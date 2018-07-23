Premier League

Manchester United step up pursuit of £65 million-rated defender Harry Maguire

Leicester’s Thai owners are reluctant to sell after Riyad Mahrez moved to champions Manchester City last month for a club record £60 million.

by 
Reuters

England central defender Harry Maguire’s impressive performances at the World Cup has made him a prime target for Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho, according to British media reports on Saturday.

The 25-year-old is believed to want to secure the move although Leicester’s Thai owners are reluctant to sell after another of their stars Algerian forward Riyad Mahrez moved to champions Manchester City last month for a club record fee of £60 million ($79 million).

Maguire, who impressed alongside John Stones in England’s run to the World Cup semi-finals, will cost £65 million with part of the outlay being offset by selling Argentinian defender Marcos Rojo – United value him at £30 million – and Italian full-back Matteo Darmian, the Daily Mirror claims.

Rojo is attracting interest from Premier League newboys Wolverhampton Wanderers whilst Darmian is coveted by both the Milan clubs.

According to the Daily Mail the injury-prone 28-year-old Rojo – who cost United £16 million when he signed from Sporting Lisbon in 2014 – has been removed from the club’s branding by the marketing department for the upcoming season.

The Sun reports that Maguire’s chances of moving to United could depend on whether Leicester are successful in buying Newcastle skipper Jamaal Lascelles, they are preparing a £35million bid for the player voted by the fans The Magpies player of last season.

Maguire, who played every minute of ‘The Foxes’ league campaign last season after signing from Hull City on a five year contract, not only stood out in defence at the World Cup but crowned his first major finals with a goal in the 2-0 win over Sweden in the quarter-finals.

Adding extra spice should the move go through transfer deadline day is August 9 – United and Leicester kick-off the new season on August 10.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Daily survival can be accomplished on a budget

By knowing what you need, when you need it and where to find it.

Creating and managing a fully-functional adult life can get overwhelming. If the planning isn’t intimidating enough, the budgeting is especially stressful with the rising prices of daily essentials. A separate survival fund is not what is required, though. The bulk of survival in the 21st century is based on your product smarts. Knowing what you need when you need it is more than half the battle won.

Needs vary according to different life situations. For instance, in their first tryst with homemaking, young tenants struggle for survival. They need to cultivate a relationship with products they never cared to use at home. Floor cleaners, bathroom cleaners and dish soaps are essential; monitor their usage with discipline. Then there are personal utensils, to be safeguarded with a vengeance. Let’s not forget mosquito, rodent and cockroach repellents to keep hefty, unwanted medical bills away. For those shifting into a hostel for the first time, making an initial inventory covering even the most underrated things (basic kitchen implements, first aid kit, clothes hangers, cloth clips etc.) will help reduce self-made crises.

Glowing new parents, meanwhile, face acute, urgent needs. Drowning in best wishes and cute gifts, they tend to face an immediate drought of baby supplies. Figuring out a steady, reliable supply of diapers and baby shampoos, soaps, powders and creams can take a slight edge off of parenting for exhausted new parents.

Then there are the experts, the long-time homemakers. Though proficient, they can be more efficient with regards to their family’s nutrition needs with some organisation. A well-laid out kitchen command centre will help plan out their shopping and other chores for the coming day, week and month. Weekly meal plans, for example, will not only ensure all family members eat right, but will also cut down on indecision in the supermarket aisle and the subsequent wasteful spending. Jot down fruits and vegetables, dried fruits and nuts and health beverages for growing kids. Snack Stations are a saviour for moms with perpetually hungry li’l ones, keeping your refrigerator strategically stocked with healthy snacks options that can cater to tastes of all family members.

Once the key needs are identified, the remainder of the daily survival battle is fought on supermarket aisles. Collecting deals, tracking sales days and supermarket hopping have been the holy grail of budget shopping. Some supermarkets, though, are more proactive in presenting value for money on items of daily need. The video below captures the experiences of shoppers who have managed savings just by their choice of supermarket.

Play

Big Bazaar offers the easiest route to budget shopping with its lowest price guarantee on 1500+ daily essentials across all its stores. This offer covers all frequently bought items such as ghee, sugar, edible oil, detergent, toilet cleaners, soaps, shampoos, toothpaste, health drinks, tea, biscuits and much, much more. Moreover, the ‘Har Din Lowest Price’ guarantee is not limited to a few sales days and will be applicable all year round. To know more about Har Din Lowest Price at Big Bazaar, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Big Bazaar and not by the Scroll editorial team.