Dhawan or Rahul? Play Pujara? How many spinners? Choose your playing XI for India’s 1st Test

Ah, the anticipation of a Test series. Especially, a five-match series overseas. Nothing can quite beat that.

Except, perhaps, the intrigue over the playing XI Virat Kohli will choose for a five-day game.

It’s now well-established that Kohli doesn’t like to repeat his selections. In his 35 Tests as captain so far, he has not chosen the same playing XI twice. Ever. And that run is all set to continue in England, when Dinesh Karthik dons the gloves as the wicket-keeper for the first time under Kohli’s captaincy.

It’s now become a norm for the Indian playing XI to be a major discussion point before, during and after a Test match, thanks to Kohli’s horses-for-courses policy.

And ahead of, arguably, the biggest test for him and his No. 1 ranked Indian side – the questions facing Kohli are quite significant. Who will be the opening pair? How many spinners in the XI? Who plays at No 3? What’s the bowling combination in the absence of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah (the former missing the first three Tests, the latter missing the opener, at the very least)?

Now, it is well known that, as fans of the game, we love a good debate on the playing XI that an Indian captain should select. We love playing the selectors’, captains’ and coaches’ role when it comes to deciding who should take the field for India.

So, imagine you are Kohli (or Ravi Shastri) and let us know who your preferred playing XI will for the first Test between India and England at Edgbaston.

Note: Make sure you select only eleven players overall and avoid repetition between answers.

Go on, put your captain’s hat on.

We’ll publish the most popular XI as chosen by you, before Kohli reveals his actual choice. We can all exchange notes, so to speak. And if you’d like to elaborate your choices, feel free to email us at fieldfeedback@scroll.in.