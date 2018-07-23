India in England 2018

England pacers could be rested to manage workload against India, says Stuart Broad

The veteran pacer had an ankle problem before playing for Nottinghamshire earlier this season.

by 
Reuters

Stuart Broad says he and his fellow England pacemen may have to accept being rested during the upcoming Test series with India.

A packed schedule of five Tests in barely six weeks is one almost designed to work against fast bowlers on both sides, particularly if the recent soaring temperatures in Britain are maintained throughout August.

England’s experienced new-ball duo of James Anderson, their all-time leading Test wicket-taker, and Broad both proved their fitness in the recent round of County Championship matches.

But while they won’t want to be rested, Broad, speaking ahead of the series opener at Edgbaston on Wednesday – a match that will be his 119th Test and England’s 1,000th – said they were prepared for the possibility.

“I think there has already been small conversations saying about, ‘Don’t be disheartened if you are left out for a Test match, it’s not a personal attack or dropping, it’s a management of your bowlers to make sure we give ourselves the best chance’,” he told reporters at The Oval.

Broad had a recurrence of ankle trouble prior to making his return for Nottinghamshire, while earlier this season Anderson took time out to manage a recurring problem in his right shoulder.

‘Unrealistic’

Looking ahead to how England might manage their quicks, Broad said: “I think will have to play that by ear – it will depend on tosses, pitches, workloads. If (there are) two Tests of 250 overs in the field each, it’s unrealistic to think your seam bowlers will play five Tests in six weeks. But if you have a Test where you bowl them out in 80, 60 overs, that changes your thinking.”

Broad reported no ill-effects after bowling 19 overs for Nottinghamshire in their innings defeat by First Division leaders Surrey at Trent Bridge. “I had no pain after the game,” he said. “I am going in (to this series) 100 percent fit and you can’t say that too often.”

Unless there is a marked change in the weather – and rain did fall across large parts of England this weekend following a prolonged dry spell – pitches during the series could be more akin to those normally found in India.

‘Own off-stump’

“We have the advantage of home conditions – or how ‘home’ they will be is debatable,” said Broad. But we still (have) our home crowd, home grounds.”

India, however, are likely to have plenty of support too, with some of the matches during the preceding one-day series almost ‘home’ games for the tourists in terms of the balance of the crowd.

Broad, now a Test specialist, added: “I don’t think I have ever felt overwhelmed by a opposition crowds in a home ground...actually, maybe once at Lord’s during the 2009 World Twenty20, we got booed as walked on.

“But I think it’s great a lot of Indian fans will support their team but we’ll get England fans as well. The one-day guys said their crowds were supporting India but they said they enjoyed the cricket, it wasn’t abusive to either side, so we’ll expect that in the Test as well.”

India boast one of the strongest batting line-ups in world cricket, with Virat Kohli leading the way.

But Broad said he had no special plans for the India captain. “The history of Test cricket will suggest that if you hold the top of off-stump longer than anyone else you’ll have success,” he said.

“So in England particularly, it’s about owning the off-stump. I really don’t agree with the theory that on particular bowler can target a batsman. With a world-class batsman you have to have that pressure and theatre at both ends against that sort of quality. That’s when you get mistakes.”

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Daily survival can be accomplished on a budget

By knowing what you need, when you need it and where to find it.

Creating and managing a fully-functional adult life can get overwhelming. If the planning isn’t intimidating enough, the budgeting is especially stressful with the rising prices of daily essentials. A separate survival fund is not what is required, though. The bulk of survival in the 21st century is based on your product smarts. Knowing what you need when you need it is more than half the battle won.

Needs vary according to different life situations. For instance, in their first tryst with homemaking, young tenants struggle for survival. They need to cultivate a relationship with products they never cared to use at home. Floor cleaners, bathroom cleaners and dish soaps are essential; monitor their usage with discipline. Then there are personal utensils, to be safeguarded with a vengeance. Let’s not forget mosquito, rodent and cockroach repellents to keep hefty, unwanted medical bills away. For those shifting into a hostel for the first time, making an initial inventory covering even the most underrated things (basic kitchen implements, first aid kit, clothes hangers, cloth clips etc.) will help reduce self-made crises.

Glowing new parents, meanwhile, face acute, urgent needs. Drowning in best wishes and cute gifts, they tend to face an immediate drought of baby supplies. Figuring out a steady, reliable supply of diapers and baby shampoos, soaps, powders and creams can take a slight edge off of parenting for exhausted new parents.

Then there are the experts, the long-time homemakers. Though proficient, they can be more efficient with regards to their family’s nutrition needs with some organisation. A well-laid out kitchen command centre will help plan out their shopping and other chores for the coming day, week and month. Weekly meal plans, for example, will not only ensure all family members eat right, but will also cut down on indecision in the supermarket aisle and the subsequent wasteful spending. Jot down fruits and vegetables, dried fruits and nuts and health beverages for growing kids. Snack Stations are a saviour for moms with perpetually hungry li’l ones, keeping your refrigerator strategically stocked with healthy snacks options that can cater to tastes of all family members.

Once the key needs are identified, the remainder of the daily survival battle is fought on supermarket aisles. Collecting deals, tracking sales days and supermarket hopping have been the holy grail of budget shopping. Some supermarkets, though, are more proactive in presenting value for money on items of daily need. The video below captures the experiences of shoppers who have managed savings just by their choice of supermarket.

Play

Big Bazaar offers the easiest route to budget shopping with its lowest price guarantee on 1500+ daily essentials across all its stores. This offer covers all frequently bought items such as ghee, sugar, edible oil, detergent, toilet cleaners, soaps, shampoos, toothpaste, health drinks, tea, biscuits and much, much more. Moreover, the ‘Har Din Lowest Price’ guarantee is not limited to a few sales days and will be applicable all year round. To know more about Har Din Lowest Price at Big Bazaar, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Big Bazaar and not by the Scroll editorial team.