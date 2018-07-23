Badminton world championships: K Srikanth enters second round, Ratchanok Intanon survives scare

India’s Kidambi Srikanth sailed into the second round of the badminton world championships, while Thailand’s Ratchanok Intanon survived a major scare in Nanjing, China, on Tuesday.
Srikanth needed 37 minutes to get past junior world No 6 Nhat Nguyen from Ireland 21-15, 21-16 to set up a second-round clash against Spain’s Pablo Abian. Intanon, the 2013 champion and one of the favourites in Nanjing, looked set to go out to the unseeded Mia Blichfeldt of Denmark, before recovering her poise to gleefully reach round three.
A lacklustre Ratchanok went down 21-16 in the first game and was trailing for much of the second, losing 19-16 at one stage. The 23-year-old appeared troubled by a right ankle or foot injury and called for her trainer as she stared defeat in the face.
But the former world No 1 stormed back to squeeze through the second game 22-20 and then raced away in the decider 21-10 after a nervy 76 minutes of action. Intanon now awaits the winner of the match between India’s Saina Nehwal and Turkey’s Aliye Demirbag.
World No 1 and top seed Tai Tzu Ying of Taiwan begins her campaign later Tuesday, against Wendy Chen of Australia.
In the doubles, India’s Ashwini Ponnappa and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy fought back from a game down against the 15th seeds Mark Lamsfuss and Isabel Herttrich of Germany to win 10-21, 21-17, 21-18 in the second round. Ashwini and Satwik will now take on seventh seeds Soon Huat Goh and Shevon Jemie Lai of Malaysia in the third round.
However, other Indian doubles pairs N Sikki Reddy / Pranaav Jerry Chopra, Tarun Kona / Saurabh Sharma, MR Arjun / Shlok Ramchandran, and Rohan Kapoor / Kuhoo Garg, all crashed out on Tuesday.
With inputs from AFP