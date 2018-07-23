India in England 2018

India an outstanding Test team, says England’s Buttler ahead of Edgbaston clash

The big-hitting England batsman expected some ‘great match-ups’ through the five-match Test series.

by 
Reuters

England’s wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler has called India an “outstanding Test match team”, as the two sides inched closer to Wednesday’s much-anticipated series opener at Edgbaston. India and England are set to lock horns in a five-match Test series.

“It’s a great group and India are an outstanding Test match team so it is going to be a huge series for everyone involved, there are some great match-ups,” Buttler wrote in Sky Sports.

“We’ll prepare well and have plans for individual players in the opposition but it also comes back to what we do well as a side and, especially in home conditions, what works for us. That’s what the guys will be focusing on.”

Buttler’s highest Test score is 85, which he made on debut against India four years ago and he would look to reach his maiden three-digit figure in this series. “We’ve had an incredible summer and I don’t think we should moan about it too much but the pitches might be a bit drier. I’m sure English conditions – cloud cover and swing – will still be very prevalent in the series though.”

“I don’t think it’s going to be quite subcontinental conditions but in international cricket you need to adapt to all conditions, whether that be home or away. The side that does that the best will have a good series.”

Buttler is anticipating a lot of support for the star-studded visiting side. “I’m sure there will be some great atmospheres over the new few weeks, the Indian fans are very loud and I’m sure there will be plenty of support for us, from the Barmy Army, in amongst it as well,” he wrote. “It should make for some really exciting Test matches in front of such good crowds.”

Buttler also discussed the much-debated Test recall of Adil Rashid. “Since the squad for the first Test was announced last week there has been a lot of talk in the media about Adil Rashid’s inclusion – I think it’s a really exciting selection. Adil is an immensely talented bowler and he’s bowling as well as I’ve seen him bowl at the minute, he’s had a fantastic summer. I’m sure it’s exciting for him and it’s exciting for English cricket to have him back.”

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Daily survival can be accomplished on a budget

By knowing what you need, when you need it and where to find it.

Creating and managing a fully-functional adult life can get overwhelming. If the planning isn’t intimidating enough, the budgeting is especially stressful with the rising prices of daily essentials. A separate survival fund is not what is required, though. The bulk of survival in the 21st century is based on your product smarts. Knowing what you need when you need it is more than half the battle won.

Needs vary according to different life situations. For instance, in their first tryst with homemaking, young tenants struggle for survival. They need to cultivate a relationship with products they never cared to use at home. Floor cleaners, bathroom cleaners and dish soaps are essential; monitor their usage with discipline. Then there are personal utensils, to be safeguarded with a vengeance. Let’s not forget mosquito, rodent and cockroach repellents to keep hefty, unwanted medical bills away. For those shifting into a hostel for the first time, making an initial inventory covering even the most underrated things (basic kitchen implements, first aid kit, clothes hangers, cloth clips etc.) will help reduce self-made crises.

Glowing new parents, meanwhile, face acute, urgent needs. Drowning in best wishes and cute gifts, they tend to face an immediate drought of baby supplies. Figuring out a steady, reliable supply of diapers and baby shampoos, soaps, powders and creams can take a slight edge off of parenting for exhausted new parents.

Then there are the experts, the long-time homemakers. Though proficient, they can be more efficient with regards to their family’s nutrition needs with some organisation. A well-laid out kitchen command centre will help plan out their shopping and other chores for the coming day, week and month. Weekly meal plans, for example, will not only ensure all family members eat right, but will also cut down on indecision in the supermarket aisle and the subsequent wasteful spending. Jot down fruits and vegetables, dried fruits and nuts and health beverages for growing kids. Snack Stations are a saviour for moms with perpetually hungry li’l ones, keeping your refrigerator strategically stocked with healthy snacks options that can cater to tastes of all family members.

Once the key needs are identified, the remainder of the daily survival battle is fought on supermarket aisles. Collecting deals, tracking sales days and supermarket hopping have been the holy grail of budget shopping. Some supermarkets, though, are more proactive in presenting value for money on items of daily need. The video below captures the experiences of shoppers who have managed savings just by their choice of supermarket.

Play

Big Bazaar offers the easiest route to budget shopping with its lowest price guarantee on 1500+ daily essentials across all its stores. This offer covers all frequently bought items such as ghee, sugar, edible oil, detergent, toilet cleaners, soaps, shampoos, toothpaste, health drinks, tea, biscuits and much, much more. Moreover, the ‘Har Din Lowest Price’ guarantee is not limited to a few sales days and will be applicable all year round. To know more about Har Din Lowest Price at Big Bazaar, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Big Bazaar and not by the Scroll editorial team.