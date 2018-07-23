India in England 2018

I am as excited as I can be: Dinesh Karthik on playing Tests in England after 11 years

The 33-year-old had played a pivotal role in 2007, scoring three fifties to set up a series win for India.

by 
Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Dinesh Karthik can’t escape a feeling of deja vu as he gets ready to don the big gloves in a Test series in England exactly 11 years against the same opposition.

Karthik, who made his Test comeback against Afghanistan in June, will have big responsibility of filling up for wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha, who is set to undergo shoulder surgery. In 2007 series in England, Karthik had played a pivotal role scoring 60 at Lord’s, 77 at Trent Bridge and 91 at the Oval in India’s 1-0 victory.

“I am feeling nervous and a little excited. Playing Test cricket after a long time, and I am looking forward to it. Playing in England is a great challenge, and like any other player, I am as excited as I can be,” Karthik told BCCI TV.

Interestingly, Karthik is the only one playing competitive cricket from that 2007 team. Under Rahul Dravid, India won the series 1-0. “I don’t remember so far back, my memory is so bad. I do remember it as the highlight of my career (so far). It was a terrific Test series – one of the few series where both sides played the same XI through the three Tests. It just goes to show how competitive it was. Both teams didn’t feel the need to make any changes, which shows the kind of quality of cricket in the contest,” Karthik said.

Karthik remembered the banter and arguments with the famous “jelly bean incident” at Trent Bridge involving Zaheer Khan and England players. Zaheer while batting found some chewed jelly beans on the pitch and had an argument with England players. A fired up Zaheer took a five-for in the second innings to set up an Indian win.

“There was also a lot of banter and arguments, quite a few heated moments in the Test series but it was all played in a good spirit. We saved a game at the Lord’s, won in Nottingham, and Anil Kumble got a hundred at Surrey (The Oval). They had no way to make a match out of it,” said Karthik.

