Three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka, struggling in his comeback from left knee surgery, was ousted by US qualifier Donald Young at the ATP and WTA Washington Open on Tuesday.

Young, ranked 234th, outlasted the 33-year-old Swiss 6-4, 6-7 (5/7), 7-6 (7/3) and advanced to a second-round match with Japanese seventh seed Kei Nishikori.

“It was a tough fight, a lot of nerves because he can hit any shot,” Young said. “Stan at the top is totally different than when he’s working his way back. I’m sure he’ll be back. I won’t want to play him when he’s back.”

Wawrinka, ranked 198th, fell to 6-11 this year after missing most of nine months before returning in May.

“It’s painful to lose in the first round here, especially 7-6 in the third,” Wawrinka said. “I was missing a lot for sure. It’s tough when you haven’t played a lot of matches. Tough loss for sure.”

Wawrinka, who began his career in 2002, won his first Grand Slam title at the 2014 Australian Open and added the 2015 French Open and 2016 US Open titles. He reached the Wimbledon quarter-finals in 2014 and 2015 but hasn’t gotten past the second round since.

Hard-learned patience over 12 years before his Slam breakthrough is paying dividends as Wawrinka tries to recapture top form.

“There are different steps. Right now is to get back a little confidence and get rid of all the doubt you have in your game,” Wawrinka said.

“I feel like I’m really close, but sometimes really far. I’m sure I’ll get back where I want to be. It’s a long process and you have to accept that. I know I’ll get back. I just don’t know how long it will take.”

It doesn’t help that Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal returned from injuries and quckly found top form. After several knee injuries, Nadal has won three of the past six Grand Slam titles. Federer has taken three of the past seven Slam titles after 2016 knee surgery.

“You can’t compare an injury,” Wawrinka said. “Some come back quickly. Some it takes more time.

“You need to accept it’s going to be painful. It took a lot of years to win Grand Slams and if it takes me a few months to get my game back in top shape then that’s all right.”

Results

James Duckworth (AUS) bt Thai-Son Kwiatkowski (USA) 6-3, 7-5

Jared Donaldson (USA) bt Jordan Thompson (AUS) 6-4, 7-6 (7/4)

Denis Kudla (USA) bt Lukas Lacko (SVK) 6-7 (3/7), 6-1, 6-4

Daniil Medvedev (RUS) bt Yosuke Watanuki (JPN) 3-6, 7-5, 6-1

Marcos Baghdatis (CYP) bt Benoit Paire (FRA) 6-3, 3-6, 6-2

Alex De Minaur (AUS) bt Vasek Pospisil (CAN) 6-7 (6/8), 6-2, 6-3

Donald Young (USA) bt Stan Wawrinka (SUI) 6-4, 6-7 (5/7), 7-6 (7/3)