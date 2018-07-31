In the first of four crossover matches at the hockey Women’s World Cup in London, Spain beat Belgium via sudden-death penalty after playing out a goalless draw. Beatriz Perez was the match-winner for Spain at the Olympic Park.

Perez, one of five penalty-takers for Spain, had scored with her first effort from the spot after both teams were tied at 2-2 after the penalty shootout. The match then went into sudden death. But Belgium’s Louise Versavel failed to convert her second penalty in the sudden-death shootout. Perez then slotted the ball home to help Spain register an emphatic win. The Spaniards will now meet Germany in the quarters and will have their task cut out against the tournament favourties.

Argentina win

In the second match of the day, Argentina beat New Zealand 2-0 to progress to the quarter-finals. The third-ranked Argentina side opened their scoring in the 25th minute with a penalty stroke with Barrionevo Noel converting from the spot. Defender Delfina Merino then gave Argentina a two-goal lead in the 49th minute from a penalty corner. Argentina will now face Australia in the quarter-finals.

On Tuesday, hosts England will take on South Korea while Italy face India in the remaining two crossover matches.

