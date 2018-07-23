hockey world cup

Hockey World Cup: South Africa knocked out after draw against Argentina, Germany beat Spain

Germany head into the quarter-final round with three wins in three games in the group stage.

by 
Germany vs Spain | FIH

Despite a 1-1 draw against world No 3 Argentina, South Africa became the first team to exit the Hockey World Cup in London on Saturday. Bronze medallists at Rio Olympics, Germany, beat Spain 3-1 to top Pool C.

The African continental champions needed a big win to overturn their goal deficit and move above Spain in the pool. Jade Mayne’s goal just before the end of second quarter helped their cause. But Maria Granatto equalised for the Las Leonas in the 47th minute with a good field goal.

Argentina had notched up 26 shots and 13 penalty corners in contrast to South Africa’s two shots.

“What I saw out there was a team who had too much energy and no thinking. There was an air of desperation and going forward too quickly. We had 13 penalty corners and we didn’t score. That is too many opportunities for only one outcome,” said Argentina Head Coach Agustin Corradini after the match.

Speaking after the game, South Africa’s Nicolene Terreblanche explained that the team went onto the pitch determined to get a result from their final pool match.

“We had nothing to lose. We said ‘flip guys, we need to be one-on-one solid defensively,’ and we did that. And our ‘keeper, she was phenomenal today. In the first game we didn’t do well, you cannot afford to start the tournament how we did. If you can play well from the first game then you get into a stronger position and you get momentum.”

It was the first time that South Africa had taken points from the world number three team in a major international since their 2-2 draw at the Madrid World Cup in 2006.

Anne Schroder, Selin Oruz and Viktoria Huse were on target in Germany’s win over Spain. The teams went into the half-time break at 1-1 with Maria Lopez’s 30th minute penalty corner cancelling out Schroder’s goal. But the Germans intensified their attack in the second half to score twice and secure their quarter-final berth.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Daily survival can be accomplished on a budget

By knowing what you need, when you need it and where to find it.

Creating and managing a fully-functional adult life can get overwhelming. If the planning isn’t intimidating enough, the budgeting is especially stressful with the rising prices of daily essentials. A separate survival fund is not what is required, though. The bulk of survival in the 21st century is based on your product smarts. Knowing what you need when you need it is more than half the battle won.

Needs vary according to different life situations. For instance, in their first tryst with homemaking, young tenants struggle for survival. They need to cultivate a relationship with products they never cared to use at home. Floor cleaners, bathroom cleaners and dish soaps are essential; monitor their usage with discipline. Then there are personal utensils, to be safeguarded with a vengeance. Let’s not forget mosquito, rodent and cockroach repellents to keep hefty, unwanted medical bills away. For those shifting into a hostel for the first time, making an initial inventory covering even the most underrated things (basic kitchen implements, first aid kit, clothes hangers, cloth clips etc.) will help reduce self-made crises.

Glowing new parents, meanwhile, face acute, urgent needs. Drowning in best wishes and cute gifts, they tend to face an immediate drought of baby supplies. Figuring out a steady, reliable supply of diapers and baby shampoos, soaps, powders and creams can take a slight edge off of parenting for exhausted new parents.

Then there are the experts, the long-time homemakers. Though proficient, they can be more efficient with regards to their family’s nutrition needs with some organisation. A well-laid out kitchen command centre will help plan out their shopping and other chores for the coming day, week and month. Weekly meal plans, for example, will not only ensure all family members eat right, but will also cut down on indecision in the supermarket aisle and the subsequent wasteful spending. Jot down fruits and vegetables, dried fruits and nuts and health beverages for growing kids. Snack Stations are a saviour for moms with perpetually hungry li’l ones, keeping your refrigerator strategically stocked with healthy snacks options that can cater to tastes of all family members.

Once the key needs are identified, the remainder of the daily survival battle is fought on supermarket aisles. Collecting deals, tracking sales days and supermarket hopping have been the holy grail of budget shopping. Some supermarkets, though, are more proactive in presenting value for money on items of daily need. The video below captures the experiences of shoppers who have managed savings just by their choice of supermarket.

Play

Big Bazaar offers the easiest route to budget shopping with its lowest price guarantee on 1500+ daily essentials across all its stores. This offer covers all frequently bought items such as ghee, sugar, edible oil, detergent, toilet cleaners, soaps, shampoos, toothpaste, health drinks, tea, biscuits and much, much more. Moreover, the ‘Har Din Lowest Price’ guarantee is not limited to a few sales days and will be applicable all year round. To know more about Har Din Lowest Price at Big Bazaar, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Big Bazaar and not by the Scroll editorial team.