hockey world cup

Women’s Hockey World Cup: India have sneaked into the knockouts but need a second wind against Italy

Rani Rampal’s team has managed to stay alive so far without a single win.

by 
India's coach Sjoerd Marijne and captain Rani Rampal | FIH

In the 31st minute of the India-USA encounter at the Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre in London, Sjoerd Marijne winked cheekily and smiled – perhaps for the first time in the game – at his support staff.

The coach of Indian women’s hockey team isn’t a man of excessive emotions. Bellowing from the sidelines is not his style. His visage rarely betrays his thoughts. Even after a loss to the lower-ranked Irish team in the previous game, when the survival in the tournament was under severe threat, Marijne greeted his players with positive words and said with conviction that his team hasn’t lost confidence.

But just before half-time against United States on Sunday, when the camera zoomed in on him, one could sense the turmoil building within him. Margaux Paolino’s goal between the legs of the goalkeeper Savita in the 11th minute deteriorated the Indian hopes and flustered the usually unflappable Dutchman. Only a few minutes earlier, his captain and the lynchpin of the team, Rani Rampal, was getting her left ankle heavily strapped in the dugout after twisting it.

A minute after the start of the third quarter came India’s moment of reckoning – their retreat from the brink of elimination, their first goal in over 120 minutes of hockey played across three matches. Rani, receiving the penalty corner, paused for a smidgen of a second and struck a flat shot that the American goalie Jackie Briggs couldn’t block despite a desperate dive towards her right.

India were alive in the competition again. Because of his tranquil persona, one didn’t see the Indian coach roaring or pumping his fists. Only a wink and a smile. But it was definitely a wink of relief.

Far from their best

The India that played in the first two-and-a-half matches of the tournament were far from the one that beat England in the league stage of the Commonwealth Games, that made Australia sweat in the semi-finals, that won the Asian Champions Trophy silver medal.

In the first match, after an early lead, they let England come back easily and level the scores. After Ireland scored first in the second, they grew timid – shoulders down, balls missed, and only occasional interceptions.

Against Ireland, they lost despite having three times more shots on goal than their opponents, having almost triple the number of circle entries and four more penalty corners. The finishing was a problem. Even Rani frittered away a chance that wasn’t tough for a player of her caliber.

Against the USA, India didn’t even make enough penetrations till the second half. After the first few minutes, the Indian defenders were busy keeping the Americans at bay till the end of the second quarter. That the US women didn’t double their lead in the second quarter is a testimony to the Indian defence, which has been one of the few positive points for the women in blue hitherto.

A sign of resurgence

The team’s skill, which has seen a drastic improvement over the past few years, was still undiminished. But put against teams that largely play a physical game with vociferous aggression, they have been a tad timorous.

After Rani’s 31st minute equaliser, India – with their hopes brightened and spirits high – stepped up their game and countered the American aggression. The balls were beginning to be intercepted even before the opposition could enter the Indian circle and counter attacks were built. Even if they didn’t score the winner, they came close to doing it on multiple occasions. The aggression returned. There was a sign of a mini resurgence.

India need to be aggressive as they enter the knockout stage of the tournament. They have kept themselves afloat so far without a single win, but ahead of their first knockout match against Italy (ranked seven places lower), they need to be ruthless to progress to the quarter-finals – a stage where they haven’t reached in the last four decades.

India face Italy at 22.30 IST in the playoffs on Tuesday. A win for Rani and Co would setup another meeting with the Irish in the quarter-finals.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Daily survival can be accomplished on a budget

By knowing what you need, when you need it and where to find it.

Creating and managing a fully-functional adult life can get overwhelming. If the planning isn’t intimidating enough, the budgeting is especially stressful with the rising prices of daily essentials. A separate survival fund is not what is required, though. The bulk of survival in the 21st century is based on your product smarts. Knowing what you need when you need it is more than half the battle won.

Needs vary according to different life situations. For instance, in their first tryst with homemaking, young tenants struggle for survival. They need to cultivate a relationship with products they never cared to use at home. Floor cleaners, bathroom cleaners and dish soaps are essential; monitor their usage with discipline. Then there are personal utensils, to be safeguarded with a vengeance. Let’s not forget mosquito, rodent and cockroach repellents to keep hefty, unwanted medical bills away. For those shifting into a hostel for the first time, making an initial inventory covering even the most underrated things (basic kitchen implements, first aid kit, clothes hangers, cloth clips etc.) will help reduce self-made crises.

Glowing new parents, meanwhile, face acute, urgent needs. Drowning in best wishes and cute gifts, they tend to face an immediate drought of baby supplies. Figuring out a steady, reliable supply of diapers and baby shampoos, soaps, powders and creams can take a slight edge off of parenting for exhausted new parents.

Then there are the experts, the long-time homemakers. Though proficient, they can be more efficient with regards to their family’s nutrition needs with some organisation. A well-laid out kitchen command centre will help plan out their shopping and other chores for the coming day, week and month. Weekly meal plans, for example, will not only ensure all family members eat right, but will also cut down on indecision in the supermarket aisle and the subsequent wasteful spending. Jot down fruits and vegetables, dried fruits and nuts and health beverages for growing kids. Snack Stations are a saviour for moms with perpetually hungry li’l ones, keeping your refrigerator strategically stocked with healthy snacks options that can cater to tastes of all family members.

Once the key needs are identified, the remainder of the daily survival battle is fought on supermarket aisles. Collecting deals, tracking sales days and supermarket hopping have been the holy grail of budget shopping. Some supermarkets, though, are more proactive in presenting value for money on items of daily need. The video below captures the experiences of shoppers who have managed savings just by their choice of supermarket.

Play

Big Bazaar offers the easiest route to budget shopping with its lowest price guarantee on 1500+ daily essentials across all its stores. This offer covers all frequently bought items such as ghee, sugar, edible oil, detergent, toilet cleaners, soaps, shampoos, toothpaste, health drinks, tea, biscuits and much, much more. Moreover, the ‘Har Din Lowest Price’ guarantee is not limited to a few sales days and will be applicable all year round. To know more about Har Din Lowest Price at Big Bazaar, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Big Bazaar and not by the Scroll editorial team.