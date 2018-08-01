Indian opener Smriti Mandhana continued her impressive run in the Women’s Super League in England with an unbeaten 43 off 27 balls, propelling Western Storm to a nine-wicket win over Southern Vipers at Arundel on Wednesday.

Vipers were dismissed for 91 in 18.1 overs, a target Storm raced to in just 57 balls. Mandhana was in ominous touch as she has been all through the tournament, having scored 48, 37 and a record equalling 52 not out in the first three games.

Her unbeaten fifty in the previous game was enough to equal the record of the fastest half-century in the competition’s history. The southpaw shared an unbeaten 54-run stand alongside Rachel Priest of New Zealand to fashion an emphatic win for Storm.