their best against a spirited Irish team, which booked the quarter-final spot.

Only the top teams from the four pools directly qualify for the quarterfinals, while the remaining four slots would be filled from the cross-over stage.

The sides finishing second and third in their respective pools would clash with each other in the cross-over stage with the four group toppers making it to the quarterfinals. India are placed third in the Pool B points table.

USA, too, have drawn once against England and lost 1-3 to Ireland. Though both the teams have one point each, India is ahead due to a better goal difference.

To remain in contention for a quarterfinal berth, India need at least draw from Sunday’s game.

“It is a must-win match for us on Sunday and there is no doubt that, chief coach Sjoerd Marijne said.

Our defence will be an advantage against USA: Marijne

India didn’t get any penalty corners against England but seven opportunities came their way against Ireland but the team could not convert the goal-scoring chances.

However, Rani and co cannot repeat the same mistake in the high-stake game on Sunday.

“The team’s structure and planning is good which enabled us to create chances in the striking circle but not being able to convert these chances into goals cost us the match,” Marijne said.

“We made 27 circle entries against Ireland while it was only 10 against England. Though playing against these two teams is very different from each other, it is frustrating that we could not convert a single goal from these chances (15 shots on goal) against Ireland.”

“But at the same time I take this as a positive that we have the ability to puncture any team’s defence and create potential opportunities. When we play USA, the emphasis would certainly be on scoring from these opportunities created. We have to execute better and the girls are working for that,” he added.

While the forward-line and mid-field lacked energy and pace, India’s defence has held strong. While Ireland made just 10 circle entries, England made 34.

“Our defence will be one of our advantages against USA. The loss against Ireland has not affected the confidence of the team because we know that if we have created enough chances against Ireland while our defence has held strong, we can do the same against USA too,” Marijne said.

