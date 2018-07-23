Premier League

International Champions Cup: Barcelona edge past Tottenham on penalties after 2-2 draw

Spurs are already without their nine World Cup semi-final representatives for their trip to America.

by 
AFP

Ernesto Valverde expects a bright future for summer signing Artur after the Brazilian midfielder netted a stunning goal on his Barcelona debut. The La Liga champions have lost the services of experienced midfield duo Andres Iniesta and Paulinho since the end of last season, but splashed out 40 million euros to bring in Artur from Brazilian outfit Gremio.

The 21-year-old made an instant impression in Barcelona’s opening encounter in the International Champions Cup pre-season tournament on Saturday after firing home in a 2-2 draw against Tottenham Hotspur, before the Catalans triumphed 5-3 on penalties.

Barcelona boss Valverde has confirmed that he still wants to add to his options in the middle of the park, but was encouraged by the early signs from Artur during an impressive first half display in Pasadena, California.

Valverde said: “He is a player that can give us a lot. He can give us possession, goals and he was really motivated today. He had a great game during the minutes that he played.” Like Valverde, Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino is eager for a transfer breakthrough, particularly as the Premier League outfit are yet to make a signing since last season’s third placed finish.

Spurs are already without their nine World Cup semi-final representatives for their trip to America and Pochettino’s options have been further depleted after injuries to Victor Wanyama, Erik Lamela and Moussa Sissoko. Wanyama’s knee problem is potentially serious after he has flown back to London to see a specialist.

But regardless of the casualties, Pochettino says it is crucial that Spurs add to their squad before the August 9 Premier League transfer deadline.

“We are going to see what happens in the next few days,” said Pochettino. “But with or without injuries, I think that’s our target [to strengthen the team] to bring in some players and add some with quality who can help us to achieve our goals.”

Point-blank range

Both sides were without many of their big names, with the likes of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Harry Kane and Hugo Lloris all still recovering from their exertions at the World Cup. But Barcelona’s weakened team dominated the opening half and went ahead through a devastatingly simple 15th minute opener. Andre Gomes delivered an inswinging cross from the left, Rafinha escaped at the far post and headed the ball back into the six-yard box, where Munir cushioned it into the net from point-blank range.

A second arrived courtesy of Arthur. Rafinha laid the ball back to the midfielder on the edge of the area and he effortlessly swept it into the far top corner beyond the helpless Gazzaniga. Another new Brazilian signing, Malcom, was introduced by Valverde at half-time and he came close to marking his Barcelona debut with a goal after taking on right-back Serge Aurier and firing a low shot towards the near post which was smartly diverted behind by goalkeeper Michel Vorm.

But after Valverde introduced a raft of teenagers into the fray, Spurs began to pull themselves back into the game and pulled level with two goals in as many minutes. First, the Barcelona defence failed to deal with Ben Davies’ left wing cross and after Christian Eriksen saw his shot blocked, Son Heung-min latched onto the rebound to divert a shot into the unguarded net.

The leveller then arrived when Barcelona struggled with another low cross, this time from the right. Eriksen’s shot was cleared off the line, but academy product Georges-Kevin N’koudou pounced with a volley from inside the six-yard box. In the penalty shoot-out that followed, Anthony Georgious missed for Spurs, with Barcelona converting all five of their spot-kicks.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Daily survival can be accomplished on a budget

By knowing what you need, when you need it and where to find it.

Creating and managing a fully-functional adult life can get overwhelming. If the planning isn’t intimidating enough, the budgeting is especially stressful with the rising prices of daily essentials. A separate survival fund is not what is required, though. The bulk of survival in the 21st century is based on your product smarts. Knowing what you need when you need it is more than half the battle won.

Needs vary according to different life situations. For instance, in their first tryst with homemaking, young tenants struggle for survival. They need to cultivate a relationship with products they never cared to use at home. Floor cleaners, bathroom cleaners and dish soaps are essential; monitor their usage with discipline. Then there are personal utensils, to be safeguarded with a vengeance. Let’s not forget mosquito, rodent and cockroach repellents to keep hefty, unwanted medical bills away. For those shifting into a hostel for the first time, making an initial inventory covering even the most underrated things (basic kitchen implements, first aid kit, clothes hangers, cloth clips etc.) will help reduce self-made crises.

Glowing new parents, meanwhile, face acute, urgent needs. Drowning in best wishes and cute gifts, they tend to face an immediate drought of baby supplies. Figuring out a steady, reliable supply of diapers and baby shampoos, soaps, powders and creams can take a slight edge off of parenting for exhausted new parents.

Then there are the experts, the long-time homemakers. Though proficient, they can be more efficient with regards to their family’s nutrition needs with some organisation. A well-laid out kitchen command centre will help plan out their shopping and other chores for the coming day, week and month. Weekly meal plans, for example, will not only ensure all family members eat right, but will also cut down on indecision in the supermarket aisle and the subsequent wasteful spending. Jot down fruits and vegetables, dried fruits and nuts and health beverages for growing kids. Snack Stations are a saviour for moms with perpetually hungry li’l ones, keeping your refrigerator strategically stocked with healthy snacks options that can cater to tastes of all family members.

Once the key needs are identified, the remainder of the daily survival battle is fought on supermarket aisles. Collecting deals, tracking sales days and supermarket hopping have been the holy grail of budget shopping. Some supermarkets, though, are more proactive in presenting value for money on items of daily need. The video below captures the experiences of shoppers who have managed savings just by their choice of supermarket.

Play

Big Bazaar offers the easiest route to budget shopping with its lowest price guarantee on 1500+ daily essentials across all its stores. This offer covers all frequently bought items such as ghee, sugar, edible oil, detergent, toilet cleaners, soaps, shampoos, toothpaste, health drinks, tea, biscuits and much, much more. Moreover, the ‘Har Din Lowest Price’ guarantee is not limited to a few sales days and will be applicable all year round. To know more about Har Din Lowest Price at Big Bazaar, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Big Bazaar and not by the Scroll editorial team.