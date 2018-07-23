India in England 2018

From Virat Kohli, Jos Buttler has learned the ‘mentality of getting to the top’

England face Kohli’s men in the first Test at Edgbaston on Wednesday, with Buttler keen to build on the encouraging return to the five-day format.

by 
Jos Buttler | Lindsey PARNABY / AFP

Jos Buttler aims to put the lessons he learnt from watching Virat Kohli while playing in the Indian Premier League to good use during England’s upcoming Test series with India.

England face Kohli’s men in the first Test at Edgbaston on Wednesday, with Buttler keen to build on the encouraging return to the five-day format he made during a recent 1-1 drawn home campaign with Pakistan.

The 27-year-old was recalled to the Test line-up purely on the strength of some impressive batting displays in this season’s Twenty20 IPL, with new England selection chief Ed Smith convinced the dynamic form he showed in India would transfer into the Test-match arena.

Smith selected Buttler, England’s white-ball wicket-keeper, in the unusual role of a specialist number seven Test batsman and was rewarded with back-to-back fifties.

But Buttler, speaking to reporters at The Oval, said there had been more to his personal IPL experience than the five successive half-centuries he made for the Rajasthan Royals, culminating with two unbeaten 90s, in this year’s edition.

“The biggest thing I have learnt from the IPL is that it’s obvious what the best players do and why they are the best players and standouts,” said Buttler.

“They just have a different mentality, a winning mentality in every game and the consistency to do that. I feel like I have learnt a hell of lot from watching guys train and go about their practice, ways they react to certain pressure moments in a game as well,” he added at an event staged by Test series sponsors Specsavers.

The example of India captain Kohli, one of the world’s leading batsmen in all formats, made a particular impression on Buttler.

‘Hunger’

“Someone like Virat Kohli is an immensely talented guy but also watching him go about it you see that mentality of getting to the top,” he explained. “They seem to make the right decision a lot of the time. That is a skill.

“The hunger to do it day in day out...that hunger really shines through in those top players.”

Buttler’s highest Test score remains the 85 he made on debut, against India, at Southampton four years ago.

His 32 subsequent innings, spread over 20 matches, have still to see him better that first attempt and now Buttler has set his sights on a maiden century, although even for someone of his ball-striking talent that may not be straightforward given number sevens can find themselves batting with the tail.

“It is the ultimate aim, I would love to achieve that feat,” he said.

Meanwhile Buttler added a Test series with India was almost as important to England as the Ashes.

“Absolutely, it is a huge series. India are a fantastic team, in all conditions as well now.

“Australia is a huge series for England, but in this day and age India are not far behind.”

Prior to a tour where India have won the Twenty20 series and England triumphed 2-1 in the one-day internationals, Kohli said he thought relations between the teams would be cordial because of the links forged in the IPL.

But Buttler, while acknowledging players got on well off the field, insisted this had not diminished either side’s desire for victory in a five-Test series.

“It will be highly competitive,” he said.

“What you have to remember is people can get on well, but the reason guys have got to international sport is they want to win and are competitive.”

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Daily survival can be accomplished on a budget

By knowing what you need, when you need it and where to find it.

Creating and managing a fully-functional adult life can get overwhelming. If the planning isn’t intimidating enough, the budgeting is especially stressful with the rising prices of daily essentials. A separate survival fund is not what is required, though. The bulk of survival in the 21st century is based on your product smarts. Knowing what you need when you need it is more than half the battle won.

Needs vary according to different life situations. For instance, in their first tryst with homemaking, young tenants struggle for survival. They need to cultivate a relationship with products they never cared to use at home. Floor cleaners, bathroom cleaners and dish soaps are essential; monitor their usage with discipline. Then there are personal utensils, to be safeguarded with a vengeance. Let’s not forget mosquito, rodent and cockroach repellents to keep hefty, unwanted medical bills away. For those shifting into a hostel for the first time, making an initial inventory covering even the most underrated things (basic kitchen implements, first aid kit, clothes hangers, cloth clips etc.) will help reduce self-made crises.

Glowing new parents, meanwhile, face acute, urgent needs. Drowning in best wishes and cute gifts, they tend to face an immediate drought of baby supplies. Figuring out a steady, reliable supply of diapers and baby shampoos, soaps, powders and creams can take a slight edge off of parenting for exhausted new parents.

Then there are the experts, the long-time homemakers. Though proficient, they can be more efficient with regards to their family’s nutrition needs with some organisation. A well-laid out kitchen command centre will help plan out their shopping and other chores for the coming day, week and month. Weekly meal plans, for example, will not only ensure all family members eat right, but will also cut down on indecision in the supermarket aisle and the subsequent wasteful spending. Jot down fruits and vegetables, dried fruits and nuts and health beverages for growing kids. Snack Stations are a saviour for moms with perpetually hungry li’l ones, keeping your refrigerator strategically stocked with healthy snacks options that can cater to tastes of all family members.

Once the key needs are identified, the remainder of the daily survival battle is fought on supermarket aisles. Collecting deals, tracking sales days and supermarket hopping have been the holy grail of budget shopping. Some supermarkets, though, are more proactive in presenting value for money on items of daily need. The video below captures the experiences of shoppers who have managed savings just by their choice of supermarket.

Play

Big Bazaar offers the easiest route to budget shopping with its lowest price guarantee on 1500+ daily essentials across all its stores. This offer covers all frequently bought items such as ghee, sugar, edible oil, detergent, toilet cleaners, soaps, shampoos, toothpaste, health drinks, tea, biscuits and much, much more. Moreover, the ‘Har Din Lowest Price’ guarantee is not limited to a few sales days and will be applicable all year round. To know more about Har Din Lowest Price at Big Bazaar, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Big Bazaar and not by the Scroll editorial team.